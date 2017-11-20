Thinking In Extremes

That is not conducive to price discovery and it further underscores the notion that this is no longer a two-way market.

No one seems to be able to conceptualize of a middle ground.

Stocks trade at crazy multiples. They're priced to perfection, only irrational exuberance propels them, and on and on. We all know that, been saying it for years. And in theory, it's true. But the fact remains that when the S&P 500 opens for cash trading this morning it will most likely be less than one-percent from all-time highs. Just once, I'd like to hear the banshees shriek about the market's imminent collapse when it's up. Then we will know that they really believe it.

That's from former trader Richard Breslow. He writes a daily column for Bloomberg and the excerpt above is from the Thursday edition.

I suppose he's talking about traders there when he mentions the "shrieking banshees", because one thing we are not short on is people talking about a collapse when stocks (SPY) are up. People do it every single day. So I guess the implication there is that traders only panic on days when things are looking shaky, but on days when futs are tipping an exuberant cash open, traders are more than willing to participate.

But really, Breslow is just describing what amounts to an almost universal sense of cognitive dissonance among serious market participants.

I realize use of the term "serious" there has the potential to come across as pejorative vis-à-vis retail investors, but that's not my intention. Remember, the "serious" people have a difficult time beating the returns of the not "serious" people (i.e. passive investors) over long investment horizons, so there's a certain sense in which "serious" isn't something you want to be if your timeline is longer than say, 25 years.

That said, it's not ideal when the people who are supposed to know what's going on can't decide whether everything is a giant bubble and profits need to be booked immediately or whether the new paradigm means the upside from here is effectively limitless. That's not indicative of a healthy internal debate going on in the minds of the people who are moving lots of money around. Rather, simultaneously harboring diametrically opposed views suggests that professional traders and money managers have been compelled to adopt a schizophrenic approach by virtue of the unprecedented environment in which they're operating.

They know what the risks are. They know where the bubbles are. But they also know that thanks to central banks' efforts to ensure that any normalization of accommodative policy will be as gradualistic as absolutely possible, attempting to go against the grain risks putting them behind their peers in a world where every basis point counts and where investors are quick to jump ship for low-cost passive vehicles that allow everyone to ride the wave for virtually nothing in terms of fees.

Let me show you what I'm talking about. BofAML just released the latest iteration of their global fund manager survey. 206 panelists participated representing more than $600 billion in AUM.

First of all, there is no ambiguity with regard to where the land mines are:

(BofAML)

Similarly, no one is confused about whether the Nasdaq (QQQ) and Bitcoin are crowded trades (note: this chart simply shows you what fund managers identified as the most crowded trade in each monthly iteration of the survey going back two years):

(BofAML)

Ok, so consider that with the following chart which shows that despite the net percentage of respondents saying stocks are overvalued having hit a record high this month, cash levels are falling:

(BofAML)

One obvious interpretation there is that asset managers are buying things they believe are overvalued.

And that interpretation is supported by one more chart which shows that the number of respondents who told BofAML they are "taking higher than normal risks" is at an all time high:

(BofAML)

Again, there's some cognitive dissonance at play in all of that and it's not healthy.

One thing to note about the "tail risk" chart is that while "tail risks" are always going to have an apocalyptic character (that's why they're "tail risks"), everything on that list represents a veritable disaster scenario. Let's take the top four:

A "Fed/ECB policy mistake" could mean a couple of things, one of which would entail tightening too fast and thereby accidentally triggering a disorderly unwind of the trades the current regime has encouraged and nurtured (e.g. short vol., carry, etc.). A "crash in global bond markets" could be triggered by a central bank policy mistake, or it could be triggered by the sudden emergence of inflation which we and plenty of other people (including, by the way, quite a few notable bulls) have warned would immediately cause markets to question if they and monetary authorities are behind the curve. A "market structure" problem could be any number of things including the "flash crash" mentioned in the chart, but it could also apply to a forced rebalance in inverse and levered VIX ETPs and/or a deleveraging episode for CTAs, vol. control funds, and risk parity. And "North Korea" simply translates to "war".

So yes, "tail risks" will by definition tend to be extreme scenarios that, were they to materialize, would be bad news, But I've got to tell you, that list is pretty extreme even by "tail risk" standards.

And I don't say that to scare anyone. Rather, I say that to drive home the point made above about how investors are harboring diametrically opposed ideas about markets.

To me, that reinforces the idea that markets have ceased to function as a price discovery mechanism, where that necessitates two-way price action.

If you think in extremes (higher highs in equities, tighter tights in credit on the upside and tail risks which, were they to come calling, would almost surely entail panic on the downside) you cannot operate efficiently in between. I think that will eventually come back to haunt us. If it's one-way on the way up, it's not realistic to expect that it will be two-way on the way down.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.