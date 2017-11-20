Xinyuan - Lessons From Its Third Quarter Report

Elliott R. Morss Ph.D. All Rights Reserved

Introduction

The third quarter results for Xinyuan (XIN) are out. And perceptive articles by WG Investment Research and John Sheehy of Koneko Research have already appeared. In what follows, I review the numbers and add my own take on XIN.

Short Term Results

The short term numbers can be quite misleading inasmuch as they are influenced by the Chinese government's ill-founded policies to reduce real estate speculation by capping sales prices and limiting sales - discouraging supply growth at a time of excess demand makes little sense. It is uncertain how long these policies will remain in place and what new policies will follow. In the last quarter's press briefing, Xinyuan said these policies do not apply to commercial sales so they were accelerating these sales. But that strategy is obviously limited by XIN's supply of commercial properties.

That being said, Table 1 gives XIN's most important short term results. To investors, the key figure is net income and that is falling. XIN said "The Net Income this quarter was negatively impacted by a one-time US$13.0 million loss on extinguishment of debt incurred upon the Company's debt redemption in July 2017." The company continues to pay out a lot to reduce its debt costs. The Table also includes the dividend payout ratio. And while I think XIN is committed to the exiting dividend, the prudent investor starts to worry whenever dividend payments exceed 50% of income.

Table 1. - XIN's 3rd Quarter Results

Source: XIN SEC Reports

Leverage

There are numerous definitions of leverage. For XIN, I like to look at the debt to total properties ratio and it has fallen a bit in the last quarter.

Table 2. - XIN Properties and Debt (mil. US$)

Source: XIN SEC Reports

Project Information

XIN provides project data on property sales and prices. As Table 3 indicates, both overall sales and prices declined a bit in the last quarter. Properties highlighted in red have had significant price declines while those in green have had price increases. XIN notes that prices often fluctuate because of a differing composition of the properties sold. Nevertheless, the red properties with significant unsold floor space bear watching.

Table 3. - Sales and Selling Prices

Source: XIN SEC Reports

Oosten

In the first half of 2017, revenues from Oosten sales were $238 million. Revenues in the third quarter were only $7 million with 49 units left to sell. XIN said most of the remaining properties are larger units and they take longer to sell. This is consistent with the rule that the most popular projects in a development usually sell first, with sales of units not fitting the high demand profile will lag.

The way some large real estate financial houses deal with these higher risk units is to ask the developer to allow them to get their money out first. For example, assume that a developer and an outside investor put the same amount up for a project costing $50 million with a projected 100% return. The investor might negotiate to get $50 million out first (a 100% return on his $25 million investment) and leave the projected remaining $150 million to the real estate investor. The investor gets his money out first and leaves the risk with a potential 500% return) to the developer.

Sheehy commented on the Oosten property: "It's possible that completion of nearby luxury projects under development (420 Kent and Domino Sugar) will further improve the neighborhood environment and facilitate sale of the Oosten units." It might also possible that the new projects will draw customers away from the luxury Oosten properties.

Institutional Interest

It would be interesting to know if XIN is "catching on" with institutional and mutual fund investors. Yahoo Finance lists the top 10 of each and Table 4 provides them for a month back and now. Interest does seem to be picking up among institutional investors.

Table 4. Institutional and Mutual Fund Investors in XIN

Source: Yahoo Finance

Registration of New Shares

Xinyuan filed a registration statement for 50 million new ADS. The company has not indicated the reason for this. Selling the new ADS would dilute the value of the ADS of existing shareholders. Thinking more positively, it is possible that XIN would use the revenue so generated to invest in a high return project.

Conclusions

There are many uncertainties for XIN going forward. On their US investments, how difficult will be to sell off the remaining Oosten investments. And how well will their two new NYC investments work out? In China, how long and restrictive will government real estate policies be going forward?

It appears apparent that senior XIN officials recognize the importance of maintaining their $0.10 dividend. And that is enough for me to stick with XIN going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.