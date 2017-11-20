MuleSoft - A San Francisco Kind Of Mule

MuleSoft-Swinging on a Star

Mules are supposed to be from Missouri although I am sure that California has its share of the allegedly stubborn critters. They are supposed to be stubborn, with strong backs and weak brains. And we know they are sterile. The lyrics of the Bing Crosby ballad from 1944 go on to say that "he (a mule) is just plain stupid with a stubborn streak. And by the way if you hate to go to school, you may grow up to be a mule." MuleSoft (MULE) is none of those things and indeed it could be said to aspire to "swing on a star and carry moonbeams home in a jar."

I initially wrote about this company and its shares back in March when it first went public. It was extraordinarily expensive at that time, but after a few quarters of 50% + top-line growth, its hyper-premium valuation has come down to a level that is merely expensive. What does that mean? Well at this point, the company has an enterprise value of about $2.7 billion. The current consensus revenue forecast for 2018 is for $395 million, which would represent 36% growth. So, that is an EV/S of about 6.8X-probably less given that the consensus is likely to prove less than actual revenues for the period. Still high, but there are higher ratios for less growth around.

This past quarter featured total revenue growth of 57% which really understated the company's sales attainment. Calculated bookings for the quarter were up by no less than 84%, which is one of the more robust sales metrics to be seen for a company of this scale in the enterprise software space. But despite that kind of bookings performance, the company continued to burn cash which compares to cash generation the prior year. The principle culprit was the rise in sales and marketing expense, driven in part by the huge spike in the growth of deferred revenues. While I understand that commissions get paid on bookings rather than reported revenues, my concern is that the balance between the two is not one that most investors will appreciate. And it is worth noting that the kind of performance MULE enjoyed last quarter in terms of bookings, is probably once in a lifetime and the results of some successful large deal cycles that are hard to forecast and harder still to reprise consistently.

At this point, it seems obvious that MULE has a solution that users find exceptionally attractive. On the other hand, the ability that the company has to take strong demand for its solution and to build that into a profitable company that generates cash has yet to be demonstrated. Although the shares rallied a bit in the wake of the most recent earnings report, they remain noticeably below the levels that they reached over the summer. The issue isn't growth, and so far as it goes, the issue hasn't been revenue guidance either.

What has been troubling to investors, is that despite the exceptional growth in revenues, expenses have climbed even faster and there seems no real end in sight to that. Indeed, this is one of those situations in which the company raised revenue guidance quite significantly for this current quarter but also raised the level of loss it anticipates that it will incur in the same period. The explanation for that guidance is based on higher than anticipated commission expense-which of course is a good thing based as it is on strong sales activity, coupled with a mix variance as the company is experiencing unplanned demand for its professional services. Analysts have projected no improvement in non-GAAP loses next year and that implies that GAAP losses will continue to grow. While my own projections are somewhat more optimistic, I think expecting this company to start to focus on achieving operating earnings in the near future is simply not in the cards based on management commentary in this most recent conference call. Many investors are simply not quite willing to accept the old paradigm of losing money on every dollar of revenue but making it up on volume.

I have wrestled with forming an opinion of the shares that could encompass both the giant opportunity for the company's technology, and the inability/lack of desire on the part of management to portray or execute a path to sustainable profitability and cash flow. The shares are attractive to momentum growth investors, but that is not a huge cohort of the investing world these days. I have not been willing to make an investment in these shares myself and until I see some acknowledgement that profitability is of some importance, I will probably remain on the sidelines.

MuleSoft presents investors with what is an age-old paradox in investing in tech-should investors pay for growth and ignore earnings. Of course the answer to that is not yes or no but really lies somewhere on a continuum. As mentioned, I have personally wrestled with providing readers with a recommendation. I have ultimately come down suggesting that the shares have not yet reached a good entry point on a relative basis. I recognize that the specifics of what this company does present a compelling moat that is likely to last longer than is currently recognized. I often invest in momentum growth names, and this is one of the better opportunities out there for sustained hyper-growth. I don't think it is particularly difficult to sell application integration-the need for the solution has been around for many years and developing a platform that makes the task easier, more efficient and quicker is something that most users will readily receive. And so, spending 66% of revenues on sales and marketing is just a bit more than I can find acceptable. The company as will be discussed later, has done an excellent job in establishing a buzz amongst users and potential users with regards to its technology. But that buzz is not yet translating into some level of sales and marketing spend that can be readily justified.

