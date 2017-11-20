The company can achieve margin expansion by mitigating operational costs, developing top-line growth, and utilizing its completive advantage coupled with its economies of scale capabilities.

Tesla's product pipeline will add additional revenue streams that should develop into sustainable growth and profit-producing pipelines, going into 2020 and beyond.

Tesla has a multifaceted competitive advantage, and is unlocking its economies of scale capabilities to gain a competitive edge over its adversaries in the auto industry.

In stark contrast to being in a state of decline, Tesla is amid a transformational process, transitioning from a niche EV manufacturer into a global enterprise capable of mass production.

Developing fundamental elements and existing factors imply that the recent operational setbacks Tesla experienced are transient in nature and should be steadily alleviated going forward.

Source: Cnet.com

Tesla: Not Approaching Terminal Decline

Tesla, Inc.'s (TSLA) shares dropped by approximately 12% after reporting a wider-than-expected loss earlier this month. The decline in Tesla's stock had totaled roughly 25% from its all-time high level of roughly $390 reached in September. However, despite the initial negative kneejerk reaction, Tesla's shares rebounded constructively from a critical support level of $290-300, and despite the recent setback in the stock, the shares are still up by about 75% over the last year alone.

Tesla One-Year Chart



Source: StockCharts.com

Recent price action in TSLA, coupled with various fundamental developments, as well as existing underlying factors, suggests that the recent operational setbacks the company experienced are transient in nature and should be steadily alleviated going forward.

Moreover, an overwhelming amount of evidence implies that Tesla, in stark contrast to being in a state of decline, is going through a transitional stage of transforming from a relatively small, niche EV manufacturer into a global company capable of producing vehicles on a mass scale. Furthermore, once Model 3 production is fully online, Tesla should be able to leverage its economies of scale capabilities and fully utilize its competitive advantage to greatly improve its financial stance, which will ultimately enable Tesla to become a diversified, sustainable, profitable, global enterprise.

Table of Contents

1. Earnings Breakdown

2. Cash Burn Concerns

3. Model 3 Production Issues

4. 2018's Model 3 Production

5. Model 3 Demand Prospects

6. Competition & Competitive Advantage

7. Economies of Scale Capabilities

8. Product Pipeline

9. 2018 Production, Revenue, and Gross Margin Outlook

10. Institutional Ownership Overview

Take the Ride

1. Earnings Breakdown

Tesla's Q3 earnings received an abundance of criticism; however, there were several positive developments that appear to have gotten overshadowed by the larger-than-expected loss.

Loss Per Share: $2.92 vs. expected $2.29 - The higher-than-anticipated loss was due predominantly to a temporary drop in Tesla's gross margin because of higher-than-expected costs associated with Model 3 assembly, and other temporary Model 3 production ramp-up initiatives. Total quarterly revenues increased by 30% yoy while cost of revenues increased by 52% yoy. Thus, gross margins declined from 28% in Q3 2016 to just 15% in Q3 2017.

The Silver Lining

Q3 Revenues: Higher than expected $2.98 billion vs. estimated $2.95 billion and up 30% on a yoy basis.

Record Number of Model S/X Deliveries: 25,915 Model S/X deliveries in Q3 2017, an increase of roughly 6% over 24,500 deliveries in Q3 2016.

Source: Electrek.com

Full-Year Model S/X Sales: Expected to reach 100,000 units, roughly a 30% increase from 2016.

Full-Year 2017 Revenue Expectations: $11.7 billion, an increase of 67% over 2016's $7 billion.

Model 3 Production Steadily Increasing - An official statement regarding temporary Model 3 setbacks stated: "We continue to make progress resolving early bottlenecks related to these issues, and there remain no fundamental problems with our supply chain or any of our production processes." Also, on the conference call, Elon Musk said production will be in "the thousands" per week at the end of 2017.

2. Cash Burn Concerns

2017 Q3 Ending Cash Balance: $3.5 billion

CapEx Spending: 2017 Q4 CapEx spending is projected to require $1 billion. Expenses include Model 3 production equipment, spending on Gigafactory 1, Tesla's additional expansion of stores, service and deliver centers, and its Supercharger network. Moreover, during the latest conference call, Tesla's CEO stated that Model 3 production will require very little additional CapEx going forward.

