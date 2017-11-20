Williams-Sonoma Offers Good Value

Before getting into the numbers, I use a Valuation Model that creates a ‘Valuation envelope’ for each stock I follow. That ‘envelope’ is something akin to Bollinger Bands, except its computation doesn’t involve price movement but rather fundamental elements. It is anchored on the smoothed ten year earnings growth of the company and the envelope’s ‘width’ (its boundaries) is a function of the company’s financial strength, its historic absolute and relative P/E’s and the stock’s beta. The lower boundary of that ‘envelope’ (plus or minus 10%) is the Buy zone for the stock.

Now to Willams-Sonoma (WSM). First, let me say that I know all the negatives that have faced this company. Its earnings growth experienced a slowdown in 2016 ($3.37/share in 2015; $3.41/share in 2016). A part of this can be explained by changing consumer spending patterns (the Amazon [AMZN] effect) as well as rising healthcare costs, tightening credit conditions and the as yet to be seen increase in wages stemming from rising employment.

Taking the latter factors first, while I don’t see any of these factors changing for the positive, the company has taken steps to offset their negative impact, working hard to adjust its operating strategy by reworking its marketing program, remodeling stores to enhance the consumer experience and focus on reducing shipping and fulfillment costs and improve inventory management. For more detail, I have linked to a Seeking Alpha transcript of the company’s second quarter operating review as well as its most recent 10K.

The first factor is a little more difficult to address in that we don’t know just how disruptive Amazon is going to be on various sectors of the retail market. We do know that retail stocks, in general, have been whacked out of concerns that Amazon will pirate a significant enough chunk of their business to negatively impact future earnings growth. While I believe that Amazon will prove a disruptive force in retailing, there are some limits to just how disruptive it can be.

For instance, Amazon can easily substitute its model for those retailers that are basically resellers of other companies’ brands. Most items sold in a grocery store, pharmacy and consumer retailer are other company’s brands---paper towels, shampoo, shirts, jeans, etc. It is easy to see consumers opting for the ease of shopping on line when they are buying toilet paper. It is harder if they want a Tiffany (TIF) ring, a Coach (COH) bag or a Ralph Lauren (RL) polo. They have to go the brand maker. Now any of those companies can choose to offer their brands on Amazon. But if they don’t, the customer has to go to a company store or the company website to purchase the product. True Amazon can offer a comparable product; but some company is already doing that.

All that said, I am certainly no retail specialist and I am not trying to get into the weeds on marketing strategy or the likelihood of success of Amazon (which I acknowledge is formidable).

The point of the foregoing discussion is a set up to two distinguishing characteristics of Williams-Sonoma:

Has a strong portfolio of exclusive brands [Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, West Elm, PBTteen Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham]. One of management’s primary focuses is to fortify those brands via new product innovation. It offers exclusive designs for home furnishing and accessories. Much of it is done through collaboration with new known designers which not only leads to new trends in home furnishings but attracts new customers. The main point here is that the company owns its brands. Only WSM can sell the majority of its products. The company is one of the largest e-commerce retailers in the US. As such, it has a well-developed e-commerce marketing strategy in which it utilizes digital advertising that delivers relevant massaging across multiple communications channels [email, mobile, direct mail, website, etc.]. So it is no neophyte to on line competition and quite capable of addressing any competitive threats whether from Amazon or any other branded retailer.

Again, if you want more detail on the company’s product lines and its marketing strategy, you can go to the above links.

Finally, Williams-Sonoma stock price has been cut in half. I believe that this decline more than adequately reflects the recent slowdown in earnings growth. Indeed, the company’s earnings growth has picked up this year and it should continue to grow. In addition, as the comparisons below illustrate, it is much stronger financially yet carries a more depressed valuation than other industry participants and S&P companies in general.

WSM Industry S&P EXP EPS GROWTH (3-5y) 6.0% 1.0% 6.8% NET MARGIN 6.0% 3.7% 10.0% RETURN ON EQUITY 23.5% 9.8% 15.9% DEBT/EQUITY 0.0% 25.5% 41.7% PRICE/EARNINGS 14 18 19 PRICE/SALES 0.76 0.79 2.51 PRICE/BOOK 3.1 1.9 3.1 PRICE/CASH FLOW 9.7 9.1 13.5 PEG RATIO 2 1.1 2

Courtesy of Zack’s and Value Line

I began writing this article on Monday having bought the WSM on the prior Friday at ~$49.50 (with a Stop at $38). Later in the week, WSM reported third quarter earnings in line (up 8%) but gave lower guidance for the year. (Below are links to the announcement as well as the earnings call.) The stock was down 14% the following day as a result. The mid-point of that disappointing guidance ($3.45-$3.60/share for all of 2017) was in line with my estimate ($3.50-3.55/share). So while my expectations are apparently short of those of other investors, at current prices, I believe the stock is an even better value.

In summary, WSM’s stock has been pummeled along with many retailers. However, management has guided it through a tough environment while maintaining earnings growth. True, profit growth slowed reflecting that tougher environment. But the company is on track for a five to six percent earnings/dividend recovery in 2017/2018. I believe that growth will accelerate to a 7-8% beyond. Adding in a three percent plus dividend yield, it fits very well with the total return objective of my Dividend Growth Portfolio.

To be clear, I am a value investor presently caught in a momentum Market. However, as a value investor, my opportunity to buy the stock of a quality company only comes when the stock price is pushed down by problems, imagined or otherwise, to what I consider unreasonable levels. In my opinion, based on the longer term outlook for the company’s long term earnings growth, the selling in the stock has been overdone.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WSM, TIF, RL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: i didn't understand your #4 point