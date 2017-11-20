Is The 7.5% Quarterly Dividend Yield Of CVR Refining Reliable?

CVR Refining (CVRR) has almost doubled in the last 3 months. Notably the stock jumped 10% two weeks ago, when the company announced the distribution of a dividend for the first time in two years. Even better, the announced $0.94 dividend is equivalent to a 7.5% quarterly (30% annualized) dividend yield! As this yield is impressive, the big question is whether it is reliable.

First of all, CVR Refining has two refineries that are strategically located very close to Cushing. As a result, they have minimal transportation costs and hence CVR Refining is the low-cost operator in the US refining sector and thus has a wide moat over its competitors. In addition, the two refineries are much more complex than the vast majority of the other US refineries. This means that they are much more flexible than most other refineries and hence they can make much greater profits from the variation in the prices of oil and oil products.

It is also important to note that all the crude that is processed in the two refineries of the company is priced with reference to WTI. Thanks to the significant OPEC production cuts and the booming shale oil output, which is expected to reach record levels next year, the discount of WTI to Brent is on the rise and is likely to remain wide for the foreseeable future. This discount offers CVR Refining a great advantage over its international competitors, as it renders the refining margins of the company superior to those of its competitors.

Nevertheless, investors should realize that the US refiners will never enjoy the record refining margins they enjoyed in 2012. As the ban on oil exports has been lifted, domestic refiners now face much stronger competition from their international peers. Consequently, they are not likely to enjoy record refining margins anytime soon. To provide a perspective, since the lift of the ban on oil exports, the US refining margins have been hovering around $13 per barrel, i.e., half of their level in 2012. All in all, while the US refining margins are still satisfactory and solidly above those of international refiners, investors should not expect the domestic refiners to return to their record profits anytime soon.

Moreover, the most important characteristic of CVR Refining is its extremely high sensitivity to the prevailing refining margins. To be sure, while its refining margin increased 37% in Q3 and 20% in 9M-2017 over last year, its earnings more than quadrupled in both periods. Although this growth is impressive, the extreme sensitivity is a two-edged sword and hence the opposite may occur in the future; a relatively small decrease in the margins may cause the earnings to disappear. And while relatively high refining margins have been the norm during the ongoing 3-year downturn in the price of oil, refining is a highly cyclical business and hence no one knows how long the refining margins will remain elevated. During the last downturn of the refining sector in 2011-2013, about 20% of European refineries went out of business (their US counterparts avoided the slaughter thanks to the ban on oil exports back then). Fortunately for CVRR, it has high-complexity refineries and hence it will be one of the last to go out of business but still its earnings will inevitably plunge during the next downcycle of the refining sector.

The markedly high sensitivity of the earnings of CVR Refining to its margins is clearly reflected in the pronounced unpredictability of its earnings per share. More specifically, in the last four earnings reports, the analysts were proven wrong by more than 10%. This certainly confirms the lack of reliability of the performance of the company.

Moreover, while the price of oil has remained suppressed in the last three years, it has recently been on an uptrend and has posted new 2-year highs. The major reasons behind the rally are the effect of the OPEC production cuts on the market supply and the fact that the dramatic cuts of the capital expenses of the oil producers in the last few years have started to take their toll on the total supply of the market. Therefore, the price of oil is not likely to plunge to the low $40s anytime soon, particularly given the interest of Saudi Arabia in supporting the price of oil amid the upcoming IPO of Saudi Aramco (Private:ARMCO) next year. Therefore, as the refining margins tend to have an inverse relationship with the price of oil, they are not likely to greatly improve from their current levels while they may face some downward pressure. It is also worth noting that the company has now entered the “low season” for refiners, as refining margins tend to be much higher during the summer period. Consequently, given the huge impact of refining margins on the earnings of CVR Refining, the company is not likely to be able to repeat its impressive performance for many quarters, even in the near future.

On the bright side, CVR Refining has drastically reduced its debt load in recent years. More precisely, the company has reduced its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) from $920 M in 2012 to $395 M in the most recent quarter. Thus it has somewhat limited its exposure to any unforeseen setbacks. Moreover, investors should realize that the great exposure of the company to the prevailing refining margins is not its own fault. This is always the case in commodity businesses; the results of the companies are largely determined by external factors, namely the price of the commodity (refining margins, in this case).

To sum up, CVR Refining is moving in the right direction, as evidenced by its meaningful debt reduction. However, its earnings are extremely sensitive to the prevailing refining margins and the latter seem to have much greater downside than upside risk at the moment. Therefore, investors should not bet that the company will continue to distribute the current generous dividend, particularly during the winter season.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.