HSBC Is A Great Income Investment

HSBC Holdings Plc (NYSE:HSBC) is a good income play due to its high-dividend yield and attractive valuation. The bank has restructured its business in the past few years and should now turn its focus to growth, especially in emerging markets in Asia. It also has a good capitalization and potential to perform further share buybacks, something that doesn’t seem to be reflected in its current valuation.

Company Description

HSBC is one of the world’s largest banks, having operations across the globe. Reflecting its large size, HSBC is a Global Systemically Important Bank [G-SIB] with a buffer of 2%. It is headquartered in the U.K., has a market capitalization of about $190 billion, and is listed both on the London and New York Stock Exchanges.

HSBC has a substantial retail-banking presence worldwide, but its main distinctive factor is its leading trade finance business, which is one of its main activities and a key competitive advantage over its competitors. Its main competitors are other global banks, including Citigroup (NYSE:C), Standard Chartered (OTCPK:SCBFF), or Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB).

Business Profile and Growth

Since the global financial crisis of 2008-09, HSBC has embarked on a restructuring phase through a program of closures and disposals. The bank has reduced its footprint and is now much more focused on profitable markets with better growth prospects in the long term.

HSBC is currently present in the five continents with a network covering 67 countries and has about 38 million customers worldwide. The bank has a good business diversification, being present in several activities of the banking industry. It has operations in retail and commercial banking, wealth management, investment banking, and global private banking. By business line, retail banking and wealth management are responsible for about 30% of revenues, global banking and markets have a weight of 28%, while commercial banking generates 20% of revenue.

Geographically, HSBC is also quite well diversified, having a balanced exposure to several regions. This makes it less exposed than other peers to economic downturn in specific areas or countries, which can be offset by strength in other areas. In the past year, its largest region was Asia (accounting for around 37% of revenues), followed by Europe (33%), North America (14%), South America (13%), and the Middle East (4%).

One of HSBC’s main competitive advantages is its high exposure to Asia, which is expected to be a growth region in the long term. Among large global banks, HSBC has a unique position in this region and giving it better growth prospects than compared to most of its peers. Asia currently accounts for about 40% of the bank’s loan book and has potential to have a higher weight in the future, as loan growth in developed economies continues to remain muted.

Within Asia, Hong Kong is the largest region for the bank, but it also has significant exposure to other areas like China or India. Its presence in China is very big among non-Chinese banks, and this should remain a strategic market for the bank for the foreseeable future, as HSBC identifies a lot of growth potential in the country over the long haul. HSBC operates mainly in corporate banking in China, thus most of its growth should come from retail and wealth management operations, where its presence is still relatively small.

Given that HSBC has already a diversified presence and good growth prospects in its existing markets, it is no surprise that its strategy is based on developing its international network and investing in wealth and retail businesses where it has local scale. This means that HSBC doesn’t expect to change much its business profile in the next few years, given that its restructuring phase is practically completed. Its financial targets are for a return on equity [ROE] above 10%, to achieve better cost efficiency (positive jaws, or revenue growth above the cost growth) and deliver an attractive shareholder remuneration through dividends and possible share buybacks.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, HSBC has been able to deliver relatively stable results over the past few years despite the tough operating environment. Following the global financial crisis, the bank was negatively impacted by several issues, including low interest rates, increasing regulatory, and litigation costs that put pressure on its revenues and earnings. However, more recently, most of these issues have been resolved, and SHSBC HSBC’s financial performance has clearly improved.

In the last year, HSBC reported revenue of $50.2 billion, representing a decline of 2% from the previous year. The bank was impacted by unfavorable market conditions at its global markets division, while growth lending in Asia (+4% year-on-year) was a bright spot. Its net interest margin [NIM] has been on a downtrend for several years and has further declined in 2016 to 1.73%, impacted by the disposal of its Brazil business and adverse currency effects.

On the other hand, the bank has maintained a strong cost discipline, leading to lower operating expenses of $1.2 billion (-4% yoy), being very important for the bank to report stable adjusted profits of $19.3 billion in the year. However, its reported profit was much lower, negatively impacted by one-off costs amounting to $12.2 billion due to goodwill impairment and restructuring costs. Its ROE based on reported profit was quite low at only 0.8%, showing that 2016 was a difficult year for the bank.

