Estimated Net Flows Into ETFs Eclipse Those Into Conventional Funds For October

For the fourth month in a row mutual fund investors were net purchasers of fund assets, injecting a net $6.9 billion into the conventional funds business.

For the sixth month in seven Thomson Reuters Lipper’s World Equity Funds macro-classification witnessed net inflows, taking in $4.5 billion for October.

For the twenty-first consecutive month authorized participants (APs) were net purchasers of ETFs, injecting $46.7 billion for October.

For the second month in three the USDE ETFsmacro-classification (+$19.7 billion net for October) attracted the largest netdraw of the five broad-based equity ETF macro-groups.