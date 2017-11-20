The Best DGI Stocks For Young Investors: Part 5

Some of these stocks are considered unattractive due to their low yield. However, I feel this is compensated for by the potential for capital gains and dividend increases.

The goal of this series is to keep track and build a list of unconventional stocks that offer compelling dividend growth and capital appreciation.

I love my Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings, but there are a lot of well-positioned dividend-paying growth stocks that don't get much love.

Investment Thesis

Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings seem to get all the love these days from Dividend Growth Investors (DGIs). Shareholders love these companies because there is no substitute for decades of strong performance and business models that are built to last (especially when the time comes to retire and you need the income).

Although consistency and long-term track records carry a lot of weight, it is important to remember that many Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings have already experienced their prime growing years. With this in mind, we should ask ourselves, "Where do young DGIs go to find above-average returns from dividend-paying stocks?"

The goal of this series is to provide readers with interesting stock picks that pay dividends and have the potential to deliver strong returns over the next several decades. It is my hope that many of these companies can provide the same growth opportunities that 3M (NYSE:MMM) or Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) offered to investors in the 1960s.

How Do I Determine Which Companies Make My List?

Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings include some of the most commonly followed dividend growth stocks on the market. The criteria required for a company to qualify for either list are fairly stringent, which is why investors tend to view these stocks as some of the highest-quality stocks on the market. Unfortunately, the strict criteria associated with these lists are also the fundamental flaw that eliminates opportunities that fall "outside the box."

When deciding what stocks make my list, I have decided to maintain broad criteria in order to avoid eliminating a company that has the potential to be a great investment. In order for me to consider adding a stock to this series, it must meet the following criteria:

While I have chosen to exclude any company that falls outside these parameters, I also reserve the right to eliminate a company that falls within this range. By maintaining broad criteria, it is my hope that I can develop a list of strong candidates that readers may have otherwise overlooked as they develop their investment portfolios.

Westlake Chemical Partners, LLC. (WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners is a limited partnership formed by Westlake Chemical Corporation to operate, acquire and develop ethylene production facilities. WLKP owns an 18.3% interest in Westlake Chemical OpCo LP which is one of the primary drivers of revenue for WLKP. (8-K)

Here are some important operating metrics for WLKP:

Distribution Coverage: 1.28x

Distribution Yield: 6.94%

1-Year Distribution Growth Rate: 12%

11th consecutive quarterly distribution increase

On November 7, 2017, WLKP announced that it was increasing its distribution from $.365/share per quarter to $.3756/share per quarter. The new distribution of $.3756/share represents an increase of 2.9% over the previous quarterly distribution of $.3756/share per quarter. On an annualized basis, WLKP has raised its distribution by nearly 12% annually versus Q3-2016. The ex-dividend date was November 13th, 2017, and is payable on November 29th, 2017.

Why WLKP Makes My List

Q3-2017 was one of the best quarters on record for WLKP. Here are some of the major highlights from the quarter:

Record quarterly net income attributable to the partnership of $13.4 million or $.47 per share.

Record quarterly MLP distributable cash flow of $15.5 million.

What an additional 5% stake in Westlake Chemical OpCo LP.

These numbers are made even more impressive when we compare them to Q3-2016:

Source: Q3-2017 8-K Report

Here are some interesting takeaways from the illustration above:

As WLKP continues to acquire more of a position in Westlake Chemical OpCo it generates additional net income attributable to Westlake Partners shareholders. Currently, WLKP owns 18.3% interest in Westlake Chemical OpCo. Net income attributable to WLKP shareholders increased over 54% compared to the same quarter from Q3-2016. The increase in the first nine months of 2017 when compared to the first nine months of 2016 is due to a 250 million pound expansion project at the Lake Charles Louisiana facility which was completed in July of 2016.

Investors should also be aware that WLKP's Ethylene Sales Agreement stipulates that "95% of OpCo's ethylene production is sold to Westlake for a cash margin of $0.10 per pound, net of operating costs, maintenance capital expenditures and reserves for future turnaround expenditures." The remaining 5% is sold to third parties at higher margins. (8-K)

Increased Ownership of OpCo Results in Major Benefits

Prior to Q3-2017, WLKP owned approximately 13.3% of Westlake Chemical OpCo. Now that WLKP owns 18.3% this entitles them to a more significant portion of the net income.

If we look at the net income for the first nine months of 2017 we can see that the net income attributable to WLKP is approximately 13.3% of Westlake Chemical OpCo. With an increased ownership of 18.3%, this suggests a net income attributable to the shareholders of WLKP of approximately $46.6 million (assuming the same figures for the first nine months of 2017).

Spectra Energy Partners, L.P. (SEP)

Spectra Energy Partners, L.P. pipeline company that has operations across North America focused on the storage and transportation of natural gas and crude oil. As of December 31, 2016, SEP has 15,000 miles of transmission and transportation pipelines, with a natural gas storage capacity of approximately 170 billion cubic feet.

Here are some important operating metrics for SEP:

Distribution Coverage: 1.05x - 1.15x (expected to be closer to 1.15x for FY 2017).

Distribution Yield: 7.15%

1-Year Distribution Growth Rate: 7.4%

Just announced its 40th consecutive quarterly distribution increase

On November 1, 2017, SEP announced that it was increasing its distribution from $.71375/share per quarter to $.72625/share per quarter. The new distribution of $.72625/share represents an increase of 1.8% over the previous quarterly distribution of $.71375/share per quarter. On an annualized basis, SEP has raised its distribution by approximately 7.3% annually since Q3-2016. The ex-dividend date was November 10th, 2017, and is payable on November 29th, 2017.

