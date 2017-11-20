The Wind Is Blowing, The Sun Is Shining, And NextEra Energy Partners Is An ATM

The renewable energy sector is currently disturbing the traditional energy sector comprised of Oil and Gas. Companies such as global behemoths Chevron (CVX), Exxon Mobil (XOM), BP (BP), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Sinopec (SHI), Saudi Aramco (ARMCO), and Total SA (TOT), have traditionally dominated the Oil and Gas scene. However, there is a substantial transformation under way in the way we generate and produce electricity. In addition, as a result of the demise of coal due to global warming problems, there will be a lag in power. As the global population continues to increase, this presents another problem. How do we produce enough power to provide power to everyone without decreasing peoples' standard of living, or in other cases, increasing others' standard of living? The answer to all these problems will be via the adoption of renewable energy and increasing implementation of cleaning burning natural gas.

The company I will be discussing today, I am incredibly passionate about, deeming them to be the Top Dawg, Big Chief, crème de la crème, the cream of the crop, renewable energy company. I am talking about NextEra Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:NEP). A major reason for its success is its parent NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE). NEE, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, has provided and provides NEP with the strongest pipeline of highest quality assets among all other peers. In addition, being backed by the largest utility in the world and having its extraordinary reputation grants NEP easy access to capital markets and financing and opportunities that competition cannot present. NEP maintains an impeccable financial position due to fantastic execution of its expansion strategy. NEP has maintained steady growth, instead of opting for volatile exceptionally high growth strategies. These choices have permitted NEP to extend dividend growth forecast of 12-15% through 2022, well beyond peer forecasts.

Introduction

Formed as a Delaware Limited Partnership in 2014, NextEra Energy Partners LP. was created by its parent company, NextEra Energy to acquire, manage, and own contracted clean energy projects with stable long-term cash flows. For those not familiar with NextEra Energy, it is the world's largest utility as well as the largest provider of wind and solar in the world. NextEra Energy Partners operates as a yieldco, which will be explained in more context coming up. NEP's portfolio consists of interests in wind and solar projects in North America, in addition to seven strategically located natural gas pipelines in Texas, which are contracted.

As of right now, NEP is in the midst of disrupting a massively growing renewable energy industry by acquiring incredible clean energy assets via its parent or third parties, replacing facilities of other forms of energy generation as they become old or uneconomical, thusly being phased out from the grid. NEP owns and operates a diversified asset base. Currently, NEP's total generating portfolio stands at 3,037.4 MW, or 3.037 GW.

Source: NextEra Energy Partners' Website

Corporate Structure

When NextEra Energy Partners was created, it was a created as a yieldco. A yieldco is a dividend growth-oriented public company, created by a parent company, NEE, that wraps renewable and and sometimes both as in with NRG Yield (NYSE:NYLD), conventional long-term contracted operating assets in order to generate predictable cash flows, and pass earnings onto shareholders, similar to an MLPs and REITs. Their corporate structures are often very complex, and NEP's is no different.

Source: NextEra Energy Partners' 10-K

Above, I provided a graphic of NEP's old, complex corporate relationship with NEE and subsidiaries. NEP is run by the NextEra Energy management team which also operates NEER, NextEra Energy Resources. This team is headed by Chairman and CEO, Jim Robo. NextEra Energy Resources is owned by NEE. NEP owns 100% of NEP OpCo GP, which maintains GP interest and 0% economic interest in NEP OpCo. NEP owns LP interest in NEP OpCo LP as does NEE Equity. NEE Equity is owned by NEER, which owns 100% GP interest in it. NEP OpCo LP then is the builder and manager of all projects.

Source: NextEra Energy Partners' Presentation

Earlier this year, NEE implemented new changes in the corporate government of NEP. The changes provide NEP LP unitholders, the shareholders, with notable more power than previously. Most notably, the new structure allows the unitholders to elect the majority of the Board of Director members. More specifically, we the unitholders get to elect four directors to the Board, while NEE is allowed to elect three members to the Board.

