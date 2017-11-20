J.C. Penney: A Margin Expansion Story In Progress

A good look at what management promised and delivered, shows that J.C. Penney is on the right path and not deserving of current valuations.

These sentiments emanate from a misalignment between J.C. Penney's actual long-term strategy and the strategy the bears are preaching.

J.C. Penney's stock price has been decimated, losing over $2 billion in market cap and plunging by ~66% in the last 12 months alone. This is due to growing negative sentiments.

Introduction/Thesis

J.C. Penney's (JCP) stock price has had a roller-coaster ride in the last 12 months from $9.43/share this time last year to $3.16/share as of close on 11/16/17, representing a decline of over $2 billion in market capitalization y/y.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

However, both bulls and bears can agree that J.C. Penney is doing better than it did 12 months or 5 years ago. Therefore, the one thing that separates bears and bulls is whether you can see a long-term thesis here or not.

I recently read an article from InvestorPlace entitled," J.C. Penney Company Inc. Stock Is a Disaster Waiting to Happen." It comes after J.C. Penney had a better than expected quarter.

The arguments raised include:

Cost-cutting measures have their limitations and that "J.C. Penney doesn't have a standout opportunity in the low-cost sector."

In an effort to fund its long-term turnaround strategy, management diluted the share pool.

While JCP's stock is undoubtedly buoyed by the earnings beat, it hasn’t made substantive gains against its industry.

This is not the only bear article out there. There are a lot of bear arguments out there but even if they have their merits, most misunderstand J.C. Penney's actual long-term strategy.

The story here is not about top line growth. A company closing stores, reducing headcount and streamlining its corporate structure is not focused on top line growth but bottom line growth. It has always been a margin story.

The bear case: Negative Market sentiments - high debt - lowered guidance - declining top line growth

The negative market sentiments towards brick-and-mortar and J.C. Penney in particular, have been a major headwind for the stock. For example, shareholders have seen stock declines as large as 20% without any specific news to J.C. Penney. These plunges make investors nervous as predicting the stock direction becomes more and more difficult.

Another issue is that of the ~$4 billion in debt. J.C. Penney's stock price is ~$1 billion (~$974.17 million at $3.14/share). Although it is not the most indebted stock out there, some investors are skeptical buying companies whose entire market capitalization is below its total debt.

In addition, one might argue that the major reason why they beat expectations was because they had lowered previous guidance in Q2. The CEO, Marvin R. Ellison, said "we would just bring down the guidance for the back half of the year, so not to put top-line and other initiatives at risk." By so doing, the company was able to beat both the top and the bottom line.

Furthermore, although J.C. Penney managed to beat expectations, revenues were down by -1.7% y/y. The deceleration on the top line could be because they are losing share from competitors or because the closing of stores translated into lower sales but better margins. Nonetheless, a decline in sales does not help the bull case.

The bull case: A proven margin expansion story

But there are few things we can agree on; the bankruptcy argument is off the table. J.C. saw a $0.10 EPS beat (EPS of -$0.33) and revenue beat of $40 million (revenues of $2.8 billion).

J.C. Penney is a margin and not a sales argument. J.C. Penney's annual revenues have been almost flat y/y over the last 5 years.

(Source: Author's analysis)

However, the picture looks different when you focus on its net income. Over the last 5 years, J.C. Penney's net income has been improving. With its focus on reducing headcount, number of stores, improving its omnichannel experience, aggressive marketing and other margin growth strategies, there is hope of an improved bottom line.

(Source: Author's analysis)

In 2016, J.C. Penney achieved its $1 billion EBITDA target and delivered a net profit for the first time since 2010. To appreciate its efforts and where it is now, we have to understand what drove these initiatives. J.C. Penney was at the brink of bankruptcy, with rapid declines in sales and deteriorating margins. Hence the focus on margins.

Moreover, the top line growth is not as bad as it seems. J.C. Penney has been closing stores. In February, they announced plans to close two distribution facilities and 130-140 stores throughout the year. Therefore, it seems that the store closures had less impact on J.C. Penney's top line. Consequently, if they can close stores that lose money, increase sales in remaining stores to balance the lost sales from those stores and improve their bottom line, the company is on the right track.

Store closures will allow J.C. Penney to allocate capital more efficiently while keeping its profitable locations. By reducing headcount and streamlining its corporate hierarchy, J.C. Penney was able to reduce buying time by ~40% for some private brands. A faster decision-making structure will enable them to be more nimble and adapt to trends quicker than the competition.

Furthermore, J.C. Penney is slowly improving its omnichannel strategies. Last year, "75% of all online orders touched a physical store." By optimizing store closures to align with its online strategy, J.C. Penney is better positioned to offer a differentiated department store model that meets the expectations of a digital world with an inspiring, tangible shopping environment.

Conclusion

J.C. Penney has a perception problem. Its recent earnings beat had limited upside potential due to a flood of downgrades from Susquehanna (10/30/17, from positive to neutral), Citigroup (10/30/17, neutral to sell) and Northcoast Research (10/30/17, buy to neutral). These downgrades decreased the average price target for J.C. Penney stock to $3.61/share (~14.2% upside from current levels).

Although the most optimist price targets for the stock is $8/share(~153% upside), the most bearish target is $1.50/share (~53% downside). This is why J.C. Penney's margin improvements are critical. As long as it continues on this path, market sentiments will improve and so will valuations.

Once perceptions improve, its growth initiatives will enable the stock to get a premium above book value. J.C. Penney has been focusing on growth categories such as home and beauty - divisions that outperformed the company's total comp during the quarter.

For example, their appliance business more than doubled versus last year with demand at appliance showrooms (opened in 2016) delivering 30% plus comps in the third quarter. To expand on these growth areas, J.C. Penney opened 28 new Sephora locations this quarter (70 openings for 2017) and launched Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. These initiatives are meant to drive foot traffic and add incremental sales to its stores.

J.C. Penney is currently trading at $0.54 (~17%) below its book value per share (picture taken from Morningstar).

Meaning that its most bearish sentiment of $1.50/share is valuing the stock at 147% below book value per share. They are putting zero value in the business, in management, in the improvements made thus far, in the brand and in its future. The bear case here is more of a game of sentiments and not of numbers. People hate the stock for various reasons (personal or not) but we have to look at the stock logically.

J.C. Penney is a value play, delivering on its promise of improved margins, focusing on growth categories and comprised of great management (management that has promised and delivered). There is more hope to the bull than the bear case.