Why SEP Makes My List

At these prices, SEP constitutes a great investment based on the fact that it has strong price support at $40 per share. In fact, it's recent movement up to almost $41.50 a share suggest that the stock will continue to maintain price movement within the $40-$45 range.

Source: Charles Schwab

One catalyst that may cause shares to break out of this $40-$45 range is the most recent earnings beat in which the company posted a Q3-2017 EPS of $.89 per share. Although the company missed on revenue, the EPS beat was $.10 more than what was expected. Most importantly, this is the first earnings beat in the last 1.5 years (6 quarters of missed EPS estimates) which signals that the bottom may finally be in.

Additionally, I believe that the $2 billion of projects coming online in full-year 2017 gives SEP the edge it needs to continue growing distributable cash flow (DCF). While EPS is important, DCF is our main indicator as to whether or not SEP is moving in the right direction. In Q3-2016, SEP recorded DCF of $313 million versus $398 million DCF for Q3-2017 (this amounts to a 27% year-over-year increase).

Projects will continue to come online through 2018 in 2019 adding significant cash flow and therefore increasing DCF. The most important thing about these projects is that they have little to no exposure to commodity price fluctuations and consist of investment grade customers who have already weathered extremely low commodity prices. Here's a snapshot of SEP's projects coming online over the next two years:

Source: SEP Q3-2017 Joint Earnings Report

The most important take away from the chart above is that the combined CapEx from the following projects constitute over 80% of the currently estimated CapEx growth of $4.845 billion over the next two years (and this is expected to be achieved by Q3-2018.

For those who remember my criteria that calls for DCF coverage of 1.2x (or more), I've chosen to make an exception for SEP due to its size, 40 quarters straight of distribution increases, and improved cash flow from major project completions.

Shore Bancshares (SHBI)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a parent company of financial institutions and insurance-based assets. The banks specialize in commercial and consumer banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia.

Here are some important operating metrics for SHBI:

Payout Ratio: 23%

Dividend Yield: 1.65%

Book Value: $12.82/share

On November 1, 2017, SHBI announced that it was increasing its dividend from $.05/share per quarter to $.07/share per quarter. The new dividend of $.07/share represents an increase of 40% over the previous payout of $.05/share per quarter. The ex-dividend date was November 15, 2017, and payable to shareholders on November 30, 2017.

Why SHBI Makes My List

SHBI is an interesting investment due to the fact that it is more of a financial conglomerate that has also made a name for itself in the insurance industry. I believe that SHBI's focus on meeting the banking and insurance needs of commercial customers is the ultimate goal. In this article, I'm going to focus on SHBI's banking operations as this constitutes the most significant aspect of the company's business model.

Banking

For being a small community bank SHBI has created a strong footprint throughout Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. In fact, SHBI maintains strong market share in high-income counties that are expected to see an increase in population and income over the next five years.

Source: SHBI 8-K Filing Q3-2017

If we go one step further and compare SHBI's deposit market share to its competition we can see that it's 20 branches are efficient at capturing deposits when compared to some of the other Community Banks in their footprint.

Source: SHBI 8-K Filing Q3-2017

I want to make sure I hit the point home by doing a little math:

Average Deposits Per SHBI Branch - $64,140,381.

Average Deposits Per Community Bank Competition (1 Mile) - $43,742,500.

Average Deposits Per Community Bank Competition (5 Mile) - $49,441,750.

Another important aspect of SHBI's banking operations is that it maintains a high-quality loan portfolio with very little exposure\dependence non-real estate consumer financing. Banks like Ally Financial (ALLY) and Santander (SAN) represent to banks that have loan portfolios with high exposure to a consumer auto loans. Consumer auto loans have been used by financial institutions as a way to lend to subprime borrowers (therefore increasing yield) while maintaining securitized assets that help comply with stiffening financial regulations.

While this looks good on paper, it is worth considering that SAN's $26 billion auto portfolio consists of borrowers with less than 680 credit scores which could easily wipe out profits altogether if charge-offs double from the current rate of 1.34%. (For those who are interested, stay tuned as I am writing a much more in-depth article on banks to avoid because of their auto loan exposure in the near future.)

SHBI's Loan portfolio is less than 1% consumer related auto and non-real estate debt. The majority of SHBI's loan portfolio consists of residential real estate and commercial real estate.

Source: SHBI 8-K Filing Q3-2017

The benefit of maintaining a superior portfolio like SHBI's is that it has a noticeable effect on delinquencies and nonaccrual loans. Total nonperforming assets from Q3-2016 to Q3-2017 indicates a drop in nonperforming loans from $13.75 million down to $8.1 million.

At the same time, net interest margins are increasing at a healthy clip and will continue to benefit as interest rates increase since the spread between interest paid on deposits and interest earned on loans will continue to widen.

Source: SHBI 8-K Filing Q3-2017

Even after we account for the 40% dividend increase SHBI has a payout ratio of approximately 23%. I expect the dividend will continue to experience strong annual increases until it is closer to 45-50% payout ratio.

If earnings continue to increase at the same rate from the last four quarters it could take some time before it reaches these levels. The last rolling four quarters have seen EPS increase to $.90/share versus $.73/share in the same for rolling quarters in the year prior.

Conclusion

I see a very bright future for each company on this list, as they all exhibit traits that make them worthy of a buy-and-hold strategy. All three companies mentioned in this article have the potential for capital appreciation and, most importantly, the ability to continuously support annual dividend increases.

What do you think of the stocks on this list? I would love to hear from readers about any potential stocks they believe are worthy of consideration. My goal is to spend the next year building this list so that I can accurately track as many of these lesser-known companies as possible.

In total, this brings my combined list of companies researched as a part of this series to 23.

