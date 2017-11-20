3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: November 20, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Bayer shot down by the committee in bronchiectasis

Company: Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF)

Therapy: Ciprofloxacin DPI

Disease: Bronchiectasis

News: The Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee voted in the negative on two key questions for BAYZF's new drug application for ciprofloxacin DPI. On the question of whether the company has demonstrated sufficient safety and efficacy in delaying time to first exacerbation, the decision was no, on a margin of 6 to 9 votes. The 28-day regimen was also a no, with 1 yes and 14 no votes.

Looking forward: If you follow 3 Things, you know this move was telegraphed last week in feature. And I mentioned how the briefing notes painted an unclear picture of the advisory committee's opinion, which was the same conclusion as some of my commenters. Unfortunately, the committee leaned in the negative here, and it seems that BAYZF will need to do some more clinical work if it wants to keep trying to get this drug to the market.

Pfizer scores approval for adjuvant kidney cancer therapy

Company: Pfizer (PFE)

Therapy: Sunitinib, a multitargeted tyrosine kinase inhibitor

Disease: High-risk renal cell carcinoma after nephrectomy

News: The FDA has granted approval for sunitinib (branded Sutent) for treatment of patients who have undergone a kidney removal to treat kidney cancer and who remain at high risk of disease recurrence. This builds on the current standard use of this drug, which entails first-line treatment of patients with metastatic kidney cancer.

Looking forward: This is a bit of a coup for PFE, which gets to maintain a sense of its hegemony in the kidney cancer space. For years, it has been the first-line standard of care in this area, but now the likes of nivolumab and cabozantinib are challenging that dominance. Moving to an earlier stage of the disease is one way to get some more life out of this drug. Importantly, this might just be the first big breakthrough in the "adjuvant" setting of kidney cancer, since TKI therapy can potentially help prevent progression to metastasis, something that has not really been possible before.

Roche gets US approval for its new-gen anti-CD20 antibody

Company: Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)

Therapy: Obinutuzumab, an anti-CD20 antibody

Disease: Follicular lymphoma

News: Genentech, a subsidiary of RHHBY, announced that it's received approval for obinutuzumab in the first-line and maintenance settings for follicular lymphoma, a form of indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma that has been managed for years with rituximab-based chemoimmunotherapy. This approval was based on the results from GALLIUM, which showed superior progression-free survival for obinutuzumab compared with rituximab in these settings.

Looking forward: Since we just saw approval for obinutuzumab in Europe two months ago, this does not come as a shock. A "new" anti-CD20 antibody might seem a little convenient and telling of the cynical pharmaceutical company, but this one actually does quite a bit better than rituximab, if you look into the GALLIUM study results. And this actually supports a broader thesis I have on RHHBF and how it's weathering the coming biosimilar storm. Here is a link to that article if you are interested in reading further.

Author's note: Thank you for taking some time out of your day to consider some commentary on recent biotech happenings. If you learned something and would like to receive email updates when new editions go live, please consider becoming a follower of mine on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.