Source: NextEra Energy Partners' Presentation

This new corporate structure is much favorable to the shareholders than before. Previously, LP unitholders had no voting rights. NEE nominated all Directors. Now, the unitholders do get to vote. These changes provide the shareholders with a much greater power. Although NEP is still under the NEE "wing" you might say, these changes allow NEP to operate more independently, with less oversight from Big Brother. Essentially, it was a step to allow NEP to become more of a separate entity. Let me put it like this, the new changes are like the first time you ride a bike. At first, you have your training wheels, NEE's oversight of NEP. Then, as you get better, you take off the training wheels, and your dad holds you to prevent you from falling, before eventually he lets go and you are on your own. Although NEP is not on its own yet, it is still in the "father holding you to prevent falling" stage. One might interpret these changes that eventually, NEP will operate as a independent entity with separate management.

IDR Fee Structure Modification

Adding on to that thought, within the last year, NextEra Energy changed the IDR fee structure for NextEra Energy Partners. This structural change will provide increased elasticity to NEP through decreased fees paid, which come out to around $56 million/year.

Source: NextEra Energy Partners' Presentation

The change of the IDR Fee is a major boon to NEP. The decreased fee will allow NEP to grow CAFD faster. This will directly correlate to increased distribution growth. While at the same time, the structure modification will reduce the reliance of equity to broaden its asset base. Lastly, it will require fewer asset additions to achieve its expected growth guidance.

On the flip side, NEE also wins. Through this modification, NEE's investment stake in NEP should theoretically increase, which some of it is from increased distribution growth from NEP. Lastly, it provides a longer time horizon for NEE to recycle capital, additionally optimizing its tax position.

Source: NextEra Energy Partners' Presentation

Above, I have provided a graphic portraying what the new structure will look like and how it differs from the previous structure. For example, using CAFD of $4 per share, in the old structure, NEE would take $0.075 of the first $1.20, allowing NEP to keep $1.125. After, the rest would be split 50/50, leading to NEP only keeping $2.525, ~65%, while NEE makes $1.475, ~35%. In contrast with the new structure, the IDR fee is $0.00 of the first $1.41 per unit. Thereafter, everything is split 75/25, with NEP receiving 75% and the IDR, 25%. In the end, the LP would keep $3.35, ~85%, while the IDR fee is a minimal $0.65, ~15%. As you can see, the new fee structure will be in itself a new source of growth for the company, asset-wise, and in dividend growth.

Operating Assets

As I have stated before, NextEra Energy Partners maintains an incredibly high-quality portfolio of assets, and I am going to continue to reinforce that observation. Focusing on the graphic below, NEP has an an average remaining contract life of 18 years with an average counter party credit of A3. This duration of contract life and counter party rating is a beautiful thing, because it ensures that not only does it provide clear visibility but also that its highly unlikely that contracts will be paid based on the rating. Having project off takers with an average credit rating of A3 from Moody's is equivalent to an A- from both Standard & Poor and Fitch reduces payment default risk substantially. I give management major kudos for creating a portfolio of this magnitude while maintaining such great off taker credit ratings.

Source: NextEra Energy Partners' Presentation

In addition, thanks to the federal tax credits: Production Tax Credit (NASDAQ:PTC); and Investment Tax Credit (ITC), NEP is not expected to pay significant U.S. federal taxes for at least 15 years. Now, however, I will touch on this later, but the credits are under scrutiny from the GOP tax efforts. Now, thanks to the specific setup of NEP as an entity, investors receive tax perks as well. However, since I am not a CPA or a tax advisor, I am not going to comment on tax implications. All I will provide is this graphic below.

Source: NextEra Energy Partners' Presentation

Renewable Energy Portfolio

NextEra Energy Partners renewable energy portfolio is already quite large at 3,037.4 MW and growing, excluding recent announcements. In the third quarter, NEP announced that it will be acquiring 691 MW of solar and wind assets from NEE subsidiary, NextEra Energy Resources. This will be touched on later going more in depth.

Source: NextEra Energy Partners' Website

The portfolio consists of projects in 10 states including: California, Oregon, Washington, Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, North Dakota, Colorado, Kansas, and Michigan, with another in Canada. NEP owns 17 generating wind farms, while owning 5 solar farms. Although, they only own 5 solar farms, there are deep aspirations to expand this segment of the business. As I said above, management took a step in the Q3 earnings release to address this dilemma, mentioning an agreement with NextEra Energy Resources to acquire 691 MW of wind and solar, of which 143 MW is solar. Baby steps. However, as the costs of wind and solar continue to decrease, expect management to become more active in the acquisition market.

