Buy Williams, 30% Upside And Strong Dividend Growth, Waiting For A Better Entry Point In Enterprise Products Partners

We keep our long position unchanged in KMI and continue to monitor closely EPD for an opportunistic entry point.

Midstream MLP have been the worst performing energy sector in the last few weeks. We see this as an attractive entry point.

Introduction

Midstream MLP have been the worst performing energy sector in the last few weeks underperforming the energy index by 15% and being basically flat despite WTI increase to the mid-50s.

Whilst this suggest a risk of re-rating of the midstream MLP sector, I find this relative pullback attractive.

Reviewing the 4 stocks I follow in this sector, I have finally opened a long position in Williams (NYSE:WMB), maintained my position in KMI (NYSE:KMI) but stopped writing covered calls on it and will keep monitoring Enterprise Product Partners (NYSE:EPD) hoping for a better entry point around USD 21 - 22.

Midstream MLP have missed the oil rally

The midstream sector has completely missed the sharp oil rally of the last 3 month. Even the E&P have not fully reacted to the oil rally : the price increase is in line with WTI in percentage terms but it could have been much higher due to operational leverage.

While Midstream MLP are not as directly exposed to commodity price as E&P, in the past, they had reacted positively to oil price rising as it helps their customers and points to higher growth. This suggests a re-rating of midstream MLP stocks : the sector is relatively cheap on historic standard (10 -11 EV/EBITDA range), but it remains more expensive than E&P for example (7x). Each 1x turn of re-rating lead to a 10-15% under performance. If this re-rating continues, there could be further downside in the sector.

Source: Hampstead Investor Analysis

Midstream MLP are performing well

This under performance is happening in the context of solid operating performance from MLP (at least the stocks I follow). This creates, in my view an opportunity to increase exposure. I follow 4 quality stocks. After the MLP scares of the last few years, I am focused on financial discipline, self-funded organic growth, solid execution and exposure to quality regions. I follow WMB, KMI, OKE and EPD. This is not necessarily the 4 best names in the industry but the stocks I follow and have invested in/considered in the past.

Below I give some high level assessments before digging more into my new investment in WMB, I refer to the comparison table below. My preferred valuation metrics are EV/EBITDA, dividend yield and growth together with improving debt ratio.

OKE. Still like the name but I find the stock (very) expensive from a relative value perspective (The EV/EBITDA is around 13.5). The company is still issuing some stocks which is fine for deleveraging but I prefer self-funded names with organic growth.

KMI. An investment since 2014 (ouch!), which I have averaged down once after that. I see a few catalysts that may help the stock: stock trade at a discount to peers of about 1 round of EV/EBITDA, dividends will start re-increasing and potential for better execution on their largest projects. With those catalysts in mind, I have stopped writing covered calls on KMI.

EPD. High-quality name that has consistently traded at a premium to its group due to excellent historical performance and dividend growth. The combination of reduced dividend guidance, Q3 miss and some delay in project executions has led the stock to fall ~5% compared to the sector. Even with that, EPD continues to trade at a premium. I will wait to see if EPD will de-rate further and erase its valuation premium, in that case, it would fall to USD 21 -22. I would be an opportunistic buyer at this level. Please note that the dividend guidance is the result of a new self-funding policy (long-term positive) and not operational under-performance. Everything else being equal, EPD will probably be the stock I will add on to if I increase my exposure to this sector.

WMB: trading cheaply compared to the sector - 30% upside

Williams is one of America's leading energy infrastructure companies with operations across the United States... It is focused on gas. As the point of this note is not about the future of gas I won't cover that part except to say that from my perspective North America gas is a long-term global winner in that industry.

Williams is a corporate and owns the vast majority of Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ), its internal MLP, where the majority of assets and debts are placed. WMB is WPZ general partner.

WMB Pipeline and Other Industrial Assets:

Source : company presentation

Some key highlights on WMB (and WPZ):

Concentrated infrastructure . See their pipeline map above. it is focused on 2 continuous "block" helping the company to expand through a tie-back together with the Transco project. Tie-backs like project tend to be much more efficient: shorter execution time-frame, lower expenditure, target existing clients and operate in known area of business.

