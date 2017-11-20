Death Of Retailers? Probably Not

I have pinpointed two companies within the sector which I think have the potential to move up really swiftly once the investor community realises it has been too bearish.

Mattel's short interest was a whopping 33% of shares outstanding prior to Hasbro declaring its takeover interest, which goes far to show how extreme the bearish sentiment is.

Yes, we have all read countless of articles stating that online retailers have come to town, slowly pushing brick-and-mortar retailers to a sure and certain death. Once-majestic giants like Toys 'R' Us and Mattel have suffered painful falls from grace, with the former filing for bankruptcy and the latter's share price only (temporarily?) rescued by a potential takeover bid by Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS).

Looking at the SPDR S&P Retail ETF's (XRT) share price however, the doom-and-gloom story looks less real. The ETF has shed about 20% off its 5-year highs of around $50 to a trough of just below $40. 2016 and 2017 have been a period of consolidation for the sector.

I understand the ETF does not completely contain brick-and-mortar companies, as the holdings include Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). However, as seen from the top 10 holdings below, the rest of the ETF's components are generally good representatives of the brick-and-mortar retail sector.

Building on the aforementioned period of consolidation from 2016 to 2017, expectations surrounding brick-and-mortar retailers are now extremely low. Rightly so, as online retailers have been taking market share away from them.

However, sentiment surrounding the sector may be overly bearish, and heavily bombed-out sectors do have a good chance of rebounding swiftly on better-than-expected news or earnings. Even if future earnings are negative, that might already be expected by the market, and better-than-expected results (even if the company is making a loss) should still give a boost to the company's share price.

On evidence that sentiment surrounding the sector may be overly bearish, short interest in Mattel prior to news on a potential takeover by Hasbro topped out at 33% of total number of shares outstanding, making it the most shorted stock in the S&P 500 index then. For comparison, short interest on the S&P 500 was only 2.6% of shares outstanding for all companies of the index.

After news on the potential takeover hit the wires, shares in Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) shot up by about 20%. Shares now trade about 40% above the recent low of $13, as seen from the chart below.

I would like to draw from 2 case studies from recent history on how it might pay off to enter the market when the rest are shunning it, or when bearish sentiment hits an extreme end of the scale: 1) Oil sector, and 2) Chinese shares.

For the first case study, oil prices plummeted at a time where the market was lauding the emergence of the shale sector, which threatened to send oil supplies higher. At the same time, OPEC was struggling to reach a consensus to curb oil production levels. Oil prices were firmly in the crosshairs of these bearish headwinds, which sent WTI Crude prices to sub-$30 levels.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) was heavily bombed out in 2016, but has since recovered by about 25%, as seen from the chart below. Keep in mind that this is the ETF performance, so price returns for individual oil companies may vary considerably.

For the second case study, Chinese shares were heavily sold off in 2016, on fears that the Chinese economy was not growing as quickly as many thought it would. Suddenly, there were fears that the Chinese government was struggling to keep the economy afloat, and high levels of bad debt was plaguing Chinese banks.

As seen from the chart below, the Hang Seng Index took a beating in 2016, falling 35% from its 2016 high. Since then, the index has more than recovered; it has made new highs, as seen from the chart below.

As such, the main lesson to be learnt is 'Be Fearful When Others Are Greedy and Greedy When Others Are Fearful', a quote from Warren Buffett. The SPDR S&P Retail ETF currently trades at 13x P/E (Source: Yahoo Finance), a multiple much lower than that of the S&P 500.

Cheap may of course, become cheaper, and a turnaround may not be around the next corner. Hence, I looked through the charts of the top 10 holdings for the ETF, and identified two companies which appear to have been stealthily consolidating and attracting buyers. For those who read my articles, I use technical analysis to help me gauge the demand and supply for the investment in question.

The first stock is Conn's, Inc. (CONN), which is a durable consumers goods and services retailer in the United States, selling furniture, household goods, electronics etc. It has had a good run in beating analyst estimates, which has helped its share price consolidate and recover over the past few months. As seen from the snippet below, the company has beaten EPS estimates for the past 4 quarters.

Looking at the weekly price chart below, the share price has rallied off a very rounded bottom in 2016, and the 3 arrows demarcate what could be a triple bottom, which might provide a solid launchpad for share price to go higher. The share price has rallied well over the past few months, and looks on course to test the next resistance at $44 (demarcated by the horizontal line), representing a potential 40% upside from current levels. Bombed out share price? Check. Price action signalling a potential reversal in fortunes? Check.

The second stock is Tailored Brands, Inc. (TLRD), an apparel retailer in the United States that provides both retail and corporate wear. The company has done well to beat analyst estimates for 3 out of the past 4 quarters, with its 3Q17's EPS beat particularly impressive. On top of that, 2017 looks set to be a turnaround year for the company, as TLRD looks on course to deliver positive net earnings, in contrast with the loss posted in 2016.

Looking at the weekly price chart below, the same potential triple bottom is in play, and looks likely to provide a foundation from which price action can build on to test the neckline at around $29. $29 represents a potential 75% upside from current levels.

These two stocks look to be stealthily enjoying a turnaround in fortunes, despite negative headlines on the brick-and-mortar retail stores dominating the media. Cases in point - the oil sector and Hang Seng Index faced the same doom-and-gloom feel, and were equally shunned by investors.

Price action and beating of analyst estimates have proven otherwise for CONN and TLRD, and perhaps for the sector as a whole. There are true bargains to be found in this sector, and investors can consider doing some bargain basement year-end shopping in this aisle. For more conservative bargain-hunters, consider purchasing the SPDR S&P Retail ETF instead, which represents good value considering it is trading about 20% off its highs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.