Overlooked Business

When thinking of NextEra Energy Partners' operating assets, many, in fact, most people forget about their ownership of seven strategically located natural gas pipelines. Specifically, NEP wants to play the Eagle Ford Shale. These pipelines are are critical to the U.S. expansion of natural gas exports to Mexico. In fact, according to a CNBC report in 2016, "last year, Mexico's Energy Ministry set a goal to triple its gas imports from the U.S. over 5 years". Additionally, the report states that in 2015, the U.S. shipped 1.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, with Mexico importing 1 trillion of that 1.7 trillion number, which tripled from 2010. It is noted that shipments from the Eagle Ford is expected to a source of growth to fulfill the anticipation of natural gas exports to our southern partner.

Source: NextEra Energy Partners' 10-K

Among the pipelines, the flagship asset is the NET Mexico Pipeline, which is the most crucial in these plans. The NET Mexico Pipeline is 120 miles long, boasting a capacity of 2.3 Bcf per day. This This pipeline is connected to their 158 mile long Eagle Ford Pipeline which carries 1.10 Bcf. Their other major pipeline is the 156 mile long Monument Pipeline, which is located near Houston, carrying 0.25 Bcf. The other three pipelines: LaSalle, Red Gate, South Shore, and Mission Valley. These pipelines combine for 108 miles with a carrying capacity of 0.28 Bcf.

All of the pipelines in their portfolio were acquired in the enormous acquisition of NET Midstream to the tune of $2.1 billion in 2015. This acquisition provided NEP with a more diversified asset base, and gaining exposure to the massive growth of natural gas and its exports to Mexico. In addition, it gained the long term contracts associated with such assets, specifically 20 year ship-or-pay contracts. Finally, the acquisition, only a year after inception, yielded a runway to generate and expand cash flow to fund their renewable energy expansion endeavors. However, recently management acknowledged that they are in the market to expand their pipeline portfolio to further take advantage of the natural gas boom.

Future Pipeline

NextEra Energy Partners is in the middle of trying grow and gain marketshare in one industry that, one might say, is still in its early stages, being Renewable Generation Market. The other they are interested in growing in is the Midstream Market. Focusing on the Midstream Market, MLP's make up only about 31% equaling ~$480 billion of the total Midstream Market of ~$1,570 billion. With MLP's only making up 31% there is plenty of room for NEP to try and wiggle in and capture more marketshare and become a larger player in Natural Gas Pipelines.

Source: NextEra Energy Partners' Presentation

Now looking at the Renewable Generation Market, this is where things begin to get a little more interesting. Notice how Yieldcos only makeup roughly $46 billon or ~7% of the total $680 billion Renewable Generation Market. Now, I do believe there will be consolidation among Yieldcos, in fact, speculators say that CAFD would be a great acquisition target for NEP. I am indifferent pertaining to that theory. However, what I can tell you, is whether or not NEP acquires another Yieldco, NEP has plenty of options (via dropdowns, organic, or acquisitions) to further increase their market share, eventually carving out additional Yieldco market share from the entire pie.

NextEra Energy Partners' boasts one of the strongest, if not the strongest, pipelines of all their peers. NEP's peers include: NRG Yield (NYLD) (NYLDA), Pattern Energy (PEGI), Transalta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF), 8point3 Energy (CAFD), Terraform Power (TERP), and Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP). This pipeline is thanks to their relationship to NEER through NEE.



Source: NextEra Energy Resources' Website

NextEra Energy Resources owns a remarkable portfolio of 19,882 MW of generating assets, of which 70% is wind and another 10% is solar. In total, wind and solar combine to make up 15,905.6 MW. This is a truly astounding number and only gets one imagining the scenarios where NEP acquires some of their assets, via dropdowns. To sweeten the pot, the assets have long term contracts that provide stable, long term cash flows. Just imagining NEP acquiring even 1/6 of this portfolio, at good prices, is enough to make me salivate. The portfolio highlighted above provides insight to the sheer scale of NextEra Energy Resources' operations. While knowing that assets owned by NEER are of the utmost highest quality, as they are the builder of the assets. Being in the NEE corporate tree, nothing is done subpar. On that note, when things are going to be done, they will be done properly and taken care for, ensuring maximum productivity and longevity of an asset's life.