I think it will be time to invest in this name and to recommend the shares when I see some signs of progress in that specific metric which is more out of line than the other elements of operating expense.

Evaluating a competitive moat

Mule Soft is not a well-loved stock at this point from the point of view of published recommendations as reported to First Call, and that probably reflects the combination of a management not looking to reach profitability coupled with skepticism that MULE has a moat and will be able to build a franchise in an area that has not heretofore really existed. While one analyst chose to raise his rating in the wake of the recently announced quarter, at this point, 6 of nine analysts who report their rating to First Call have the shares rated as a hold. At this point, I don't think that is an inappropriate recommendation.

A core issue in evaluating MuleSoft relates to the uniqueness of the offering this company has created. Vendors have been offering integration software for many years, and the markets in which MULE operates are populated by many well-known, and larger vendors. MuleSoft provides what is called an "open-core enterprise service bus" coupled with API management and a platform service that are bundled and priced together. The company has adopted this strategy because API's are widely used for the integration and orchestration of application and data logic. For those readers unfamiliar with MULE's solution set, it is best described as a series of tools that are designed to help users integrate their applications in a hybrid cloud environment. Most people refer to the MuleSoft's solution as creating a platform of microservice where API's (Application Programming Interfaces) can be used and reused to tie together many different sets of applications. Users want to grab pieces of applications from various sources and figure out how they can be integrated to create a new application that is specifically tailored for the needs of a specific enterprise. This platform is said to be a way of automating "donkey work" hence the company name, although donkeys contribute but half the genes to a mule and in the wild are known as something far less benign.

Gartner evaluates MuleSoft in two different categories, "Full Cycle API Management" and "Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service" (IPaaS). I have linked to both of the Gartner studies here as well as to a Forrester Wave study a bit earlier in this article. It is not necessary to become an expert on the technology of API's in order to evaluate MuleSoft and some of its competitors. Last year was the first year in which Gartner had analyzed the API "space" as it felt the term more descriptive than its previous studies on application services governance. Gartner calls what is happening as the "emergence of an API economy." I think what is being described is that to effectively launch applications that maximize the value of newly available data, it has been necessary to develop tools that allow users to imbed API's

In any event, MuleSoft is considered the leader in the particular space of Life Cycle API Management. Competitors include CA (CA) and Red Hat (RHT). IBM (IBM) also has an offering that Gartner rates in the leaders quadrant. MuleSoft is a bit unique in that it combines both integration and API management. That, self-evidently, can have both advantages and disadvantages. MuleSoft is small and it has just begun its evolution from selling to developers to selling to CIO's. Even in the last year, some of the weaknesses identified by Gartner have been remediated.

MuleSoft is also considered to be a leader-although not the leader-in what Gartner calls Integration Platform as a Service. It competes with the longtime leader in that space, Informatica as well as Oracle (ORCL) and Dell Boomi. The market as described by Gartner is large, well populated by competitors and is experiencing extremely rapid growth with leaders enjoying percentage growth rates ranging from 40% (Informatica) to 57% Boomi. Microsoft (MSFT) has recently entered the space with an offering targeted toward what are called "citizen integrators", i.e. users who are not full-time developers. The offering, called Logic Apps appeared in July 2016 and is part of Azure and is focused on integrating other Microsoft applications.

So where does MuleSoft sit? Gartner says that it is the vendor most often considered by Gartner's iPaaS survey respondents which is a great feat, given the company's size. Clients of Gartner also praised MULE's iPaaS offering's overall technical quality, reliability and quality of service. The company has just recently entered the market for providing low/no code tools for those citizen integrators who actually are said to number in the millions.

Another market research vendor is Ovum who makes a living essentially recommending solutions to end users. Ovum has listed Mule as a leader in what it calls Middleware as a service suite. It describes the company's solution, the Anypoint platform as a good example of how API-led integration can be used to meet comply hybrid integration needs. The company, it says, has been growing at faster than market rates and it expects that trend to continue.

