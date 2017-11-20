Foot Locker Is Coming Back

Shares continue to look slightly undervalued, though I'm not certain if the footwear market turns in the next few quarters.

Shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) surged a whopping 28% in trading on Friday after the company easily exceeded consensus estimates in Q3. Sales beat estimates, falling just 1.1% y/y to $1.9 billion while EPS declined 31% y/y to $0.87 per share, which was nearly 10% the consensus estimate of $0.80 per share. Overall, while I am not surprised by Foot Locker's ability to bounce back, I am surprised that the market reacted so positively to a mediocre quarter with mediocre guidance. That said, my intrinsic value estimate of shares continues to exceed $50 per share. Let's look at why Foot Locker remains a durable competitor to Amazon (AMZN) and why the company is deeply entrenched in footwear culture.

Financials: Not Great, but Could Have Been Worse

Overall, financial results at Foot Locker were undoubtedly lackluster. As noted, sale dropped 1.1%, with comps declining 3.7% y/y offset by a high-single digit gain at online retail arm Eastbay, which drove overall online sales gains of 6.1% y/y. Skeptics may cite a 6.1% online growth rate as lackluster, but in reality, the low growth rate is reflective of Foot Locker's already strong online presence (13.8% of sales in Q3'17) and the broader slowdown in high-end footwear.

Though Foot Locker maintained sales, the company needed to markdown slow moving inventory, leading gross margin to decline 290 basis points y/y to 31% of sales. Of course, this was significantly better than the 29.6% gross margin Foot Locker posted in Q2.

To help offset gross margin pressure, Foot Locker reorganized at the corporate level, which led to a one-time charge of $13 million during the third quarter, which will lead to lower levels of absolute SG&A going forward.

Product Improving?

On the product side, Foot Locker feels that larger allocations of good product will be flowing into stores for holiday 2017. I see potential from a variety of products, including the Curry 4 from Under Armour (NYSE:UA), new Ultra Boost models from adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), and two Jordan XI releases, as well as a XII release, in the fourth quarter from Nike (NYSE:NKE).

Additionally, Foot Locker announced several updates that suggest a deepening partnership with Nike. Nike called out Foot Locker as one of its key partners during its investor day, and Foot Locker returned the favor on is earnings call, announcing a "SneakEasy" pop-up shop that will have limited edition product and run for a little over a week in New York City. Foot Locker also announced that it will carry limited edition player exclusive sneakers from the likes of LeBron James and Kyrie Irving for a day after the player wears the sneakers on the court. I love these initiatives that are focused on exclusivity, and concepts that demonstrate the value of Foot Locker the distribution chain.

Most importantly, for Foot Locker, vendors are well aware of the importance of speed to capitalize on trends. In classic cyclical behavior, Nike, adidas, and Under Armour sent too much inventory into the channel without realizing that the product could get stale and trends would change. Foot Locker emphasized the importance of working with its partners on this dynamic, and I think the company's new initiatives to build out a platform better capable of sales analytics will allow its partners to better adjust to changes in supply and demand.

Importantly, Jordan Brand publicly stated that it would reduce quantities and numbers of styles going forward to recapture exclusivity. This may hurt near-term revenue growth, but limiting product is key to margins and strong demand for products over the long term. I think all of the key vendors have realized the mistakes that have been made, and I expect behavior to improve in 2018 incrementally and in a big way in 2019.

Capital Allocation Decisions Are Excellent

Running a business requires significant attention to detail and incredible execution. However, these occur at lower levels of a company. At the top, the management team needs to filter the information they receive to make the best possible capital allocation decisions. Foot Locker's management team has demonstrated over the past 10 years, starting with former CEO Ken Hicks and continuing with CEO Dick Johnson and CFO Lauren Peters, that the company knows how to allocate capital with the best of management teams. During Q3, management bought back a whopping 8.7 million shares of stock for $304 million, an average price of about $35 per share. This was a whopping 4% reduction in share count in just one quarter.

Further, the company is spending money on opening more regional distribution hubs that will reduce in-store leased square footage while also creating a more flexible digital supply chain. After the acquisition of Eastbay in the late 1990s, Foot Locker's primary DTC warehouse has been in Wisconsin, which, though extremely convenient for me, does not have the ideal market coverage. I like the idea to expand here.

Additionally, the company announced that it has created a North American marketing strategy team led by Foot Locker veteran Andy Gray to help cultivate product platforms with key strategic partners. I honestly believe Foot Locker will have a better pulse of the customer at many times, and I love the idea of Foot Locker more deeply integrating itself with vendors.

Overall, Foot Locker is in Great Shape

Undoubtedly, financial results have not been great for Foot Locker during the last few quarters. In fact, I'm confident we are in a bit of a down-cycle for athletic footwear. However, management's strategic initiatives, capital allocation, and ability to re-evaluate the cost structure of the business leave me confident that the fundamental trajectory of the company is up and to the right, even if share price performance languishes for a bit. I believe shares are worth between $52 and $60, and I continue to hold onto my position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FL, UA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.