Tesla should enter 2018 with a cash position of roughly $2-2.5 billion, suggesting that an additional capital raise will not be required in the near future.

It is also important to mention that Tesla primarily initiates capital raises or "burns cash" due to significant infrastructure and ecosystem expenditures like Model 3 factory automation and equipment costs, Gigafactory 1 spending, supercharger network expansion, and other expansionary expenditures.

Moreover, one of the principal reasons the company has consistently acquired capital on relatively favorable terms is because investors believe Tesla's capital allocations toward infrastructure and ecosystem projects will yield substantial and sustainable revenue-generating streams that will eventually lead to profit-producing pipelines.

3. Model 3 Production Issues

"One should always lead from the front lines." - Tesla's CEO on production issues

The prominent "bottlenecks" constricting Model 3 production are predominantly due to battery pack assembly complications at the Gigafactory. The problem arose due to one of Tesla's suppliers "dropping the ball," sources familiar with the problem stated. Consequently, the company had to rewrite all the software pertaining to the battery module assembly process, an extremely complicated and time-consuming process.

Representatives of the company stated that all "bottleneck issues" were clearly identified, the company fully understands the underlying concerns, and has its best engineers working on the temporary setbacks. Also, Tesla's CEO is personally providing oversight for the initiative. Furthermore, Panasonic's (OTCPK:PCRFY) CEO Kazuhiro Tsuga (Panasonic is partnered with Tesla in the Gigafactory 1 project), who is presumably familiar with these developments recently mentioned that the problems pertaining to battery pack assembly have been solved and that the bottlenecks themselves were close to being resolved.

"Just because someone doesn't know everything doesn't mean that they know nothing & simply because the Model 3 ramp-up has not gone exactly as planned does not mean that Tesla will fail as a company."

The Model 3 project is a multi-decade long endeavor which is projected to produce millions of Model 3 vehicles over its lifetime. Tesla is also at a crucial transformational point where the company will fully transition from a niche EV producer into a high-volume manufacturer capable of producing vehicles on a mass scale.

Source: Motortrend.com

Therefore, it is natural for an undertaking of this magnitude to hit a few speed bumps along the road. Just because the Model 3 production process is taking a few extra months to launch and perfect does not mean that it will not take off once the production issues get resolved.

Moreover, the Model X faced its own "bottlenecks," and after a slight delay, issues were sorted out, and vehicles became available to consumers. Granted this time the problems are a bit different due to the more intensive automation process concerning Model 3 production, but the result is likely to be the same. One by one the problems will get sorted out and Model 3 production will get up to speed even if it is three months behind schedule.

4. 2018's Model 3 Production

Tesla CEO Elon Musk made the mistake of being overly optimistic concerning Model 3 projections earlier in the year. The CEO claimed the auto maker may produce 1,500 Model 3s in Q3, yet Tesla constructed only 260 units, missing the CEO's forecasts miserably. Granted, the miss was largely due to transient production related issues, and there appear to be no fundamental problems related to the production process. Nevertheless, an embarrassment of this magnitude should prevent Mr. Musk from producing overly zealous guidance regarding the Model 3 production ramp up going forward.

Therefore, I believe that Tesla will be able to reach the company's revised production target of 5,000 Model 3s by the end of Q1 2018. Future projections coming out of the company are likely to be more conservative as it would be unwise to further strain investor relations by not achieving the company's forecasts.

5. Model 3 Demand Prospects

Despite roughly 63,000 cancelations, nearly half a million people continue to have Model 3s on preorder. By last count, Tesla had deposits for 455,000 Model 3s. Moreover, demand is likely to increase for the vehicle going forward. It is highly probable that the number of likely buyers would be times higher if people did not have to wait an undetermined period of time to receive their vehicle. Therefore, as the Tesla story continues to unfold Model 3 demand should increase, and could surpass 700,000 vehicles per year. In comparison, BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) 3 series and Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) A4 have annual production rates of about 400,000 and 330,000.

Source: Businessinsider.com

Note: Preorders of Model 3 vehicles were higher by last count, and were at roughly 455,000 in August 2017.