I am not a techie nor do I purport to evaluate products. But MuleSoft uses a next generation technology to allow its customers to implement integration and it has significant advantages. I have linked to a MULE commercial here but the point is that using API's with a enterprise service bus architecture provides users with significant advantages In particular, this linked white paper, albeit coming from MULE, highlights some of the drawbacks of prior technologies have made it impossible to use ETL-based integration. (ETL is the core technology that is used by Informatica and IBM in their integration offerings.)

Synthesizing some of the commentary from the commercial and the white paper, the ETL approach has grown so complex with so many interconnected systems that interdependencies have created the potential for big, unpredictable impacts when even the slightest changes are implemented. The API approach is clearly the way to go for most use cases. While MULE is not alone in its approach, it certainly is a significant factor in its competition with the historical leader in the space, Informatica.

Another major issue in looking at a moat, is marketing and sales execution. MuleSoft has approached the space with the fervor of an evangelist. It spends a disproportionate amount of its revenues on marketing and for that it has gotten a huge level of brand recognition and user interest in its offering. Two of its principle competitors, Boomi and Informatica are private, and are obliged to generate returns for their owners which leaves them a bit hobbled when it comes to sales and marketing spend levels. Other competitors, such as Oracle and SAP, include application integration as part of a combined offering that is centered on their own stacks. This company, because of those factors, starts with some significant advantages in terms of sales execution. And it is willing to spend at a rate that few of its competitors will ever choose to match. The company is willing to pay up to $25,000 over four years for referrals to its sales team. Commission rates, and particularly commission accelerators are very high as can be seen by the negative leverage in sales and marketing this past quarter.

Some readers may have the idea that a competitive moat for a software vendor is something like a patent, or one of those moats that surround medieval castles. That just isn't the case and it would be foolish to think that it would be the case. There are many ways of implementing application integration and regardless of technology, Oracle, particularly as well as SAP (SAP) is always going to sell lots of integrations to its stack of applications-it is the natural place for users to start.

I think what is fair to point out is that MuleSoft has perhaps a combination of the latest technology, an evangelical fervor about its mission to sell connectors and API's and a sales force that is able to execute on that vision. The company has favorable positioning and that is likely to remain the case for the foreseeable future.

The Size of the Opportunity

Simply put, the size of the opportunity is of a magnitude that will allow this company to remain in hyper-growth mode for years to come. Users have been craving tools to integrate applications almost since there has been an IT space; the need for applications to talk to each other is, I imagine, self-evident and pervasive.

The set of solutions that is described as application integration is a market that is difficult to properly size. As mentioned earlier, with the advent of a new way of accomplishing old requirements that works far more efficiently and can be implemented without alarmingly complex projects, the growth potential is almost inevitably several times what it had been. I have linked to a couple of reports. In both of these, the market is forecast to grow at about 10% over the coming years. The Gartner study, which includes middleware revenues, shows growth this year of but 7%. But these studies are really considering legacy solution styles that have been superseded by the technology offered by MULE and its peers. It is probably worth noting that the PaaS market, which is really the opportunity addressed by MULE is showing double digit growth in line with the growth of digital business.

Overall, Forrester in a different forecast linked earlier in this article that the market for integration-related software would reach about $30 billion this year. The study also talks about $400 billion spent on third-party integration services, mainly in the form of consulting assignments which often encompass efforts to try to tie together many different solutions coming from a multiplicity of vendors. It would, I think, be difficult to define exactly what part of that market MuleSoft addresses.

At this point, it probably doesn't matter all that much. MuleSoft is supposed to reach $400 million of revenues next year, or perhaps 5%-10% more based on my own guess. That is such a minor part of the TAM defined by Forrester and others that it suggests no real need for precision in concluding that MULE's growth runway is long and high and at levels far beyond what most analysts are currently projecting. I think application integration is a huge market and given that this company has developed very disruptive technology compared to what has been accepted as the standard paradigm for years, their growth opportunity will run for many years.

