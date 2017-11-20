Assessing Foot Locker

The new partnership with Nike is intriguing but it is tough to predict financial impacts, although we think the greatest effect will be on foot traffic in stores.

We project that sales will increase moving forward but will come at the expense of margins thanks to heavy promotional activity and the battle for market share.

Foot Locker has just reported on its most anticipated earnings reports in company history and we are of the opinion that the report was good, but not a home run.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) has just reported on its most anticipated earnings reports in company history. The sentiment on the name and the sector has been extremely negative. There is a palpable belief that retail is dead, and very few retailer stocks have done well this year given the fears over Amazon (AMZN) taking over the world. All footwear and sporting goods related stocks have perhaps been hit the absolute hardest. That said, Foot Locker shares are rallying today. What a reversal from the travesty that was the second quarter. In this column, we will discuss where weaknesses persist that have impacted our long thesis, while also highlighting where the company has notable strengths within those perceived weaknesses. In addition, we discuss a very bullish new partnership with (NKE) that investors absolutely must be aware of.

Weakness-Comparable Sales

Let's talk about everything you need to know starting with one of the key weaknesses for the company right now. One of the issues that crushed the stock was declining comparable sales, which began back in Q1:





As we look into the Q3 results, we see that comparable sales once again declined 3.7%. This is a fundamental weakness for the company. Our general rule is that negative comparable sales are a red flag and usually we will avoid the stock when the company is experiencing such weakness. In fact, we see the largest issue with Foot Locker being its decline in same-store sales. This is a key indicator, and had been great for many quarters up until the last few months. What is going on?

Shares are rallying and we will discuss why in a moment. Despite a negative 3.7% comparable sales figure, we were pleased with the result as we were projecting comparable sales of negative 4.5%. So, while the comparable sales figure is definitely worrisome, it came in better than we expected, and better than the Street was looking for. These declining comparable sales, though better than expected, led to overall sales weakness.

Our Analysis on Comparable Sales

What we believe needs to happen going forward is a concerted effort to bring people back into the stores. Below we will touch upon the role of internet sales, however we believe that negative foot traffic in the Foot Locker U.S. stores, Foot Locker Europe stores, as well as in Foot Locker Kid shop will lead to continued pressure on comparable sales. However, traffic weakness should be offset somewhat by strong performance of several Nike products, a new partnership with Nike, which we will discuss below, and our expectations for ongoing strength in apparel, especially for Adidas and Champion brands. While many retailers are facing apparel sales pressure, Foot Locker has seen strength on this front. That said, strength here has not been enough to offset overall declines in comparable sales.



Weakness-Overall Sales

In somewhat of a logical extension, with such a high level of decline in comparable sales, year-over-year total sales faced pressure once again, much like we saw in prior quarters this year:

Revenue generated fell 0.8%, to $1.87 billion in Q3. Of course, currency issues continue to plague domestic companies, and if we control for this impact, sales fell 2.3%. Ouch.

Our Analysis On Sales

While a declining total sales figure is also alarming, because comparable sales were better than we expected, overall sales came in ahead of our projections. We were looking for $1.855 billion, and as such our estimates were surpassed handily, by $150 million. This is a positive, buried within an overall weakness that is declining sales. What is more, we see sales ramping up once again, despite our expectations for heavy promotional activity going forward. We believe sales will ramp up, because Foot Locker is going to step up advertising, including pushing its new partnership with Nike. Sales will grow as a result in our estimation, but it comes at a price. Without a strong effort to bring in customers, Foot Locker sales will continue to bleed and the company will lose market share within key brands. As such, to ramp up sales, we think margins will continued to see pressure.



Weakness-Margins

One of the key indicators that we needed you to be aware of was gross profit margin. Let us be very clear here. We were anticipating a transitional quarter. We had expected expenses to take a hit from the hurricane disasters in the United States, as well as from damage related to California wildfires. As it turns out, expenses did rise, and this means margins were pressured given the slight sales decline.

Natural disaster related spending was about $7 million, and caused selling and administrative expenses to rise to $368 million. Overall, the cost of sales rose 3% to $1.29 billion. As such, gross margins decreased to 31.0% from 33.9% from a year ago. This actually missed our projections of 31.3%.

Our Take on Margins

Declining margins are normally considered devastating, but some of the spending and hit to gross margins was expected as the company indicated it would be stepping up promotional activity to move merchandise, bring traffic into stores, and to protect market share. The hit to margins is a necessary evil. To drive sales higher, and protect market share, the company sacrificed to bring customers in. We believe this was effective as evidenced by the better than expected comparable sales results. However, there was one other source of spending that we feel was an important step in the right direction, and a hidden positive.

Strength-Reorganizing

While you will not see this in a particular projection or estimate, the company has begun the tough road of reorganizing and restructuring its management, and its digital platforms. We did note that Foot Locker recorded a pre-tax charge of $13 million ($8 million after-tax applying a marginal tax rate) or $0.06 per diluted share. Most of this was for severance and related transitional costs. CEO Richard Johnson indicated the company had begun the transition when he stated:

“The reduction and reorganization of our corporate and division staff during the quarter, while a difficult decision, was a critical step in positioning us for success as we navigate through the tremendous disruption affecting our customers and the retail industry in general. We are adjusting our course proactively, including creating new initiatives with key vendors and making critical investments in our digital platforms and supply chain, to ensure that Foot Locker will continue to thrive at the center of sneaker culture and, more broadly, youth culture."

