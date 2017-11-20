TJX: Mispriced Stock In Off-Priced Retail

TJX Companies (TJX) posted "disappointing" Q3 earnings, with earnings per share only in-line with estimates of $1.00 per share (+10% y/y) on revenue growth of 6% y/y to $8.8 billion that was below estimates. The stock initially dropped on the news, but with other retailers posting strong numbers across the board, shares are about 1% higher than where they started the week.

Q3's results, combined with continued strong capital allocation, a robust business model, and management's honest assessment of performance, act as further evidence that TJX should be a long position in almost all portfolios. I love the company, and I believe shares are worth around $87.

Q3 Financials: Solid, but Not Great

Overall, TJX's third quarter wasn't great, as comps were down 1% at Marmaxx (Marshall's and TJ Maxx), up 3% at Homegoods, up 4% at TJX Canada, and up just 1% at TJX International to drive an aggregate comp store sales growth rate of 0%. Without question, TJX was negatively impacted by the hurricanes in Florida and Texas (Puerto Rico was removed from the comp). However, the primary driver, and TJX admitted as much, was a strategic fashion miss. CEO Ernie Hermann admitted that TJX might have gotten the cadence wrong in terms of rolling out winter apparel. Per Hermann on the Q3 call:

I would say the other part would be our own execution internally. Again, some of it might have been the delay in our cold weather business and how we shipped those, but I really think the fashion component execution in a couple of our bigger areas is really more our own doing and more of what affected us than any external execution by any other retailer out there. We don't really see any indicators."

A few things stick out to me here. For one, look at Hermann take accountability for the miss. There's no sign of blaming vendors, there's no blaming the government, no blaming the weather. Rather, Hermann admits that TJX screwed up. This is the sign of a management team that is accountable and in control of their business. Mistakes happen all the time in business, and I am always proud to see a company like TJX claim responsibility. I expect trends to reverse in Q4, and I'll touch on why later.

On the other hand, margins were solid in Q3. Gross margin grew 0.3 percentage points y/y to 29.8% of sales in spite of a slight occupancy deleverage as the TJX buying team did a wonderful job procuring inventory at great prices. As a result, operating margin declined just 0.1 percentage points y/y to 11.6% of sales. This solid operating margin performance comes against the backdrop of higher wages and hurricanes striking all over TJX's areas of operations.

Overall, EPS was up about 10% y/y to $1 as the company retired another 4.9 million shares for $350 million, an average price of about $71.50. I love companies like TJX that are constantly buying back stock while the intrinsic value of the business grows every year. This provides a consistent margin of safety when it comes to repurchases.

Why I think Q4 Will Be Great…And The Company is Safe from E-Commerce

Q4 has the potential to be very strong. Athletic apparel and footwear have experienced a mini-recession, and I think TJX will have a great opportunity to purchase return-to-vendor ("RTV") merchandise from the likes of Nike (NKE) and Under Armour (UA). I have seen Marshall's and TJ Maxx expand footwear offerings, and I think there's a great opportunity for strong inventory stocking in this category in the next few quarters, which will help drive comps and store traffic.

Longer-term, I am reiterating my view that the TJX model is immune from online competition. Anyone who has ever walked into a TJX store has gone home with something they didn't need (Detroit Bear's 2017 pickups include a soccer ball, organic pumpkin seeds, and multiple new workout shirts), which shows the power of the company to leverage data to put products in markets that will move inventory quickly. Additionally, the company (and I) believe that many consumers still like shopping for clothes in person. For value shoppers and those that are just too risk averse to buy something without trying it on, TJX provides the perfect shopping experience.

Further, the rise of e-commerce is actually having a positive impact on the TJX business. Although retailers are able to clear inventory through their own sites, I think they have realized that they can maintain a better brand perception by not visibility discounting online, and they can clear inventory much faster by selling it to TJX. In fact, it may help with vendor diversity. I was really impressed with a quote from Hermann on the conference call addressing the issue. This was never really something I had thought about, but Hermann said:

So in terms of availability, it's really, that's just been a shift for us. In terms of creating an umbrella of value, that shift is actually a little bit more visible online. So it creates an umbrella of what goods are being sold, that allows our consumers to really look into that more easily than ever before. So that whole dynamic, first of all, the amount of goods in the inventory, I believe, a lot of that is a reaction to Internet business because many manufacturers want to be able to supply an Internet business as well. But it's a little bit of left pocket, right pocket, which is probably one reason, as well as we're continually opening thousands of new vendors. We're up to 18,000 vendors today. And that clearly helps drive that."

Shares Still Look Cheap

I've been pounding the table virtually the whole year on TJX, and I continue to believe shares look cheap, trading at a nice discount to my fair value estimate of $87 per share. The company buys back loads of stock every single year while consistently increasing its dividend. Over the next several years, I think we can expect sales growth of 4-7% annually, which should translate to operating income growth in the 6-9% range, and EPS growth of 7-10% per year as the company aggressively buys back its stock.

Though this is not a huge point, I think Brookfield Property Partners' (BPY) overtures to acquire General Growth Properties (GGP) are another bullish point for bricks and mortar retail. Put simply, when investors smarter than myself believe in the long-term viability of bricks and mortar retail, I think it is good to listen. I expect TJX to prove this hypothesis correct, and shares should perform well over the next five years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TJX, UA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.