Valuation

MuleSoft is difficult to value because the company simply provides no guidance as to when it might start balancing the need for profitability with the desire to maximize growth. A growth junkie, as I confess myself to be, I want to own shares in this company. I expect that it will enjoy years of exceptional growth, probably above 40%. But it is difficult to do figure out why to own shares without some grounding in terms of expectations for either positive cash flow or positive earnings. While I understand that the extraordinary size of the bonus ($25,000 for up to 4 years for each year the referred rep makes his/her numbers) that MuleSoft provides for successful referrals of sales personnel probably does have positive implications for long term profitability, it perhaps also suggests to investors the lengths this company has been willing to go to maximize top-line growth.

The CFO said on this last conference call, "our primary near-term focus remains on driving growth and market adoption. We are at the beginning of addressing a very large market opportunity and have a leadership position that we believe will help us create a category-defining company." That is a view that I feel is more likely than not to prove to be accurate-but it makes setting expectations for profitability and cash flow generation basically impossible. On the other hand, the CFO explained that on an overall basis, "however, we would have outperformed our operating guidance had it not been for the strong sales performance and associated commissions." That is probably the case…barely given just how fast research and development costs rose last quarter.

About the most that one can grab on to, were comments by the CFO to the effect that the research and development spend ratio, which rose last quarter from 14% to 21% of revenues, year on year is expected to grow at rates slower than revenues going forward. Research and development spending rose by 20% sequentially, quite a remarkable number that is usually at the top end of a range for a company to efficiently absorb.

In terms of some specifics, the company showed a sequential increase of $8 million in revenues, but sales and marketing expense rose by $7 million. That kind of ratio was driven by the sequential growth of deferred revenues of $19 million ($7 million to $26 million, a remarkable achievement regardless of how it might have happened), which presumably drove incremental commission expenses of $3-4 million. The company doesn't forecast bookings or deferred revenues and so it becomes exceptionally difficult for outsiders to arrive at some reasonable expectation for earnings this quarter or next year, either. Management guidance for Q4, which implies sequential revenue growth of about $7 million, and just marginal improvement in expense ratios, either suggests that deferred revenue growth will remain quite elevated or is a sand-bag. I will opt for the latter explanation as being more consistent with other comments about sales performance during the conference call.

The models that make up the First Call consensus for earnings next year, while doubtless mathematically correct, are not terribly logical. The idea that growth is going to reach greater than 50% this quarter and then drop to 44% in Q1 of the coming fiscal year and wind up at 36% for the full year, implying growth deceleration to 30% by the end of the year is not supported by any real evidence. And were growth to decelerate in such fashion, given what has been seen in terms of the relationship between incremental commission costs and revenue growth, it seems inevitable that there would be some noticeable improvement in operating expense ratios.

I have done some of my own modeling and trending that makes better sense to me than the consensus. My guess, for what it is worth is that the company will be able to achieve revenue growth next year of more than 40% and that it will be able to narrow its non-GAAP operating loss ratio to 10-12% of revenues compared to this year's 16% loss ratio. That would take non-GAAP EPS next year to about $.35 or about $46 million. At that level, it seems likely that the company would be able to record break-even or even marginally positive cash flow based on the level of deferred revenue growth that might be reasonably anticipated.

Will investors be willing to pay substantially more than 7X revenues for those kinds of operating results? And if so, how much more? Investors are willing to pay for growth and earnings beats-obviously the performance of Splunk shares on Friday suggests that the cycle of paying a significant premium for growth is not dead. But Splunk, just as an example, has forecast that it will have non-GAAP operating margins next year of perhaps 10.5% or so, compared to a 12% operating loss for MuleSoft. Splunk's EV/S ratio for next year is now something around 6.5X. And Splunk is expected to achieve growth next year of 25%, or probably a bit higher. And while no one is buying Splunk shares for its current free cash flow yield, it is at least positive and it is showing similar trends to MULE with regards to deferred revenue growth.

There are, I suppose, investors who think that Splunk share are highly valued and that it doesn't make sense to compare companies that do not make GAAP profits. But investors have been willing to do that for years now. Obviously, I am not suggesting that Splunk competes with MULE. But in looking at a universe of hyper-growth opportunities in the IT space, I have to use some kind of quantification to make a judgement. And the judgement, I come to is that Splunk, just as an example, is a better investment, even after Friday's 18% spike, than MULE currently is. And reluctantly, therefore, I still have to recommend leaving MULE shares alone although I plan to revisit the thesis on a periodic basis.

