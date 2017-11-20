Estimated Net Flows Into ETFs Eclipse Those Into Conventional Funds For October

Conventional mutual fund investors continued their search for yield in October, padding the coffers of fixed income funds, while authorized participants (APs—those investors that actually create and redeem ETF shares) remained risk-seeking. Mutual fund investors continued to give stock & mixed-equity funds a cold shoulder for the month, redeeming some $15.9 billion, while for the seventeenth consecutive month APs were net purchasers of stock & mixed-equity ETFs, injecting $36.9 billion.
Year to date through October 31, 2017, conventional equity mutual funds handed back some $135.3 billion net, while equity ETFs took in $263.3 billion. On the fixed income side of the equation the focus of fund investors and APs stayed in step, with conventional bond funds attracting $239.1 billion year to date and bond ETFs drawing in $111.1 billion for the same period. In this segment I highlight the October fund-flow trends for both types of investment vehicles.
