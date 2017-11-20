Ekso Bionics Stock: Ford Partnership A Good Starting Point For Large Opportunity In Industrial Sector

Shares of Ekso Bionics (EKSO) went on a wild roller coaster this past week as news of their partnership with Ford (F) made its way around the internet. For years Ekso has been seen as a player in the large exoskeleton market for stroke and spinal-cord injury victims. Ekso Bionics should now be taken serious as a potential player in the industrial markets of helping prevent injury through devices worn by workers. Even after the latest run-up Ekso shares are cheap given the low market capitalization, large addressable markets across several sectors, and potential for additional large partnerships.

The EksoVest with Ford is one of many devices Ekso has created to tackle the industrial market. One of the company’s newest devices is the first approved lightweight assistive device for industrial workers on aerial work platforms or scaffolding. This is the first time Ekso’s Industrial segment has gotten this much positive press and it shouldn’t be taken lightly.

Two U.S. Ford factories are testing the EksoVest. Four of the vests were paid for by the United Auto Workers Plans call for the vests to be tested in other factories, including in South America and Europe. Reuters highlighted this test in a big piece. Despite the fact that Ford has been testing the devices since May, this is the first big positive news on the vests I have seen anywhere.

The assistive device vests help perform overhead tasks. The EksoVest feels like an empty backpack. What really struck me while reading the new articles on the Ford partnership was the testimonial of one of the workers. I can’t stress enough how I believe this will lead to more orders coming in for the EksoVests.

A 51 year old Ford employee has been testing the EksoVest since May. Since that time the 23 year Ford veteran has stopped needing to put ice and heat on his neck three or four days a week. He was supposed to wear the vest until August, but has asked to keep it and is still wearing it during his daily work routine. Per Reuters, he had this to say: “If they want it back now, they’re going to have to fight me to get it off.”

In its investor presentation earlier this year, Ekso highlighted its lightweight assist devices like the EksoZeroG, which helps ease the physical burden on construction and electrical workers. Ekso believes it can attack the $21 billion market for workplace related injuries. Ekso’s presentation highlighted a 2017 launch of a wearable mobile lightweight assistive device for overhead industrial applications, which is what is being tested at Ford. “Develop our industrial product offerings” was listed as part of the near-term strategy in the investor presentation this year.

Ekso’s exoskeleton devices for the health sector come with higher price points than the industrial sector. The addressable market for industrial devices is possibly larger. Great partnerships with companies like Ford and the positive press that is happening with it could rapidly increase the adoption rate of industrial devices being sold. To make up for the lower price points, the large volume increases could quickly make the revenue of industrial more important to the company’s top and bottom line.

Ekso lists $21 billion as the amount spent annually on workplace injuries in the United States. Construction workers are singled out and are a major target for Ekso’s devices. Ekso says construction workers are five times more likely to have poor health in the workforce. Around 20% of construction workers report severe pain.

The benefits for companies choosing Ekso industrial products are becoming increasingly clear. The devices help to increase productivity, reduce workers’ comp costs, improve retention, and lower jobless time.

Ekso is going to benefit a lot from the positive news around the partnership with Ford. This should lead to increased calls to rent or buy the industrial devices. For reference, Ekso provided this case study in its investor presentation:

Without EksoZeroG With EksoZeroG Total Work Days 14 days 6 days Work Hours 3024 hours 1296 hours Hourly Wage $40 $40 Rental of EksoZeroG NA $300 (week) x 18 =$5400 Total Project Cost $120,960 $57,240

In this example, companies are shown that the EksoZeroG can lower the amount of hours needed for a project and cost half the amount of work done without the help of Ekso’s devices. This is the cost with renting the EksoZeroG. The devices pay for themselves in about 45 days of use. There is an extreme benefit to companies that rent or buy the Ekso devices in terms of cost and productivity, two important items in the markets like construction and factory jobs that are being targeted by Ekso.

Along with Ford, Ekso lists EksoWorks customers as: Apache Industrial, DPR Construction, Landmark, Nooter Construction, PCI Construction Services, and Siemens. Ford is by far the biggest name attached to this division of Ekso and is the big reason why shares have begun to take off. The big question for investors is whether Ford is a one-time good news event, or if it will lead to additional orders and a takeoff of the industrial division.

A United Kingdom magazine posted a positive article about how Ekso is helping the construction sector. Several companies are ready to start trials of Ekso industrial products before they do a full rollout in March 2018 in the UK. The devices come with a $6000 list price there. The article highlights the usefulness of the mechanical shoulders and the 20-45% reduction in muscle fatigue. It is also pointed out that the Ekso devices open construction jobs to additional people. The article lists other industrial devices from Ekso that will hit the country in 2018 and 2019, including a full body EksoVest which resembles an Iron-Man style suit. This suit “would allow builders to carry heavy loads around a site without the need for special vehicles.”

In the recently reported third quarter, industrial revenue was $0.3 million. The company shipped 34 industrial devices in the quarter. The company shipped 11 medical devices and turned in revenue of $1.3 million for that segment. The prior quarter saw 20 medical devices, and 48 industrial devices shipped.

Ekso is also making a big international push into China, a huge addressable market with large populations of people with medical conditions like stroke and spinal-cord injuries, and also a large population of industrial workers. On the latest conference call, the company had this to say, “We believe the Asian market provides significant opportunities in both medical and industrial segments and we’re actively evaluating potential routes to bringing Ekso products and technologies to countries throughout the region.”

Ekso’s CEO Thomas Looby was a keynote speaker in September at a Chinese conference. Ekso used the conference to highlight its EksoHealth segment, but also wanted to start showcasing its EksoWorks segment. Products like the EksoZeroG and EksoVest were discussed. Later this year, we could get news on if any deals were signed in China earlier this year.

EksoHealth already has distribution in more than 25 countries. The company is pushing to extend distribution deals in current and new international markets. This is a very big deal for a company of this size. Keep in mind the high price points of the exoskeletons Ekso sells, as getting even a couple of these sold in new markets each quarter greatly increases the value of the company and its brand.

Aside from the new developments, Ekso Bionics continues to be one of several companies vying for revenue in the exoskeletons for spinal-cord injury and stroke victims. Remember that Ekso is the first FDA cleared company to address the stroke population, beating its rivals to this large population of potential patients.

Shares of Ekso Bionics rallied for several days with gains of around 100% in two days. Shares finally started falling on Tuesday as traders likely locked in profits, before again taking off 25% on Friday. Ekso shares have traded as high as $4.90 over the last 52 weeks. This was a stock that traded over $5 several years ago as well. Shares hit as high as $2.63 during the latest rally. While I think shares may not see the big jumps again until news hits the airwaves, Ekso is a nice play here at these levels. I believe Ekso shares continue to be undervalued and this deal with Ford has opened the eyes of shareholders, potential investors, potential customers, and larger rival companies looking to make a bold acquisition. It’s time to suit up with Ekso Bionics.

