Pfizer Scores Sutent Win, But Bristol-Myers Looks To Steal Its Thunder

Recently, Pfizer (PFE) won expanded FDA approval for its cancer drug Sutent. It was approved to prevent the return of cancer after patients had their kidney removed. It is the first treatment to be used for this type of setting. Sutent was approved more than a decade ago for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma (kidney cancer). The best part of this approval is that at least patients have more hope now to get help for their cancer. Prior to this approval the best shot was surgery, followed only by an observation period. Meaning surgery followed by a wait and see approach.

Overwhelming Odds

It seems that the FDA wanted to get this treatment option out to patients, despite the feedback it got from an advisory panel. The FDA's Oncologic Drug Advisory Committee (ODAC) had voted 6 - 6 on approval. Meaning that 6 panelists thought the drug should be approved, while another 6 thought the drug should not be approved. The major point by those who thought the drug should not be approved was because it was shown that there were three times as many patients that were likely to have serious side effects taking Sutent compared to placebo. During the trial 60% of participants that took Sutent had serious side effects, compared to only 21% on the placebo arm. Although, that doesn't change the fact that patients treated with Sutent had less recurrence of kidney cancer. It was shown that 59.3% of patients treated with Sutent for five years did not have recurrence of kidney cancer or death compared to 51.3% of patients on placebo.

Sales Boost

The good news for Pfizer is that this expanded approval will help with the sales of Sutent. That's because sales for Sutent have done okay, but not as well as many analysts had hoped. For example, revenues for Sutent in 2016 were down from 2015. Revenues for Sutent in 2016 were $1.09 billion, which was lower than in 2015 with $1.12 billion. Sutent was at its prime in treating kidney cancer when it was first approved back in 2006. The biggest problem now is that many immuno-oncology drugs that are starting to come out that will likely steal Sutent's thunder. The good news is that Pfizer has another cancer drug, known as Inlyta, which is also being developed to treat post-surgery kidney cancer patients. The bad news is that Merck (MRK) Keytruda is also being tested in this indication.

Competitor In Play

The boost in sales for Sutent will be nice up until Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) eventually gets approval with its combo treatment for kidney cancer. If that happens then Sutent revenues will likely take a big fall. That's because in a phase 3 study, known as Checkmate-214, it was shown that an Opdivo/Yervoy combo was superior to Sutent. This trial tested the combo therapy in an untreated population of advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (kidney cancer) patients. The Opdivo/Yervoy combo showed superior overall survival rate compared to Sutent alone in both intermediate and poor-risk patients. The data from this trial was so good, that the monitoring committee had decided to stop the trial early. The reason being was that it believed the drug was too effective for the control arm not to be receiving the combo treatment also.

Risks

The biggest risk would be what I have already mentioned before in that the high rate of serious side effects will likely mess with sales of Sutent. It remains to be seen if Sutent can overcome the serious side effects associated with the drug. It is good to see that it works for this patient population, but the big problem is whether or not Doctors will prescribe this drug to their patients with such serious side effects. The second risk would be the eventual approval of the Opdivo/Yervoy combo which would likely steal market share from Sutent. That is another risk that should be monitored closely.

Conclusion

The FDA expanded approval of Sutent should help lift sales for the drug in the coming quarters. It won't be a major game changer for Pfizer, but it should be a boost nonetheless. The serious side effects, and data stemming from Bristol-Myers Squibb combo trial against Sutent are alarming concerns. For now, Pfizer should enjoy a nice boost in sales until it can get Inlyta and other drugs up for FDA approval.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to my Service, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. Only the first 25 subscribers will get the lower legacy rate. If you want to secure your spot, please do so as soon as possible!

Author's note: To get these types of premium articles on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile. Hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option thank you for taking the time to read my analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.