During the first nine months of 2017, HSBC reported an improved operating momentum, with revenue growth of 3% and adjusted profits up by 8%, compared to the same period of the previous year. Its reported profits were much closer to its adjusted profits, reflecting a more normal operating year. Its reported profit before tax amounted to $14.9 billion, representing an ROE of 8.2%. This is a good level of profitability and close to its medium-term target, showing that HSBC is on the right path to improve its fundamentals.

Going forward, HSBC should continue to report positive operating momentum, given that the bank is among the most leveraged to rising rates among global peers, benefiting from higher rates in the U.S. and U.K. Moreover, it has good loan growth prospects in Asia and can gain market share in wealth management, which is an activity where being a universal bank is a distinctive factor.

Capital and Dividends

Regarding its capital position, HSBC is well capitalized, given that its fully loaded core equity tier 1 ratio (CET1) is 14.6%, and its leverage ratio is 5.7%. Additionally, the bank has an asset reduction plan ongoing, which should lead to lower risk-weighted assets [RWA] in the next few years. Since 2015, its RWAs decreased by more than $300 billion, being positive for the bank’s capital ratios, and this trend should continue to increase the bank’s capital buffer against regulatory and its own targets.

Therefore, its current good level of capitalization among global banks and prospects of further capital build in the next few quarters are two supportive factors enabling HSBC to perform share buybacks and provide a sustainable dividend. The bank has announced a $2 billion share buyback program a few months ago that is almost completed but most likely will continue to buy back shares in the next few months, supported by its strong capitalization.

Additionally, HSBC has a good dividend history and a very attractive dividend yield, making it therefore attractive for income investors. The bank has delivered strong dividend growth until 2015, when lower earnings raised questions about its dividend sustainability.

Despite lower earnings, HSBC maintained its dividend unchanged over the past couple of years, showing its commitment to provide a predictable shareholder remuneration policy. Its last annual dividend related to 2016 earnings was $0.51 per share, a stable level compared to the previous year, implying a distribution above $10 billion to shareholders. At its current share price, HSBC offers a dividend yield of about 5.3%, which is among the highest compared to its large global peers. Contrary to many European companies, HSBC pays dividend quarterly providing a regular income stream. Usually, its last quarterly dividend is the highest, which the bank is expected to pay in the first quarter of next year.

However, based on its last annual reported earnings, its dividend sustainability metrics are quite bad, thus investors should look at the last few quarters in which HSBC’s earnings have normalized. In the first nine months of 2017, HSBC has paid three interim dividends totaling $0.30 per share, while its earnings per share amounted to $0.50 per share. This means that its dividend payout ratio was 60%, an acceptable level for a large bank like HSBC.

According to analysts’ estimates, HSBC’s earnings are expected to recover rapidly in 2017 and should grow modestly thereafter. Despite this, current expectations are for negligible dividend growth in the next couple of years, to only $0.52 per share by 2019. Its dividend payout ratio is expected to be 85% in 2017 and decline to 70% in 2019, which may be conservative, given that the bank has a very good level of capitalization and is returning excess capital to shareholders. Therefore, HSBC has plenty of potential to deliver higher dividend growth than currently is expected, if it decides to distribute almost all of its earnings to shareholders.

Conclusion

After several years of downsizing and restructuring, HSBC seems now to be well positioned to grow. It has a reduced footprint, better efficiency, and a solid capitalization, enabling it to shift its focus to loan growth, especially in Asia. Higher interest rates are also particularly helpful for its business model, being one of the global banks more leveraged to this theme.

Its valuation is currently around book value, at a similar level to the European banking sector. Historically, HSBC has traded at a premium due to its superior growth profile, and if the bank returns to sustainable growth in the next few quarters, it has potential for a re-rating of its shares. Additionally, it has a high-dividend yield that seems to be sustainable and has potential upside from further share buybacks, making it quite attractive to income-oriented investors.

