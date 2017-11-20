Juno Therapeutics Back With New Data - Slingshot Insights' Idea Of The Month

| About: Juno Therapeutics (JUNO)

Summary

We have extended our partnership with Cheddar TV to produce a Seeking Alpha 'Idea of the Month' segment with Marketplace authors.

Slingshot Insights' Joe McCann continues with his idea of the month: Juno Therapeutics.

Previewing December's 2018 American Society of Hematology Conference, the largest medical conference on blood in the world, focusing on CAR-T and sickle cell innovation.

About this article:

Expand
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here