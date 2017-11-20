Questioning The Growth Of Thor Industries

Current valuations with expected 5 year growth term has me contemplating a short position to long term fair value of $100 per share.

Reviewing the growth in the former and its maturity vs. the upcoming generational shift doesn't seem like a sustainable environment for Thor.

Baby boomers retiring and the 35-55 age group are pushing sales higher but in what world will millennials and i-gen's adapt to RVs?

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) manufactures a range of recreational vehicles (RVs) in the United States and sells those vehicles primarily in the United States and Canada.

Thesis

Although the wide popularity among 35-55 year-olds alongside a retiring baby boomer generation that seeks an enter into retirement in a more efficient way with limited resources and low retirement savings, recreational vehicles are surging in popularity as demand grows double digits annually since 1995.

However, the proposition of millennials and i-gen's continued support for this industry is ludicrous, I believe, partly owing to the fact that younger millennials and the i-generation own fewer cars than previous generations.

With a higher emphasis on experiences vs. possessions, younger generations focus more on travel, dining and other activities in their youths and with the average marriage age growing will not likely purchase a car until a later age.

The further thesis is the younger generation's focus on vacationing and travel. With the cheaper overall airfare and the increased desire to experience different cultures and environments, there will likely be a sharp decline in RV consumption for vacationing when compared to air travel.

When this trend will start is hard to tell, you can make a case for it starting in 2 years when millennials on average will be 30 to 35 years old and beginning the phase of family life and vacations or a case for it taking place in 25 years when they begin retiring, but in any one of those cases net sales percentages should decline on an annual basis throughout the next few years.

Current Growth Market

Current market growth is coming primarily from campers seeking affordable ways to connect with nature and enjoy time with family.

With 66% of sales being renewals or an upgrade to a current product, both baby boomers retiring, generation X'ers and older millennials are still going strong with purchases of camping gear and RVs. 34% of sales being first-time buyers with 8 out of 10 purchased being done by individuals under the age of 65, there still seems to be a quality growth model for new sales with current generational trends.

(Source: Thor Industries Presentation)

As current generations continue to find affordable family oriented vacation or retirement plans, overall demand for the company's products should continue and increase over the next several years, notwithstanding changes to trends.

Future Growth Market

Even though some older millennials are fueling some of the growth in RV sales, it's important to note that based on the fact that the previously mentioned 34% are new sales, meaning the majority of sales continue to be renewals and upgrades by older generation consumers eager to take on retirement or family vacations.

Some of the key points for future growth hinders include:

Generational vehicle ownership and drivers licenses are a key factor for the RV industry growth as the towable market share still remains roughly around 50% of total sales and use. As the price of gasoline and diesel cheapens, I'd expect a continued trend towards the Class A/C type.

(Source: CBS / Department of Transportation)

Cheapened airfare is another primary concern for RV growth as younger generations spending habits tend to shift to experiences in exploring and vacationing outside the US, or cheaply flying within the US for camping. With the average airfare cost down almost 25% in 20 years and expected to continue with lower fuel prices, vast competition and alternative energy generation, we're likely to see a further increase in air travel being favored over domestic or local camping.

(Source: Department of Transportation Statistics)

Company Fundamentals: The Key Risk

Thor Industries is on solid footings with a high market share rate and healthy balance sheet and is expected to outperform competitors with strategic acquisitions and investment initiatives.

(Source: Thor Industries Presentation)

As market share continues to hover just under 50% and the company's revenues continue on their trajectory of 10% CAGR growth for the next few years the key risk in selling or shorting the stock is an increase in older generation activities and purchasing power fueling such growth.

(Source: Thor Industries Presentation)

Another key risk in shorting the stock is its annual dividend payment of $1.48 per share, yielding 1.11% annually. This can become a key risk factor if the company's growth is impaired and they decide to shift a considerable percentage of their cash flow to dividend and share repurchases or when share price depreciates and attracts some dividend investor as yields rise.

Investment Conclusion

Overall, Thor Industries is correctly valued if you assume a forward EPS growth of 11.9% is achievable at a 10% market discount rate, bringing a valuation of roughly $135 per share.

However, based on the following investment conclusions, I don't believe 11.9% EPS growth is achievable for the company past the next several years:

The company and industry is highly dependent on product upgrades and renewals from existing, older generation consumers and has a limited and decreasing first-time buyer profile.

Younger generation's vehicle ownership and having a drivers license is a key role in sales with some of the lowest figures in decades as they shift to experiences, travel and dining over RV usage.

Lower overall airfare costs are prompting more and more individuals to explore the world rather than rent or buy RV's for the family or group vacations creating an uneven environment for the industry.

The market seems to be pricing in a continued 10%+ CAGR for the industry although some very tough hinders are beginning to show up. I believe that if looking at the industry with a sub-10% 5-year growth rate and a 2% inflation-tracking growth thereafter the company should be fairly valued around $100 to $125 per share over the scope of the next 5 years creating a 25% premium under current valuations which have me contemplating a short.

The true determination of simply avoiding rather than shorting will come into play in the upcoming quarterly reports as I focus on:

Percentage of new buyers vs. upgrades or renewals.

Generational trends of vehicle ownership.

Fuel prices and airfare costs continued rate of decline.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in THO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.