6. Competition & Competitive Advantage

Tesla is very likely to keep its leading position in the EV market even as major car manufacturers begin to introduce their own 100% EV vehicle lineups.

Internal combustion engine, ICE, manufacturers have spent billions on investments in factories and production facilities geared towards engine production and other traditional automobile components. EVs are much different, most notably there is no engine, no transmission, no components having to do the fuel system, etc. Traditional automobile manufacturers may find that reengineering their manufacturing processes to fit 100% EV production will be very costly and complicated procedures.

In addition, it appears that most of the traditional auto manufacturers have been largely caught off guard by the increasingly rapid popularity of EVs. Many automakers' EV programs are severely underfunded and plans for comprehensive lineups are still years out. In the meantime, Tesla has been reinvesting a much higher percentage of its revenues into R&D compared to traditional automakers. For instance, in 2015, Tesla reinvested 17.7% of its revenues into R&D, a significantly higher percentage than traditional car manufacturers.

Source: Statista.com

In addition, most of Tesla's R&D is geared towards EVs, whereas large portions of traditional automakers' R&D budgets are still geared towards ICE vehicles. Although Tesla's 2015 R&D budget was somewhat exceptional, 2016's was 12% of total revenues and this year's total R&D budget should be between 12% and 15% of revenues that are nearly 200% higher now than they were in 2015. In total, this year's R&D budget should be between $1.3 and $1.5 billion, roughly 100% higher than the $700 million, where it was in 2015.

Tesla has almost single-handedly managed to transcend EVs into cool, popular, efficient, desirable, performance vehicles. Therefore, the company has essentially infused its brand with EVs, much like Kleenex did with tissues, or Band-Aid did with bandages, Xerox with copy, etc. I am not saying that Tesla is going to own the EV market, but I am convinced the company will have a very dominant market position in the space for decades to come.

Furthermore, even as certain auto manufacturers begin to introduce 100% EV vehicles, they will be playing on Tesla's home turf and will be forced to deal with the various competitive advantages the company has developed over the years.



Tesla's Multifaceted Competitive Advantage

Marketing Advantage

Unlike traditional automakers that have become reliant on costly advertising, Tesla doesn't spend millions on expensive marketing campaigns, yet its automobiles are now some of the best-known and highest-rated products in the world, practically synonymous with EVs.

Sales Advantage

Tesla implements a direct sales approach, cutting out the redundant dealership network. However, traditional automakers are reliant on the dealership networks to conduct one of the most important aspects of their businesses, sell and service their cars. Moreover, dealers are in businesses in large part due to their servicing departments. Well, 100% EVs have very little to service, no oil changes to make, no brake pads to change, no broken engines to fix, no gear boxes to replace, and so on.

Software Advantage

Tesla develops and utilizes its own software; its infotainment system recently received the highest rating out of any automaker, as 83% of consumers gave it a thumbs up.

Although Tesla's autopilot and autonomous driving programs are still in relatively early stages, given the fact that Tesla is considered as one of the most attractive destinations for software engineers to work, it is very likely these programs will see great improvements going forward. The underlying units are likely to grow into formidable future businesses under the Tesla brand. For example, the company's autonomous ride sharing service is likely to become an extremely profitable services business for Tesla in the next few years.

Battery Pack Assembly Advantage

Although the Gigafactory 1 was only operating at one third of its full capacity back in August 2017, it was already reportedly putting out more lithium ion batteries than any other factory on earth. Tesla's main point for building the enormous facility was to ensure that its automobiles receive the necessary amount of batteries, independent of external forces.

Having the ability to assemble what is essentially an unlimited number of battery packs for its vehicles represents a huge advantage for Tesla when compared with other auto makers. Tesla's adversaries will presumably have to rely on third parties for batteries and battery pack assembly, thus may face production constraints as well as other setbacks.

Supercharger Advantage

Although there are various third-party charging networks around the world that any EV owner can presumably use, there is only one Supercharger network that only Tesla owners can use. Unless of course other automakers strike contracts to pay Tesla for using its stations, which is always possible to occur in the future.

One of the most notable differences is that when Tesla was creating its Supercharging network, it went about designing it much like connecting dots on a map. This way Tesla owners can get around just about anywhere by using its vastly spread out Supercharger network.