Strength-Property Management

Has some of this paid off? We won’t know for sure until we see a few more quarters of results, but we can say without question that we fully project online sales to continue improving as Foot Locker is vehemently working to improve its online presence, while managing its physical properties effectively. We saw evidence of this in the quarter, with several moves made to open in new markets and shutter underperforming locations.

The company opened 12 new stores (which is far less than average), remodeled or relocated 41 stores and closed 22 stores (well above average). At the end of Q3, the company operated 3,349 stores in 23 countries in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. In addition, 83 franchised Foot Locker stores were operating in the Middle East and South Korea (up from 68 last quarter), as well as 14 franchised Runners Point stores in Germany.

Our Take On Property Management

We like what we are seeing from management, but also feel that it could be doing more on this front. Our view is that there is room to trim here further by shutting down underperforming stores and focusing on boosting its online presence. While Foot Locker continues to face pressure from online sales, and direct-to-consumer sales from its key partners, it cannot afford to sit around and let underperforming stores fester. Therefore, we project you will see a ramp up in store churn in 2018.



Strength-Earnings

With better than expected comparable sales, total sales, and factoring in slightly higher than projected expenses, our earnings per share projections of $0.83 were surpassed by a $0.03 margin. In the game of investing, performance relative to expectations is everything. We are not at all surprised to see the stock rally on the back of these earnings, as not only were our own projections surpassed, but the Street’s expectations were also beat by $0.06. In a battered sector such as retail, this is welcomed news.

Our Take On Earnings

However, we need to be aware that share count played a role as well, boosting earnings per share. Management has a great balance sheet to work with and has used its excess cash to really step up share repurchases with the stock at decade lows. Buying back more shares helps defend the shareholders and create value. The company also recently raised its dividend to $0.31 quarterly and paid out $41 million in the quarter, but bought back 8.69 million shares. Let us be clear. That was over $300 million in cash spent to repurchase shares, and was a 2,382% increase from the 350,000 shares repurchased in Q2.

The balance sheet is more than respectable, as it is cash rich with limited debt. It has cash and cash equivalents of $890 million, with $126 million in debt. There is room for dividend growth as well, and the name was yielding 4% before today’s rally. Moving forward we will closely be watching the cash balance as we foresee continued heavy repurchases, in addition to a growing dividend.



Strength-A New Partnership With Nike

Even as shares sold off, we remained bullish as online sales were growing and Foot Locker was one of Nike's most important customers. We felt that the Amazon impact was overblown. People try on shoes. It is one item Amazon will have trouble with. It may get there, but it's not happening in a matter of a couple quarters. Nike recognizes this, despite working with Amazon. Recall that Nike has said it would be focusing on working with its best lines of business, and it lived up to its word with the latest partnership announced, which we believe is helping give a major boost to shares.

We will not go into great details about the partnership here, as we invite you to review the link above. However, these are the highlights:

Sneakeasy: A pop-up style boutique that will offer a “coveted assortment of NIKE and Jordan products and services.” The products are exclusively in partnership with Foot Locker. House of Hoops, NBA Player Edition: An exclusive program in partnership with Foot Locker that provides “opportunity to get the hottest NIKE and Jordan basketball sneakers, as seen straight off NBA courts around the country.” Nike Pro Athletes/Leads at Foot Locker: At its stores to enhance the customer experience and connect shoppers with the right sneaker, Foot Locker is hiring “new experts, specially trained on NIKE in "NIKE Pro Athletes" and "NIKE Pro Leads" roles.”

Our Take On The Partnership

Other than what the partnership consists of, we do not have too much to go on. Therefore we surmise that much of the rally we saw in Foot Locker shares is speculation. The quarter was good, but not a homerun. This partnership is unique and intriguing, but financially we are unsure how to interpret it. Therefore we are cautiously bullish on the partnership. We believe that so long as Nike remains a dominant player in the ‘sneaker-culture,’ anything that gives Foot Locker a competitive advantage is extremely bullish. This is one of those times, and we think it will continue to boost the Foot Locker (and Nike) brand. We will closely be watching the impact this has on foot traffic in key markets, and this is where we think the biggest impact will be felt; more traffic in the stores.



Our Take On The Stock

So, what to do here? We were pounding the table as shares fell under $40. At present levels, we are back to flirting with that mark. We still believe shares are a buy under $40. With a bountiful repurchase program, a strong and growing dividend, and a commitment to securing its market share, we still rate the name a buy. We expect to see some short covering over the next week, but all eyes now turn to the all-important holiday season.

For the fourth quarter, we are projecting sales of $2.16 to $2.20 billion, and earnings per share of $1.18 to $1.22. We will also be closely watching to see what the impact to margins are from the increased promotional activity, but are anticipating margins of 31.5%. Finally, we will keep an eye on the cash balance following what we expect to be continued heavy share repurchases.



