This 9% Yielding Hotel REIT Continues To Trade At A Discount

Investment Thesis

American Hotel REIT (OTC:AHOTF) (TSX:HOT.UN) released its third quarter earnings on November 7 with its financial metrics continued to be impacted by its property improvement plan (“PIP”) which caused temporary guest displacements. In addition, its lower renegotiated rate in its rail hotels continues to drag down RevPAR (revenue per available room). However, its long-term outlook is becoming brighter. Its newly announced plan to rebrand its Oak Tree rail hotels to three Wyndham brands and its execution of PIPs in its branded hotels will increase its hotel occupancy and drive long-term RevPAR growth. The fact that American Hotel continues to trade at a discount to its US peers makes it an attractive choice for those who wants to increase their investment in hotel REITs.

Source: Company Website

In this article, I will discuss American Hotel's current strategic initiatives as well as its recent quarterly report. I will also discuss the REIT's valuation relative to its peers.

Strategy to Pivot Towards Branded Hotels

American Hotel continues its strategy to pivot its revenue towards branded hotels as branded hotel has higher RevPAR (revenue per available room) and better RevPAR growth potential. This is evidently seen in the chart below. Its branded hotels consists of about 66% of its total guest rooms, but generates 81% of its net operating income in the third quarter of 2017. This year’s acquisition of branded hotel including its Seaboard portfolio (18 premium Marriott and Hilton hotels containing 2187 guest rooms in US’s northeast). The acquisition not only increase its weight on branded hotels, it also diversifies its portfolio to include hotels in the US’s northeast. So far, these portfolios have been performing well with mid-80% occupancy.

Source: Company Report

In order to boost RevPAR, American Hotel also begins its property improvement plan (“PIP”) in the second quarter of this year. In 2018, the REIT plans to do PIPs at 20 properties including its larger hotels in Cleveland, Dallas, Baltimore and Cincinnati. While PIP will improve RevPAR in the long-term, its near-term revenue will be impacted as the renovation will result in some guest displacement and loss of revenue. The cost of PIP is expected to be US$21 million in 2018. In total, American Hotel expects to start PIPs at 15 hotels in 2018.

Source: Company Presentation

Improving Rail Portfolio Outlook with Wyndham Branding

One disappointment I have about American Hotel in the past few quarters is the fact that it was unable to renegotiate with a better rate with rail companies. The lower rate continues to impact its rail portfolio’s RevPAR despite rebounding carloads. However, its latest announcement on November 1 to rebrand its 46 Oak Tree Inn hotels under three of Wyndham’s brands is a welcoming news. I like American Hotel’s strategy. With Wyndham Branding, its rail hotels will be integrated to Wyndham’s reservation system and loyalty programs. This will have a positive effect on occupancy ratio improvements and average RevPAR. American Hotel will spend about US$4.0 million over the next 2 years to accommodate new signage, brand standards and PIPs.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Despite American Hotel’s improving outlook with its PIPs and Wyndham Branding of its Oak Tree Rail Hotels, the REIT’s near-term earnings continues to be impacted by guest displacement and lower renegotiated rates. As the table below shows, its same property metrics continues continue to decline year over year. Please note that the table does not include the newly acquired Eastern Seaboard portfolio which performed relatively well to its other branded hotels. With its execution of PIPs and rebranding of its rail hotels to Wyndham brands, we will likely see a rebound in these metrics probably in the second half of 2018 unless macroeconomic condition greatly disrupt its revenue.

(US$000s unless noted and except per unit amounts) Three months ended Sept 30, 2017 Three months ended Sept 30, 2016 Same property Occupancy rate 76.5% 75.5% Same property Average daily room rate $79.43 $82.09 Same property RevPAR $60.76 $61.98 Same property Revenues $42,709 $43,416 Same property Net operating income $14,827 $16,291 Same property NOI Margin % 34.7% 37.5%

Same Property Metrics (Source: Created by author, Company Report)

Launching a US Dollar Ticker

For investors who wish to trade in USD, American Hotel is making things easier for them. On November 6, the REIT launched a new ticker on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:HOT.U) which allows US investors to trade directly in USD. The ticker HOT.U will trade alongside its existing Canadian dollar denominated HOT.UN. I like this news as this will attract more US investors. Currently, American Hotel is trading at a discount to its US peers. Please read more on the section below.

Valuation at a Discount with Attractive 9% Yield

American Hotel currently trades about 10.1x of its Price to 2017 AFFO as shown in the chart below. This is about 1.7x lower than its US peers. Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) and Summit Properties Trust (INN) trades at a multiple of 13.0x and 14.5x respectively. Looking towards 2018, American Hotel’s Price to estimated 2018 AFFO ratio of 8.8x is also significantly below the 11.1x average of its US peers. Its price to net asset value (“NAV”) of 76% is also significantly below 97% ratio of its US peers. Given American Hotel’s strategy towards branded hotels, I believe the market will eventually revise both price to AFFO and price to NAV upward to ratios closer to its US peers.

Source: TD Securities

In addition to its attractive valuation, American Hotel’s distribution yield is also very attractive. The REIT currently pays a monthly distribution of US$0.054 per unit. Its distribution yield is currently 9.04% at today’s trading price. Since its dividends are now declared in USD, dividends in Canadian dollars may fluctuate depending on foreign exchange rate. Although it trades in the TSX, Canadian investors are subject to 15% withholding tax if it is not held in their retirement account.

Investor Takeaway

Although hotel REITs are much more volatile to macroeconomic conditions than other types of REITs, the fact that American Hotel is trading at a significant discount to its US peers makes it very attractive not to mention its juicy 9% distribution yield. Despite its near-term operational weaknesses, its PIPs of the branded hotels and Wyndham branding of its rail hotels will greatly improve its future outlook and drive long-term RevPAR growth. I believe American Hotel is currently an attractive choice for those who wish to invest in hotel REITs.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Thank you for reading. If you like my article, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "follow" to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.