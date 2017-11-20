American Tower Has Double-Digit Dividend Growth But Is That Enough?

American Tower (AMT) earlier this week continued with its aggressive overseas expansion plans by announcing the purchase of about 20,000 cell towers in India from Vodafone India Limited (VOD) and Idea Cellular Limited (IDEA NS) for $1.2 billion.

According to their press release, Management expects that this acquisition will produce an incremental $320 million in property revenue and $120 million in gross income, which works out to a gross margin of $37.5%. Forecasted sales, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the purchase are expected to amount to $10 million per year. As such, management has stated the acquisition will be immediately accretive to adjusted fees from operations (AFFO). The deal is expected to close in the first half of fiscal 2018, pending regulatory approval.

The newly acquired towers are much less developed than most of the rest of the company's towers with the number of tenants per tower at just over 1.5 versus its tower portfolio average of 1.9 and that of India as a whole, at around 2 per tower. Typically, a tower can support at least 4 and perhaps up to 5 different tenants.

This leaves a lot of room for growth in adding tenants per tower. And this growth is very low cost, high margin business as the below table from AMT's website illustrates.

Source: American Tower

As tenants are added to existing towers, there is minimal incremental cost, so gross margin conversion rate - the rate of revenue over the cost of goods (towers) - quickly moves to 97% once a second tenant is added.

Source: American Tower

This is because AMT is structured like a triple-net-lease Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), whereby AMT owns or leases the land the tower is on and owns the tower itself but the carrier (Tenant) pays for pretty much everything else such as the equipment, antennae, wiring and cables needed to transmit. (See graphic below from AMT's website)

Source: American Tower

The recent India purchases fit well into AMT's already geographically diverse tower portfolio where over 70% of the company's 149,000 (not including the recent India acquisition) towers exist outside of the United States.

Source: American Tower

This distinction is an important one because while most of the portfolio is located outside the United States, most of the company's revenue (56%) and Net Income (70%) is derived from assets located inside the United States.

Source: American Tower

As you can see by the above graphic, most leases are non-cancellable and typically last 5 or more years, with fixed annual lease payment increases that average 3% domestically or are tied to inflation indices in emerging international locations. Further, a majority of leases are not up for renewal for several more years.

As a result, AMT (and investors) have the advantage of highly predictable future revenue and earnings streams

When leases do mature, AMT has an enviable track record of re-signing over 98% of tenants. This is due, in part, to limited alternatives and high switching costs that would be borne by the Tenant.

Of course, network carriers, such as AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) can and have built and maintained their own towers, but they have found this practice to be capital intensive and not scalable (see table above) as their towers typically support only their equipment. As they face their own challenges to stay competitive, carriers that do own their towers often sell them under a leaseback arrangement in order to free up capital they can then reinvest in their networks.

AMT has taken advantage of this trend and been an aggressive buyer in the space when opportunities present themselves. Most notably, AMT purchased the rights to Verizon's tower portfolio back in 2015, and has purchased tower portfolios in Nigeria, Tanzania, South Africa, Columbia as well as prior purchases in India. Along with the just announced tower purchases in India, recently in Q3-17, AMT purchased 836 towers in Paraguay and another 500 tower sites within the United States.

So, while the company does own property in Europe, they have been most enterprising internationally in developing markets, where technologies are much less advanced - typically 2G and 3G - and where carriers will need to bankroll investment in their networks to increase coverage and be able to provide for growing wireless data demand that increasing worldwide smartphone usage will require.

Source: American Tower

While the company has clearly taken advantage of acquisitional opportunities, they have also continued to grow organically, leveraging their existing portfolios to generate additional revenue though colocation, and incremental billings as tenants add more equipment per tower to support their 4G build out.

Source: American Tower

Overall revenue growth of 7.4% supports expected Net Income of $1.4 billion for F2017, which represents a 40% increase YoY. Since 2012, the company has grown ROIC by over 10% annually while generating annual dividend per share increases of over 20%.

AMT Dividend (Annual) data by YCharts

Balance Sheet

As the company closed out Q3-17, it had $19.3 billion in total debt with $800 million in cash for a net debt of $18.5 billion. When taking into account the $4.2 billion in annualized EBITDA, the company is levered 4.7x on a pro-forma net debt to EBITDA basis. Before accounting for the above-mentioned Q3-17 acquisitions in Paraguay and the U.S., which amounted to approximately $965 million in transactions, AMT had $2.5 billion in available liquidity, which consisted of the $800 million in aforementioned cash, as well as $1.7 billion in available revolving credit.

In addition to the purchase of the Paraguayan and U.S. tower acquisitions, the company also paid $36 million for the repurchase of 300,000 shares of stock in Q3-17. Total repurchases in 2017 now total $750 million.

Capital expenditures were $190 million in Q3-17 and are expected to be between $800-$900 million for the full year.

Valuation

AMT is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 18.7x as compared to a 5-year average of 17.3x - but within the 5-year range of 14.5x - 19.5x. However, recent management forecast revisions coupled with the new acquisitions, which management indicated should be immediately accretive, should increase EBITDA by at least 1% over the next year. As with any company as levered as AMT, the prospect of rising interest rates may give some investors pause, but continued and expected strong dividend growth should support the share price, even as the EV/EBITDA multiple could expand to the high end of the 5-year range.

However, even at the high end of the range with multiples of 19.5x-20x, and factoring in the $4.4 billion in EBITDA forecasted over the next four quarters, shares would price in at around $152, which approximates a total return from the current share price of just over 6% including the dividend.

For some investors who may be looking for a long term recession-proof, defensive core holding that also provides a diversified exposure to international markets, AMT may well fit the bill. However, given the trend of solid, if not quite robust domestic and international economies continuing to support equity markets, AMT appears to present too little incremental upside for my investing dollar at this time - especially given other equity-based alternatives.

One does not have to search very far in the telco space for yield alone that approaches 6%. For example, previously mentioned AT&T, Verizon, and Vodafone all have dividend yields approaching (or over) 6% and all obviously offer exposure to both international markets as well as the growing demand for data and the additional potential capital appreciation that growth could provide.

While I may or may not initiate a position in AMT in the next 72 hours per my disclosure, I will probably not, but will keep this stock on my radar screen for its quality portfolio of cell tower assets that produce a predictable and sustainable income stream.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AMT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.