2017 Map of Tesla Superchargers in North America



Source: Cleantechnica.com

However, it appears that third-party charging networks chose to concentrate their stations predominantly in highly populated EV areas for profit purposes. Therefore, interstate travelers and car owners living outside of the heavily populated EV centers are likely to find it more difficult to get around as efficiently as Tesla owners.

There is also the speed aspect of charging; the Supercharger network has capacities of up to 145KW while the typical CCS (combined charging system) offers a limited capacity of up to 50KW. This allows for Tesla automobiles to charge up 50-80% faster than their counterparts.

Design Advantage

The Model 3s as well as other Tesla vehicles are extremely well designed from a capability, practicality, and aesthetics perspective.

Capability: Model S is the currently arguably the quickest production car in the world with a 0-60 time of 2.28 seconds, faster than the 2.3 seconds a $3 million Bugatti Veyron delivers. It's important to point out that the Model S is a full-sized luxury sedan and not an exotic sports car. The next fastest sedan in this class (Mercedes S63 AMG) is 50% slower with a 3.5 second 0-60 time.

If that's not ludicrous enough Tesla's recently unveiled Roadster 2 smashes that time with a 1.9 second 0-60 acceleration, making it by far the fastest production vehicle. Additionally, the car will be available for around $200,000, a fraction of the cost typically associated with high performance supercars.

Practicality: The same Model S automobile offers four-wheel drive, incredible trunk and frunk room, or the possibility to seat 7 people, is one of the safest cars ever tested, and starts at under $135,000, relatively cheap for an automobile with performance capabilities akin to a $1,000,000 supercar.

Aesthetics: While the Model X's appearance is somewhat debatable, it is a widely accepted truth that the Model S is quite stunning. The Model 3 is also a very attractive vehicle form an aesthetics point of view. And although it is said that beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, it is extremely difficult to imagine that the vast majority of consumers would not consider the Model 3 to be much more aesthetically pleasing than vehicles such as the Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) Leaf, and the Chevy Bolt (NYSE:GM).

Source: Cleantechnica.com



Source: Seeking Alpha; author: Trent Eady

7. Economies of Scale Capabilities

The main area where Tesla has an economies of scale advantage over its traditional automotive counterparts is in battery pack production. With the Gigafactory 1, Tesla can construct essentially a limitless number of battery packs needed for its vehicles at an incredible pace. This way bypassing any conceivable production restraints due to an insufficient number of battery packs required for its automobiles. This will also allow Tesla to produce higher margins as the company will assemble battery packs on a mass scale.

Economies of Scale Pertaining to Model 3 Production

Model 3 production could quite plausibly become one of the most technologically advanced, highly automated, fastest, and most efficient production processes in the world. Once the "bottleneck issues" are resolved, the Model 3 production process will be greatly simplified and will be much quicker than that of Model S and Model X production. For example, the Model S/X production moves at around 5 centimeters per second on the assembly line. However, with new automation technologies, the Model 3 will move at 20 times the speed. In addition, Tesla acquired a prominent German engineering, manufacturing firm Grohmann Engineering in 2016 specifically for the purposes of improving production efficiency.

8. Product Pipeline

Model Y: A crossover version of Tesla's Model X SUV is going to share a similar dynamic with the Model X to that of the Model 3 and the Model S. Model Y will be smaller, more accessible to the public, will come with similar features as the Model 3, and should begin production sometime in late 2018 to early 2019.

Roadster 2: Tesla's new Roadster which was unveiled a few days ago is the quickest production car ever made with a 0-60 time of just 1.9 seconds and a top speed of over 250 MPH. Moreover, the car presents a range of 620 miles, a massive improvement over prior models. Amazingly the automobile seats 4 people, will cost roughly $200,000, and should be available in 2020.

Tesla Semi: The new Tesla Semi can attain a 0-60 time in just 5 seconds, can climb a 5% grade at a sustainable speed of 65 MPH (vs. 45 MPH for diesel semi trucks), has a range of 500 miles driving on a highway, and production is scheduled to start in 2019. Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) appears to be the first official purchaser of the semi as the company announced Friday that it preordered 15 units.

