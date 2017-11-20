SLV: Bull Catalysts Are Building

With most of the attention in the financial markets focused on the stock space, many investors have overlooked the rising trends that can now be seen in the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV). This is understandable to some extent with both the Dow Jones Industrials and the S&P 500 posting record highs on a seemingly endless basis. But with valuations extended in equities and little to be seen in terms of bearish corrections, investors should be looking at alternative asset classes as a means for protecting against potential stock declines into next year. Instruments like SLV are often ignored by dividend investors, but these types of assets should be considered for protective diversification in the event that we do start to see reversals in global stock markets or a drastic freefall in the U.S. Dollar. At current levels, SLV shows limited potential for downside and this makes the ETF a ‘buy’ at current levels.

So far this year, SLV has posted gains of 5.6% but this performance is somewhat misleading given the fact that the ETF has fallen since the beginning of September. Most of the gains posted during the summer period came as the result of heightened military tensions between the U.S. and North Korea, as investors seeking safe haven assets trimmed stock positions and moved into the precious metals ETFs.



Commitment of Traders Silver Futures: Quandl



Perhaps a better indication of the true trends in silver-based assets can be seen in the Commitment of Traders (COT) reports, which show trends that have clearly risen over the last decade. This is important because it suggests that both traders and investors are looking at silver markets with more regularity -- even in cases where most of the attention would generally be given to counterparts in gold. The strength of these trends is relatively clear and they suggest that SLV will be on the market’s radar to an even fuller extent in 2018.

GOLD/USD Correlations: AtlantaGoldandCoin.com



In the chart above, we can see the 10-year correlations between the value of gold (the blue line) and the value of the U.S. Dollar (the orange line). Here, it is important to note the broad divergences that are present in the early parts of the chart, as the trend has changed dramatically in more recent periods. So another area to watch (and one that could be even more critical in terms of its directional influence) is the value of the U.S. Dollar, which is perhaps best measured using the Powershares U.S. Dollar Index ETF (UUP). This ETF tracks the value of the currency through a broad range of global currency assets, and so it gives investors an excellent indication of how demand for SLV could be influenced at the international level. Falling values in the U.S. Dollar generally lead to bullish trends in precious metals ETFs, as investors look to protect against the loss of purchasing power.

UUP Chart Analysis: Dividend Investors



In the chart above, we can see that UUP has been in steady decline for most of this year and critical support breaks at 24 have already occurred. These declines have been seen even as former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen laid out a clear case for rising interest rates in 2018, so the implications here are clear. The market is selling the greenback, and with stock markets trading at record valuations SLV stands to benefit as investors shift to new asset classes going forward.

SLV Chart Analysis: Dividend Investors



Currently, the SLV ETF is caught in a symmetrical triangle that is typically viewed as a period of indecision in the market. This is further evidenced by the neutral indicator readings in the Commodity Channel Index (which is essentially near 0). But as markets draw closer to the apex, decisive price moves become more and more likely. For these reasons, the next few months will be especially critical in determining where market direction is headed next year. To the topside, important resistance is now found at 17.10 as it marks historical supply levels and falls in conjunction with the 200-period exponential moving average on the weekly charts. An upside break here would be a highly bullish event (removing the triangle pattern entirely), and initially target levels just below 20. Risk to this outlook would be seen upon a downside break of support at 14.80, which is a level that we have watch for quite some time and any violations here would indicate that the post-summer downtrend is still in place.



Disclosure: I am/we are long SLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.