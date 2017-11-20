Tracking The Parnassus Core Equity Fund - Q3 2017 Update

This series tracks the Parnassus Core Equity Fund (MUTF:PRBLX), (MUTF:PRILX). I describe in the fund in a previous article, which you can find here, or you can check out their website here.

Over the past 10 years the fund returned 9.31% versus 7.51% for the S&P 500.

The fund slightly underperformed this quarter due to sector allocation. It was overweight the worst performing sector, consumer staples, while being underweight the best performing sector, technology.

For the third quarter the worst performers were Allergan (NYSE:AGN), Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO), and Disney (NYSE:DIS) while the best performers were Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and MasterCard (NYSE:MA).

The fund continue to trim in technology and is even more underweight than before. The fund believes at some point the high flying technology stocks will fall out of favor.

During the quarter the fund added Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), which it believes can continue to go grow through global expansion, consumer good market penetration, and new products. The fund also bought Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX), which it considered to be on sale after some recent bumpiness integrating its Cynosure acquisition.

Here’s the activity for the second quarter.

New Stakes:

Starbucks is the worldwide specialty coffee and foods retailer. During the quarter the fund bought nearly 8.4 million shares for a 2.83% stake in the portfolio. SBUX traded between $53 and $59.50. The fund believes Starbucks can compound its earnings for many years to come.

Hologic develops, manufactures, and sells medical products and supplies. During the quarter the fund bought just over 4 million shares for a 0.94% stake in the portfolio. HOLX traded between $36.50 and $48.50.

Stake Increases:

Procter & Gamble (PG) is a multinational consumer goods company known for popular brands such as Tide, Crest, and Gillette. This is a long-term holding of the fund. It owned 1.675 million shares at the end of 2010. It doubled the position over 2011 when the stock traded in the low $60s. Over 2014 the fund added another 900k shares and over 2015 it added another 1.2 million. The fund owned 5.4 million shares at the end of 2015. Since then the fund has been selling, shedding 944k shares in the first quarter of 2016 and over 1.3 million shares in the second quarter 0f 2016. During the third quarter of 2017 the fund was buying, adding 1.6 million PG shares and boosting its position by 48%. PG traded between $86.50 and $94.50.

Disney is a diversified media company and entertainment conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, CA. Notable properties include ESPN, ABC, and its theme parks. The fund bought over 3.7 million shares in the second quarter of 2016 for a 2.81% stake in the portfolio. Per the fund commentary they paid an average price of $103. During the third quarter of 2016 the fund added just under 1.7 million shares, boosting its position by 45%. Disney traded between $91 and $101. In the second quarter the fund sold nearly 2 million shares, trimming the position by 37%. The fund did speak positively about Disney in its letter. DIS traded between $103 and $116 during the second quarter. In the third quarter the fund was buying DIS again, adding over 3 million shares and boosting the position by 88%. DIS traded between $96.50 and $110.50 during the quarter.

Novartis (NVS) is a pharmaceutical company operating in branded drugs, generics, and consumer products. The fund started buying Novartis in the third quarter of 2011, picking up 1.25 million shares. By the end of 2012 it owned 1.6 million shares. Prices were generally in the $55 to $60 range during this time. In 2013 it added 175k shares. Its last purchase was 675k shares in the second quarter of 2014 when prices traded between $82 and $91. The fund sold 450k shares in the fourth quarter of 2015, or roughly 19% of the position. Prices traded between $84 and $95. During the second quarter of 2016 the fund added 1.25 million shares, upping the position by 62%. Novartis traded between $70 and $83 during the quarter. During the past quarter the fund added 1.3 million shares and boosted its position by 26%. Novartis traded between $81.50 and $86.50.

VF Corp. (VFC) saw a position increase of 20% or less during the quarter.

Stake Disposals:

Thomson Reuters (TRI) is a leading global information services company. It operates four segments: financial and risk, legal, tax and accounting, and intellectual property. The fund bought the bulk of its shares in 2013, nearly 6 million. Since then it has boosted the position to 8.7 million shares. In the first quarter of 2017 the fund sold over 2.2 million shares, or 25% of the position, while shares traded between $42.25 and $45.50. The fund closed out its position in the third quarter as TRI traded between $45 and $48.50.

McCormick (MKC) manufactures spices, herbs and flavorings for the retail and commercial markets. This is another long-term holding of the fund. It has owned between 1.7 and 2.5 million shares since 2010. It owned 2.5 million shares as of the end of 2015. The fund sold 875k shares over the second quarter of 2016, or 35% of its position. Prices ranged from $91 to $107. During this past quarter the fund sold off its remaining position as MKC traded between $90 and $103.