Source: Npr.org

The Semi truck is likely to capture significant market share from current diesel vehicles as it provides a wide array of advantages over the ICE trucks, not the least of which are enormous fuel-related savings and zero GHG emissions.

Source: Statista.com

The underlying products will add significant, sustainable revenue streams to Tesla's top line going into 2020 and beyond. Moreover, these revenue streams should transform into profit-producing pipelines as Tesla begins to leverage its economies of scale capabilities coupled with its multifaceted competitive advantage.

9. 2018 Production, Revenue, and Gross Margin Outlook

Production Target: 208,000-247,000 Model 3s in 2018

Tesla expects to produce over 1,000 Model 3s per week by the end of Q4 this year. Furthermore, the company feels confident that by the end of Q1 2018, the ramp-up effort will yield 5,000 Model 3 vehicles per week. Therefore, I expect at least 1,000 Model 3s per week in Q1 2018, and at least another 5,000 units per week in Q2-Q4.

(These are relatively modest projections as they do not factor in possible/probable increases in production beyond the 1,000 vehicles per week that will be produced between the end of Q4 2017 and the end of Q1 2018, also they don't factor in the probable continued ramp up to over 5,000 Model 3s per week following Q1 2018).

Model 3 Production 2018

Q1: 13 weeks x 1,000 units = 13,000 Model 3s

Q2-Q4: 39 weeks x 5,000 units = 195,000 Model 3s

Total Model 3 Vehicles in 2018 = 208,000 (lower range estimate)

Model 3 Pricing

Although the base Model 3 is projected to cost just $35,000, the extended range version is projected to be $44,000, plus the enhanced autopilot feature and the cost goes up to $49,000, and adding the full driving capacity option causes the price to rise to $52,000. Other premium options also increase the price tag on the Model 3.

Seeing as to how most consumers are unlikely to purchase a bare version of what could be the most highly anticipated commercial vehicle in history. And considering the fact that multiple options can rapidly raise the Model 3s' price tag, it is logical to presume that the average selling price per a Model 3 vehicle will be roughly $50,000. Also, the average selling price for a Model S, Model X vehicle is about $91,500, although an entry Model S starts at just $69,500.

2018 Model 3 Revenues Est: 208,000 X $50,000 = $10.4 billion

Model S and Model X 2018 Projected Production

Model S and Model X average selling price is roughly $91,500 (Q2 2017 automotive sales revenue of $2.014 billion divided by 22,000 Model S and Model X deliveries).

In order to acquire approximate 2018 Model S/X sales figures, I will apply a very modest 6% yoy growth rate, a growth rate consistent with the latest quarterly yoy increase in deliveries.

2018 Model S/X Revenues Est: 106,000 units x $91,500 = $9.7 billion

Other 2018 Revenues

Automotive leasing: $1.2 billion (2017 Q3 revenues: $286 million)

Energy generation and storage: $1.4 billion (2017 Q3 revenues: $317.5 million)

Services and other: $1.6 billion (2017 Q3 revenues: $304 million)

(Revenue estimates generated using very modest growth rates consistent with past years' performance)

Total 2018 Tesla Revenue Estimates

Model 3: $10.4 billion (lower range forecast)

Model S/X:$ 9.7 billion

Automotive leasing: $1.2 billion

Energy generation and storage: $1.4 billion

Services and other: $1.6 billion

Total 2018 Revenues Est: $24.3 billion (lower range forecast)

However, given the underlying evidence, I believe Tesla can hit a slightly higher level of its production range for the Model 3, provided the company delivers an average of 2,000 Model 3 vehicles per week in Q1 instead of the 1,000-projected bare minimum, and can deliver an average 7,000 per week in Q4 instead of the 5,000-projected minimum. This would provide an additional 39,000 vehicles, 13,000 more in Q1 and 26,000 more in Q4 x $50,000 provides an additional $1.95 billion to Tesla's top line.

This provides a mid-range production forecast of 247,000 Model 3 vehicles in 2018 and projected revenues of $12.35 billion for Model 3 sales.

This is logical because the company expects Model 3 production to be in the "thousands" per week by the end of 2017. Also, the ramp-up will continue through 2018, therefore, the company is very likely to eclipse the 5,000 Model 3s a week threshold between Q2 and Q3 next year.