Source: NextEra Energy Partners' Presentation

As I briefly mentioned before, the management team at NEP is exploring organic growth opportunities in their midstream segment. As the graphic above dictates, they are looking into investing their own capital in order to expand their pipeline network. They propose that a $300-$350 million investment at roughly 6x EBITDA would raise their run-rate EBITDA from expected 2017 run-rate EBITDA of $145-$155 million to $190-$210 million. This addition represents a 33% increase in expected run-rate EBITDA, that is not a bad expected return at all. I am very fond of managements aspirations to expand their natural gas infrastructure portfolio. As the cleaner burning, natural gas becomes ever more important to generate electricity, infrastructure must be in place to meet demand. No matter how much natural gas is pumped there must be infrastructure to transport it.

Financials

It's hard to find a competitor of NEP that is better suited financially than they are. When looking at the big picture, long term, NEP screams "Is this even a competition?". NEP demonstrates characteristics one looks for when seeking long term investments: growth, attractive balance sheet, impressive cash flow generation (and cash flow growth). Above all, investors adore the sound of term "contracts". There's something about it that gets people going, and when coupled with "long-term" and "stable cash flows" people will go berserk and become antsy, asking questions and wanting to know more about said company as their interest increases. Moving on, lets dive in to their financials and let me show you what I see, and why I see NEP as a one of the best long term investments.

Income Statement

First off, I would like look at NEP's 2016 Income Statement. You will notice the rapid top-line growth from $359 million in 2014 to $495 million in 2015 to $715 million in 2016. This staggering growth equates to a 37.8% increase from 2014 to 2015. Then from 2015 to 2016 growth accelerated at an outstanding rate to the tune of 44.4%. Now, this massive increase is due to the growth of renewable energy assets and the acquisition of NET Midstream.

Source: NextEra Energy Partners' 10-K

2016 2015 2014 2013 2012

Source: NextEra Energy Partners' 10-K

Looking at the GigaWatt hours produced, you may see the growth leap from 2014 to 2015. But take a step back and look at the long term growth from 2012 to 2016; GWh generated increased from 2,403 to 8,334, an increase of 246.8%. From 2014, the year of IPO, to 2016, GWh generated has increased 96.1%. That is remarkable feat is due to the accretive acquisitions of clean energy assets, translating into high octane top-line growth.

Now notice at the amazing growth in Net Income. Of the $345 million in net income in 2016, there was a $189 million increase that was a result of a subsidiary of NEP that had recorded fair value adjustments of about $189 million to decrease the contingent holdback associated with the acquisition of the Texas pipelines. The one unpleasant sight is the interest expense, although utilities maintain a good amount of debt. To counter this observation, the debt NEP maintains is actually well below the level management feels is an acceptable load. Overall, there has been, and foresee, hefty growth continued on the top and bottom lines, due to continued growth organically, dropdowns, and 3rd party acquisitions.

Balance Sheet

NextEra Energy Partners maintains a strong balance sheet. First off you may notice that NEP's Gross Property, Plant & Equipment has steadily grown for years now, reaching $5.738 billion. NEP's PP&E includes all their solar, wind, and pipeline assets. This shows that over time, they have accumulated more and more projects. Next, you will notice the Net Long-Term Debt line which reached $3.439 billion in the end of 2016. This is not bad as utilities tend to take on debt. This level of debt doesn't worry me and heres why, management has said the level of debt they carry is well below the level the deem as comfortable. This means, they are able to take on much more debt and still be very comfortable. The other two lines Cash Flow from Operations and EBIT, are both increasing. Eventually, NEP will get to a point where their Cash Flow from Operations and EBIT will provide more coverage of their debt.

