Wal-Mart: Yield Doesn't Signal Value

By all accounts, Wal-Mart Stores (WMT) has made an incredible turnaround. The massive retailer has transformed into a serious online player and changed the narrative on the Amazon (AMZN) threat.

The stock has seen a massive response to the improved long-term prospects. The question though is if the stock has overreacted to what is basically slow growth and the company itself isn't so keen on the current valuation.

Online Surge

For FQ3, Wal-Mart saw online sales surge 50% on a 54% increase in GMV. From a business perspective, the sales growth isn't that material considering the nearly $500 billion annual sales run rate. What the surging online sales does is alleviate the Amazon threat, but not much else as total growth was only 4.2% in the quarter.

Wal-Mart is rightfully seen as a legitimate competitor due to size, low prices, and an existing distribution network within miles of the majority of the U.S. population. Being a survivor isn't a reason to own a stock in a highly competitive sector.

Gross profit margins dipped 29 basis points in the quarter with e-commerce the primary culprit. Being competitive against Amazon is a race to the bottom.

Limited Stock Buybacks

My previous research predicted that the stock would make a run to $100 as Wal-Mart did last week. Whether Wal-Mart runs beyond that point might depend on the signal the company itself provides.

The retailer made a big deal about the intent to repurchase $20 billion worth of shares over the next two years. The impressive size of the buyback becomes less so once looking at the current market cap.

For FQ3, Wal-Mart repurchased 27 million shares for about $2.2 billion. The retailer spent about $81.50 per share on the buybacks. At a market cap that hit $300 billion, the buybacks are rather immaterial.

One way of viewing the signal from Wal-Mart is the net payout yield that measures the level of capital returns. The dividend yield plus the net stock buyback yield signals whether any value exists despite the company aggressively repurchasing shares. The net payout yield has dipped to only 5% due to the surging stock.

WMT Net Common Payout Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

The prime reason Wal-Mart isn't aggressive with repurchases is that valuation doesn't exist in the retailer. The stock trades at 21x forward EPS estimates so the company doesn't really have the desire to buy more shares. Especially since the capability doesn't exist to ramp up buybacks further.

Wal-Mart has only generated free cash flow of $10.1 billion YTD and capital returns so far this year have already exceeded those amounts. Combine that with a balance sheet with sizable net debt and the giant retailer would need to see extreme value in order to aggressively repurchase shares. This isn't going to happen with the stock trading at a premium valuation.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Wal-Mart has made an impressive push to fend off the online threat of Amazon. The battle over the next decade will be fierce questioning why anybody would pay a premium price for a slow-growing retailer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.