Therefore, my 2018 revenue forecast for Tesla is $26.25 billion (mid-range forecast), an approximate 125% increases over this year's estimates.

Margin Expansion

Once the Model 3 production "bottlenecks" are alleviated, Tesla should be able to get its margins back up to pre "production hell" levels. Before Tesla began incurring additional operational costs and expenses associated with the Model 3 ramp-up, a year ago the company produced a net income while generating a gross margin of 28%.

In 2018, Tesla should begin to take advantage of its economies of scale capabilities coupled with its multifaceted competitive advantage, which should enable the company to drastically reduce costs and significantly improve margins. Elon Musk stated in the recent Q3 earnings conference call that he is confident the Model 3 will produce a gross margin of 25% or higher over the long term. The 25% gross margin is also consistent with the company's multiyear average gross margin rate.

Therefore, even if Tesla doesn't improve margins to last year's figures, and doesn't return to the 28% level right away, but if the company simply normalizes its gross margin consistent with the its 25% long-term average, Tesla should bring in a gross income of roughly $6.56 billion (upper range forecast) next year.

Provided the case Tesla is not able to normalize margins to prior levels as early as 2018. If the company gets its gross margin back up to 22%, which I believe is highly attainable and is consistent with the lower range of its long-term gross margin average, the company would still bring in a gross profit of $5.77 billion (lower-range forecast).

Given that Tesla's full-year 2017 gross profit is estimated to come in at roughly $2.3 billion, next year's lower range estimate would still represent an approximate 150% gross profit increase on a yoy basis. Provided the company moderates its CapEx spending and curbs some of its operational expenses next year, Tesla may even turn a slight profit next year.

However, this is not necessary for the stock to do well; all Tesla needs to do is demonstrate to investors that it has a sustainable business model capable of producing profits in the future.

10. Institutional Ownership Overview

As of September 30, 2017, roughly 80% of float shares were owned by 984 institutions. Moreover, some of the most prominent and most successful investment institutions own significant stakes in Tesla worth billions.

Top Institutional Holders: Positions Worth Over $1 Billion

FMR LLC (Fidelity Investments): Ownership 19.5 million shares, nearly 12% of Tesla's stock, worth about $6.7 billion. Fidelity Investments is one of the largest and most successful money managers in the world; Tesla is one of FMR's 20 largest positions.

Baillie Gifford and Company: Ownership roughly 13 million shares, or 7.8% of the company, worth about $4.47 billion.

Vanguard Group: Ownership about 6.8 million shares, 4% of the company, worth more than $2.3 billion.

BlackRock: Ownership 5.47 million shares, 3.25% of the company, worth $1.865 billion

T. Rowe Price: Ownership slightly over 5 million shares, 3.02% of the company, worth about $1.73 billion.

Bank of Montreal Canada: Ownership 3.32 million shares, 1.98% of the company, worth roughly $1.13 billion.

Capital World Investors: Ownership slightly over 3 million shares, 1.8% of the company, worth $1.03 billion.

Top Mutual Fund Holders

Fidelity Contrafund, Inc: 5.4 million shares, 3.22% of the company, worth $1.81 billion.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund: 2.836 million shares, 1.69% of the company, worth $1.02 billion

The Bottom Line

The overly negative news flow surrounding Tesla may turn decisively positive sometime this quarter. Moreover, once it becomes evident Tesla can effectively mass produce the Model 3 vehicle, the development should have a profoundly positive effect on the company's stock.

Conclusion

Tesla is going through a transformational process, transitioning from a relatively small, niche EV manufacturer into a global enterprise capable of vehicle production on a mass scale. Furthermore, the company appears to be well equipped to handle present and future competition due to its multifaceted competitive advantage, coupled with its economies of scale capabilities. Going forward, Tesla should proceed to mitigate operational costs and expenses while continuing to develop various revenue streams to allow margin expansion, which should enable the company to get on a sustainable path towards significant future growth and profit creation.

Important Note: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please always conduct your own research and consider your investment decisions very carefully.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have been a long investor/trader in Tesla since 2013; I began accumulating TSLA at roughly $135 a share.