NEP Gross PP&E (Annual) data by YCharts

Now shifting our focus to below. A while ago, NEP managed to further decrease risk associated with their LP distributions. They achieved this by refinancing its HoldCo's existing $1.1 billion debt balance. They gave out $550 million of 7-year tranche notes and an additional $550 million 10-year tranche notes. This maneuver provided NEP with increased financial flexibility, eliminating all near term debt obligations. Looking at the other two lines, Cash Flow from Operations and EBIT, you may notice how small they are to the debt. EBIT reached $548 million in 2016 while Cash Flow from Operations amassed $328 million. This is nothing to worry about. They are increasing nicely but the security comes from the amount of PP&E they have in relation to Net Long-Term Debt. In case of a problem divestitures would be in order and would be more than enough to cover such obligations.

Source: NextEra Energy Partners' Presentation

The maneuvers by management to refinance the existing $1.1 billion was genius. For example: pre-refinance, NEP had $600 million coming due in 2018, with another $450 million due in 2019. Pushing back maturities was a big feat for NEP. By eliminating any near term obligations it allows funds to be reinvested back into the business that would have otherwise been used to pay down debt. In the growth stage that NEP is in, paying that much debt this early would have put a damper on management's expansion plans. However, by pushing back the maturities all the way to 2024 and 2027, management given themselves a chance to continue to expand, hopefully being able to finance their payments internally.

Source: NextEra Energy Partners' Presentation

Now I would like to elaborate a little on the placement of the preferred notes. The notes I mentioned above marked a significant era for NEP. The notes they issued contained the lowest coupons in history thanks to a ridiculous amount of interest in owning their debt. Specifically, the 10-year Ba1/BB with a coupon of 4.5% was the tightest coupon for that rating in history, meaning that that coupon is the lowest ever in the MLP of YieldCo sector. Then, the 7-year Ba1/BB with a coupon of 4.25% marked the tightest coupon and implied credit spread in history for that rating. The reason for the incredibly low coupons was in all part due to remarkably strong demand with 5.5x subscriptions and ultimate placement in over 140 accounts. The sheer amount of demand allowed NEP to price their notes lower and lower because everyone wanted a piece.

It is nice to know that NEP was able to generate that much buzz and demand for their debt. By NEP being able to offer debt at such low costs as a great and advantageous perk. Having the ability to access capital markets and know that you can offer really low rates and have high demand allows NEP the ability to significantly shave off their interest expense and debt payment obligations. The money saved from not having to pay off debt obligations or interest can be reinvested back into NEP's wonderful business.

Cash Flow

Oh boy, now its time for my favorite part... Cash Flow. Cash Flow from Operations (CFO) is a measure of the amount of cash generated by a company's normal business operations. Cash Flow from Operations indicates whether a company is able to generate sufficient cash flow to maintain and grow its operations. If the company is not able to generate sufficient cash flow from operations, it may seek outside financing in order to fulfill such duties.

NEP Cash from Operations (Annual) data by YCharts

Now I know that NEP doesn't use Cash Flow from Operations and EBIT as their main metrics, instead opting for: Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Available for Distribution (CAFD). However, for now I am going to keep this on a GAAP basis. NEP has generated exceptionally strong CFO and EBIT in the passed, reaching CFO of $328 million in 2016 and EBIT of $548 million. This outstanding growth is due to the steady acquisitions of accretive assets to NEP. Some might argue that there is nothing more important that a company's ability to generate cash from their business, and NEP has done just that. This foundation has laid what will be a driving force for their ability to create and take advantage of future opportunities that spring up.

