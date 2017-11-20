e.l.f. Price Starting To Look Pretty

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) has been one of the few growth stocks lagging in this impressive 2017 run. The stock has lost 32% year to date, with short bets on the stock at a very high 22%. So, why when ELF is continuing to execute on its core strategy is the stock continuing to decline? The answer is primarily valuation. ELF trades at a very premium valuation for the level of growth it's experiencing. Most of the growth stocks that have outperformed in 2017 - such as the software space, gaming, and semiconductors - have had more reasonable valuations combined with increasing tailwinds.

However, with its reliance on retail sales and a push toward smaller brands, the makeup industry has seen a pause in its growth trajectory. That aside, ELF has the resources now to expand its offerings and make a push as the top inexpensive makeup brand for the millennial generation. I will now delve more into ELF's Q3 results, and why I believe the stock should be near a bottom and begin to rise heading into Q4.

Glendale e.l.f. store. Source: Company website.

ELF trades at an EV/EBITDA of 21, the type of valuation often saved for the highest growth stocks. Being a small-cap company, ELF certainly has the potential to accelerate its growth and earn this valuation. It was able to increase its adjusted EBITDA 48% in Q3 2017 over the prior year period. This is against a backdrop of $71.9m sales, or 28% growth over the $56.3m of last year. While it's a positive to see them start to see scaling in their business, it will still take much longer before this turns into meaningful earnings growth.

However, the increases in sales growth can be quick for a smaller-cap company such as ELF. With a market capitalization just under $1 billion, any acceleration in the growth rate could lead to a quick 20% or 30% increase in the stock price.

Also, on the positive side both Target (NYSE:TGT) and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) are making a push toward improving their presentation of makeup in their stores. "Wal-Mart's investment in their kind of light wall initiative and really creating a better presentation of beauty," CEO Tarang Amin told us on the Q3 call. As you can see in the picture above, the display size in many of the retail stores is increasing substantially. Wal-Mart is expected to increase its square footage for e.l.f. in Q4, which might not be reflected until the Q1 2018 numbers are released.

ELF is also rolling out fully into Ulta (NASDAQ:ULTA) stores in 2018, which should benefit both going forward. They have had great success with their own retail stores, including one in Times Square. Tarang also said: "We continue to see incredible results off of those locations, including the engagement that we see from consumers, the passion of our associates and importantly, the insights that we continue to get." If ELF can continue to execute during a period of slowdown, when acceleration resumes in 2018 with the help of ULTA, the company should see impressive market share gains.

ELF EV to EBITDA (ttm) data by YCharts

When it comes to risks with ELF, keep in mind that it has the possibility of dilution going forward. Cash on hand at the end of the September quarter only equaled $5.7m this year. While inventory levels are strong heading into the holiday season, an equity offering within the next six months seems likely. ELF might need to dilute in order to expand its operations into additional retail stores.

I would use any offering as an opportunity to buy more shares, especially if it becomes oversold on a weekly basis. As brands continue to benefit more from an online shift, it does have the potential to improve margins. But they need additional online channels to do so. Look for additional deals in 2018 that might help improve the fundamentals further as far as digital distribution goes.

All that said, if you're looking for a value in the beauty space, Ulta Beauty offers a better valuation as its current depressed price. While it has struggled with other retail stocks, its fundamentals have remained the same as previous, with the stock losing 30% of its value on a very slight decrease in growth rate. As you can see below, ULTA trades at a bit over 12 EV/EBITDA while ELF is above 21.

I would be a buyer of both ELF and ULTA at these levels heading into a strong consumer 2018. Both will benefit from much of the same tailwinds regarding the space, even though ULTA is a retail chain and ELF sells the high margin cosmetics themselves. Thus, I believe it to be quite prudent that if you are bullish on cosmetics or the consumer in general you pick ULTA as a first choice over ELF at these levels. If you are very bullish on the space, it might be prudent to buy ELF now before the ULTA rollout in 2018, and before some potentially strong holiday results lift the stock again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ELF, ULTA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.