. See their pipeline map above. it is focused on 2 continuous "block" helping the company to expand through a tie-back together with the Transco project. Tie-backs like project tend to be much more efficient: shorter execution time-frame, lower expenditure, target existing clients and operate in known area of business. Growth and project delivery. Transco (if you like maps like me, go check their website presentation) is the largest interstate pipeline under construction. Transco will boost earnings in the coming years and support dividend growth. Some of the existing and planned infrastructures serve the highest growing gas reserves of the Northeast ( cf presentation ). Overall the company has access to the good and excellent natural gas supply basins: Marcellus-Utica, Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, Rockies.

Transco (if you like maps like me, go check their website presentation) is the largest interstate pipeline under construction. Transco will Mix or revenues is heavily fee based (97%) with a large mix of regulated pipeline (cf same presentation). This is a nice feature, from my perspective, however, I invest in long-term assets and their performance will be driven by the clients need for WMB assets over decades. As such I see this fee element to be a short to medium term positive feature.

This is a nice feature, from my perspective, however, I invest in long-term assets and their performance will be driven by the clients need for WMB assets over decades. As such I see this fee element to be a short to medium term positive feature. Financial management. WMB is delivering on its financial commitment. It is selling assets, and putting the resources into deleveraging and funding higher return internal project. I like this self-funding strategy and was pleased to see that some asset sales has been done at a profit (Geismar). This simpler financial approach (compared to the constant issuance of debt and equity) gives me comfort that the company does generate cashflow and built new assets. The Debt/EBITDA metrics is improving but remains a bit weak for my taste: to complete a full position in WMB, I will wait to see further progress on that front.

WMB is delivering on its financial commitment. It is selling assets, and putting the resources into deleveraging and funding higher return internal project. I like this self-funding strategy and was pleased to see that some asset sales has been done at a profit (Geismar). This simpler financial approach (compared to the constant issuance of debt and equity) gives me comfort that the company does generate cashflow and built new assets. The Debt/EBITDA metrics is improving but remains a bit weak for my taste: to complete a full position in WMB, I will wait to see further progress on that front. Earning beats. WMB beat the estimate by 4-5% in Q3 which has led to a rerating of broker forecast without an increase in the share price. I like positive momentum as it will support the re-rating of the stock.

WMB beat the estimate by 4-5% in Q3 which has led to a rerating of broker forecast without an increase in the share price. I like positive momentum as it will support the re-rating of the stock. Growing dividend. The company has communicated on dividend growing by 10 to 15% in the coming years.

Discount to sector average offer 30% upside

WMB is an attractive business with strong momentum and here is the best part, Williams trade cheaply compared to the sector (maybe partly due to its full focus on gas). Indeed, WMB trades at around 9x EV/EBITDA. Closing this gap toward the 10-11 multiple offers 30% upside (USD 35-37 per share). I expect that the growing dividend and on-going project delivery will support the equity story and help close the gap in the coming 18 months.

Furthermore, with its medium size and relative cheapness, Williams is also a potential takeover target.

It is less of a dividend play, even increasing at 10-15% a year it would take 4 years to get a yield in the 7% range that can be found in great names like EPD.

Slight preference for WMB over WPZ

This is led more by my own preferences. I like the fact that WMB is a corporate and as such comes without the K1 tax filing. In addition, WMB trade at a slight discount to WPZ giving additional scope for re-rating. Finally, in a M&A situation, WMB would deserve a premium over WPZ as it is the controlling entity of Williams Partners LP.

Risk

Long terms commodity price risk and volume are the key risks to this company. Risks that are in management control are the large project execution and maintaining the capital discipline. A spike in interest rate would have a limited and gradual effect on the business operations as the bulk of the debt is fixed rate. The main impact of an increase in long-term rate would most likely be on the company valuation as such rate increase move would weight on all bond proxy stocks.

Conclusion

I have bought half a position in WMB, I will continue to monitor the stock and will complete the position in a few quarters if the operating performance remains strong. If midstream MLP continue to underperform the market or fall in price (10-15% correction), I will probably add another position in the sector such as EDP.

Disclaimer: I am not a registered investment advisor and this article is not advice to buy or sell stock or options in any company. The investor needs to do his own independent investigation that includes reading the company governmental filings and press releases, as well as anything else relevant to determining if this company fits the investor's risk profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long KMI