NEP Cash from Operations (Annual) data by YCharts

A company's goal is to convert as much Cash Flow from Operations to Free Cash Flow (FCF) as possible. As you are able to see NEP does not generate FCF very well. This does not worry me at all because of the stage NEP is currently in. Most of the time generating lots of FCF is the main goal, however there are certain circumstances where that is not the case. And NEP's circumstance is one of them. Currently, NEP is undergoing a massive growth stage, and companies during stage experience a certain phenomena: A company in a high growth stage in a capital intensive industry tend to incur high levels of capital expenditures, more than CFO, to continue growing. This phenomena, that NEP is currently experiencing is nothing to fuss about. They have spent so much capital trying to carve out market share and acquire others, and it has translated well. They have been focused on gobbling up assets from their Rights of First Offer (OTCPK:ROFO) portfolio with NEER, and other acquisitions which have caused elevated levels of Capital Expenditures (CAPEX) which have ate at the CFO generated. Eventually, NEP will reach a size where they will be generating consistently positive and growing Free Cash Flow and able to finance management's expansion plans internally. This is something that all investors love to hear and I do believe NEP is on that path. Let me just add that management for 2017 is expecting Run-Rate Adjusted EBITDA to be between $960 million and $1.06 billion. If this is reached, this will be the first time Adjusted EBITDA will surpass the $1 billion mark.

Debt Repayment

Let me start out by saying, as a utility company that takes on a lot of debt, it is crucial that you RETIRE DEBT, meaning you pay it down, eliminate it. Looking at the graphs below, you can see that that last year NEP paid off $652 million freaking dollars, folks you heard me right (thinking back to The Longest Yard "I think I broke his freaking neck"). Of that $652 million, $640 was long term debt. That was debt they were paying down ahead of schedule if you recall the earlier discussion. Nothing was coming due, yet they decided to RETIRE DEBT.

NEP Net Total Long Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

In all, I find it more soothing to know that NEP gets ahead of the chains by paying down debt when they are able to, decreasing the burden on the backend. Let me finish with this, if NEP leaves the debt on the back end instead of paying off when they are able to due to financial flexibility, what happens if an near catastrophic series of events costing loads of money, took place around such maturities?

Cash Available for Distribution (CAFD)

NextEra Energy Partners uses a metric known as Cash Available for Distribution as a way to present the funds that are used to pay dividends and quantify its dividend coverage. The use of CAFD is the major term used by Yieldcos making similar to the use of FFO and AFFO for REITs.

Source: NextEra Energy Partners' Presentation

For 2017, management has provided guidance for run-rate CAFD between $310 million and $340 million. An increase from $90 million at IPO. This growth in CAFD has allowed NEP to continuously grow their dividend every quarter.

Since IPO, NextEra Energy Partners has done an excellent job growing their dividend. In total, dividends have increased from $0.75 in Q3 2014 to an annual dividend of $1.52 which equates to roughly a 103% increase. This is incredible for a company who only went public in 2014. The dividends have been a major part for their performance, and do not expect the dividend growth to stall any time soon.

When YieldCo's were burst onto the scene, managements at the various companies promised dividend growth of 12%-15% annually through 2018, then 2020. But, last year, Jim Robo announced that NEP would be in position to raise their dividends 12%-15% through 2022, something else no one else has promised. He and the rest of the management team felt comfortable making that decision because of the excellent financial position they are in and the way the portfolio is evolving and transforming. At the same time, they announced that there would be no need to sell common stock until 2020 at the earliest, aside from any modest issuances through their ATM. A staple of the YieldCo sector is the issuance of stock and debt in order to fund growth. This development is music to investors ears. While peers are issuing equity to fund expansion, NEP is funding theirs with everything on-hand.

I am going to let you in on a secret: in the YieldCo sector, a lower dividend is better than having a high dividend yield. Yes, I know you're thinking "whats the point of owning a utility if theres no yield?" Well there is yield here, but the case for lower yields has to do with how accretive acquisitions are. The point of dropdowns and acquisitions are to increase CAFD to grow the dividend. Low dividend yields allow the Yieldcos to issue equity at a reasonable yield so new projects can be purchased that are accretive to the dividend. However, when stock prices are under stress making yields high, this causes YieldCo's great pain trying to raise capital. This scenario limits their ability to a.) acquire funding to make purchases b.) when purchases are made that are substantially less accretive.

With that said, NextEra Energy Partners never had as much trouble with raising capital as the other YieldCos did. This is in part thanks to their strong relationship and backing with their parent, NextEra Energy.