Stake Decreases:

Compass Minerals (CMP) produces and sells plant nutrition and chemicals in the US and internationally. It’s a long-term but small holding of the fund. During the third quarter the fund sold just over 700k shares trimming the position by a third. CMP ranged from $60 to $71 during the quarter.

Apple (AAPL) is a consumer electronics company. The fund established its position in the 2nd quarter of 2013 at an average price of $395.02 (split adjusted $56.43). It likes the company for its strong cash flow, loyal customer base, innovation and the potential of new product categories. The fund has most recently been buying Apple as of the third quarter 2016. For a detailed history of the fund and AAPL shares check the Q3 2016 update. During the second quarter, the fund sold just over 1.8 million shares, or 36% of its position. It was the first time the fund sold Apple since 2014. AAPL traded between $140 and $156. The fund continued selling in the third quarter, dumping nearly 1.4 million shares and reducing its position by another 43%. Apple traded between $142 and $165.

Pentair (PNR) is an industrial manufacturing company specializing in valves, fittings, automation and controls. The fund likes Pentair for its exposure to water infrastructure. The fund first established a position of 800,000 shares in 2008. They held about 1 million shares through 2011 and then significantly increased the position to 3.2 million shares by the end of 2013. In the second quarter of 2014 it added 23% to the position. It was adding again in the third quarter of 2014, buying over 1.3 million shares and increasing the position by another 35%. Prices ranged from $63.65 to $73.22. During this past quarter the fund trimmed the position by 28%, selling nearly 2 million shares. PNR traded between $59 and $68.

Alphabet (GOOGL) is the major search engine player and generates over 80% of its revenue from advertising activity related to searches. The fund has owned Google since 2007. Over the fourth quarter of 2014 the fund bought 225k of the class C shares and 665k of the class A shares. Prices for the class C shares ranged from $495.39 to $577.35. Prices for the class A shares ranged from $498.16 to $587.78. The fund sold 28% of its class C shares during the third quarter of 2015 as prices ranged from $515 to $675. In the second quarter of 2016 the fund added 67k of the class A shares, boosting that position by nearly 30%. Class A shares traded between $675 and $790. During this last quarter the fund reduced its overall position by 21%, selling some GOOGL and buying some GOOG. GOOGL traded between $915 and $1,005.

Allergan develops pharmaceuticals and medical devices for therapeutic and cosmetic purposes. It's best known for Botox. The fund established a 2.3 million share position in the fourth quarter of 2013. Prices ranged from $88.48 to $111.08. The fund sold 845k shares, or 31% of its stake in the fourth quarter of 2014. Prices ranged from $176.86 to $214.00. In the first quarter of 2015 Actavis completed the acquisition of Allergan. Per the terms of the acquisition Allergan shareholders received 0.3683 of an Actavis ordinary share and $129.22 in cash for every share owned. The combined company also retained the Allergan name. Over the second quarter of 2015 the fund sold just over 615k shares, or 34.5% of the position as prices traded between $280 and $315. In the fourth quarter of 2015 the fund sold another 265k shares, reducing the position 22.7%. Prices ranged from $240 to $320. The fund used price weakness in the second quarter of 2016 to pick up 700k shares, upping its position by 70%. Allergan traded between $200 and $250 during this time. In the fourth quarter of 2016 the fund upped its position by 20%, buying 372k shares. It now owns just over 2.2 million shares. Prices ranged from $186 to $242 during the fourth quarter. During the third quarter the fund trimmed its Allergan position by 43%, selling close to 1 million shares. AGN traded between $202 and $257.

Kept Steady:

PPG Industries (PPG), Praxair (PX), Charles Schwab (SCWB), MasterCard, Paypal (PYPL), Wells Fargo (WFC), Mondelez (MDLZ), Sysco (SYY), Danaher (DHR), McKesson (MCK), Clorox (CLX), WD-40 Co. (WDFC), Xylem (XYL), Verisk Analytics (VRSK), Patterson Companies, MDU Resources (MDU), National Oilwell Varco (NOV), Gilead Sciences, Iron Mountain (IRM), Public Storage (PSA), Motorola Solutions (MSI), United Parcel Service (UPS), Sempra Energy (SRE), and Waste Management (WM).

Portfolio snapshot:

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, DIS, SBUX, INTC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.