Acquisitions

As I said earlier, I would elaborate more on NEP's most recent endeavors in the acquisitions and dropdowns market. I am talking about their agreement in Q3 to acquire 691 MW of wind and solar assets from NextEra Energy Resources. The two sides agreed on a purchase price of $812 million. The transaction will be funded with proceeds from the issuance of convertible preferred units coupled with existing cash, and it is expected to close by the end of the year. From this transaction, NEP will expand its solar portfolio by 143 MW thanks to a 25.9% stake in Desert Sunlight 250 and Desert Sunlight 300, which are located in California each producing 250 MW and 300 MW, respectively. In addition, their portfolio gains major as they receive the 149.7-MW Brady Wind I and 149-MW Brady Wind II farms in North Dakota, as well as the 249.7-MW Javelina I wind farm in Texas. Let me mention, NEP will assume $459 million in liabilities related to tax equity financings. It considers around $268 million of existing non-recourse project debt related to the Desert Sunlight project. Then here are the estimated contributions to CAFD: they are projected to add between $185 million and $205 million to NEP's adjusted EBITDA and $79 million to $89 million to their CAFD, each on a five-year average annual run-rate basis. The expected returns, I believe are worth the debt they are incurring. As they do have a history of RETIRING DEBT. Overall, it was a good purchase in my opinion, and follows management's investment strategy.

Last year, NEP had discussed their desire to increase their solar asset holdings. In Q2 last year, NextEra Energy Partners had announced that it was planning to acquire 269-1,169 MW of U.S. solar assets in the 2017-2018 timeframe, which would bring its total solar holdings to 400 MW to 1.3 GW. This acquisition helped a little to reach that goal, but more must obviously be done to quench this thirst. Since this was a large dent, expect NEP to be announcing more active in this market for the foreseeable future as they try to further diversify their holdings relying less on wind.On a separate note, NEP was also planning big acquisitions in wind, which are would be supported by extension of the U.S. production tax credit. NEP planned to acquire an additional 1,955-3,355 MW of U.S. wind and increase their presence in Canada by acquiring 0-300 MW of Canadian wind in the 2017-2018 timeframe, to bring its wind holdings to 2.4 – 4.1 GW. This recent acquisition did help to reach this goal, and by a good amount for one acquisition, but like I said for solar be on the lookout for news regarding further actions to make that guidance a reality.

Peers and Valuations

I have discussed what makes NEP a fantastic long-term investment, now let me discuss how they compare with peers and their valuation. Year to date, NEP has considerable outperformed peers with a return of 55.76%, more than doubling the next closest return which was NYLD.

NEP Year to Date Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

The outperformance of NEP has also drastically outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which has returned 15.7%. The roaring of NEP stock price has been due to the realization of the strength and scale of NEP, and their financial position. In addition, when oil plummeted a few years ago, all Yieldcos got dragged down with oil. For those of you thinking "that makes no sense they aren't even related", you would be right. The market never reacts the way one would expect. There is a general sense of ignorance in market circumstances like these. It took a while, but people eventually untangled the relationship between the two, thus allowing YieldCos to trade separately and under normal conditions.

Moving on to valuations, below you may notice that on a P/E ratio for the trailing twelve months, at this moment NEP is near the bottom. I find the valuations given to NYLD and NYLD.A way too high, especially given their turmoil. I believe that NEP should be trading slightly higher around 32, certainly higher than the NRG Yieldco. Pattern Energy's ratio is just nuts, I will leave it at that. However, P/E is not the best ratio we can use.

NEP PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Next, you will notice where NEP stands on a Price to CFO per share for the trailing twelve months. Again, NEP is being disrespected by the market, trading a multiple lower than peer 8Point3 Energy, which is a little ridiculous. NEP should be trading up near the 8.5x-9x range. With CFO of $5.62 per share, an 8.5x multiple would imply a price of $47.77 which would mean an upside of 20.7%. While a multiple of 9x would give us a price of $50.58, an implied upside of 27.8%. I believe such multiples are warranted because they are first off, they have sustained growth vs others, gaining marketshare. They should not be trading lower than 8Point3 or Terraform, who has had big problems thanks to SunEdison (OTCPK:SUNEQ). Next, I am a big fan of Pattern Energy, but they are not nearly as financially secure as NEP.

NEP Price to CFO Per Share (TTM) data by YCharts

Thirdly, let's look at Price-to-Sales ratio for the trailing twelve months.

NEP PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Additionally, NEP reported Q3 earnings not too long ago, providing guidance on CAFD and Adj. EBITDA for FY2018. For FY2018 management foresees the run rate for adjusted EBITDA of $1.05 billion to $1.20 billion and CAFD of $360 million to $400 million. If we take the median of $1.125 billion and find the per share value then dividing the share price ($39.58) by that number, we arrive at a Forward Price to Adj. EBITDA multiple of 1.9x FY2018 Adj. EBITDA. Based on this number I believe the market is discounting NEP's ability to continue growing through accretive acquisitions and organic growth. A more reasonable multiple would be around 2.2x which implies a price of $45.64. This share price is a 15.3% increase from the price used above.

Future Of Renewable Energy

While I am writing this article about a renewable energy company, I thought I would include a primer on the renewable energy sector. First, I thought I would start off talking about the elephant in the room: Our President, Donald Trump.

Donald Trump has long been in favor of Coal and Oil. Through his tweets, demanded actions, etc. he has been very vocal about his support for these sources. Although, he has those opinions, the way the renewables have been trending decades now, it’s cheaper for a lot of places to utilize natural gas or some sort of renewable energy versus traditional sources. As more and more projects have come online over the years, prices have plummeted for wind and solar.

Source: NextEra Energy Partners' Presentation

Let me just say, there is nothing to worry about when referring to opting out of the Paris Climate Accords. Many states have said they will still abide by the rules, with the plan of reaching their goals. Because of their dedication and the progress of the renewable industry, the US will be fine. Trump opting out is not a big deal in terms of us reaching climate goals. Some say there are other problems with that action but I am not here to talk about that.

Another strong development is the adoption of renewable energy by major companies to power their operations. In addition, many of the world's largest companies do in fact own clean energy assets. Companies such as Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOGL) (GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB), Walmart (WMT), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Morgan Stanley (MS), among others. Tons of companies are either purchasing and owning these assets or purchasing the power from such projects. Technology firms like Facebook, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, etc., have purchased mass amounts of power to power data centers and operation centers, in addition to developing and owning these assets. The development has been a result of companies opting to go greener which allows them to also clean up their operations by cutting costs. The trend of purchasing clean power is only getting starting and will only get bigger. As demand continues to grow, supply must continue to go grow to meet the demand.

Lastly, I would like to touch on the state of federal tax credits related to renewable energy. Currently, the U.S. offers tax credits such as the Wind Production Tax Credit or PTC, and the Solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC). These credits have been under scrutiny from the GOP controlled Congress. Whether or not the tax credits are repealed, I don't know. All we can talk about is the opportunities there currently are.

Source: NextEra Energy Partners' Presentation

Looking above, you can see how over time, the tax credits decline. Now I would like to mention, that the repeal of the the tax credits is a risk for NextEra Energy Partners and their peers. If the tax credits are repealed, I do not expect there to be a large decrease in investment though. As the way the sector has evolved, the tax credits are just another benefit, but companies will still make those investments for the sake of "saving the world."

Risks

Finally, I would like to briefly talk about one major risk associated with NextEra Energy Partners and the Renewable Energy sector. I would like to make it clear that, wind and solar only work when there is wind and the sun is shining. With that said, the amount that wind blows is a seasonal phenomena. Wind blows harder and stronger in certain times of the year compared to others. The same can be said with solar. There are only few parts of the country where the sun shines almost the entire year.

Conclusion

NextEra Energy Partners has only been around for a few years. From the time of their IPO, the company has gone full speed ahead, accumulating accretive assets, and taking marketshare. The success of NEP can be partly attributable to their strong relationship with their parent company, NextEra Energy. With NEE's incredible pipeline of assets, NEP has a long runway of continued growth, enabling them to grow their already outstanding dividend even more. As the growth of renewable energy is adopted more, NEP will be able to take advantage of their pipeline to meet the demand. Their incredible financial position has been paramount to their growth to this point and will be in the future. Overall, when the wind is blowing,the sun is shining, and natural gas is being pumped, NextEra Energy Partners is making money.

Author's note: Would there be interest in a true primer on the renewable energy sector? If so, it can be done.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEP, PEGI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.