Cisco: Not Buying The Software Story

After eight consecutive quarters of revenue decline, Cisco is forecasting a return to growth in Q2. This increases pressure on the company to execute and failure to do so would be disastrous for the stock.

Relatively little of Cisco's software growth has been organic, and its portfolio of applications is both confusing and beset by competition.

The old tech giants have all had to reinvent themselves. Silicon Valley doesn't just disrupt retail and transportation and other old industries; Silicon Valley's startups are eating into technology incumbents as well, and even a giant like Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) isn't immune. For the past eight quarters, Cisco's revenue has sunk into decline as its core business of selling routers and switches for enterprise data center has been met with fierce competition from Juniper Networks (NASDAQ: JNPR) and rising upstart Arista Networks (NASDAQ: ANET), who earlier in November reported 51% y/y revenue growth and soared to all-time highs. You can bet that a large portion of that growth was fed by Cisco's decline: the networking industry isn't exactly growing like a weed anymore, and rising players like Arista are gaining by stealing market share from Cisco.

Some tech giants have had phenomenal success re-inventing themselves. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is number one in this regard - after letting go of the Steve Ballmer era and installing cloud-minded Satya Nadella in his place, Microsoft has re-asserted its place atop enterprise software with an increasingly popular, price-competitive suite of applications branded Microsoft Dynamics while moving the majority of its core Office business into both enterprise and retail subscriptions via Office 365. Oracle (NASDAQ: ORCL) is another company that's in the midst of reinventing itself, with new backend software applications aimed at taking down Amazon AWS (NASDAQ: AMZN).

I'm not as sure that Cisco can succeed in re-inventing itself. Its strength comes from the networking industry, where it's held the lion's share of profits in datacenter products for three decades. Its foray into software - mostly via splashy acquisitions - has broadened the portfolio and allowed the company to stem its networking declines, but has made the company lose focus instead of winning back share in its core market.

Yes, it's true that Cisco looks like a value stock at a ~15x forward P/E and a 3% yield. And unlike industrial dinosaur GE (NYSE: GE) which sparked a sell-off with its massive dividend cut, Cisco's dividend is fairly safe with its ~50% payout ratio.

CSCO data by YCharts

But Cisco doesn't really seem to have a path forward. The next few years for the company simply look like a fight (and failure) to defend its flagging market share in networking, while making feeble attempts to cover the bleeding by operating a portfolio of acquired software companies. With a sales leader in the CEO post, Cisco has lost its innovative spark and customers are turning to the technological prowess and superior performance of Arista.

I would be careful of investing in Cisco now, especially after its post-Q1 rally. The company has disappointed customers for years and seen declining revenues, while its stock has seen a fairly steady (if unimpressive) rise despite revenue and income contractions. Something just doesn't seem to add up.

What's the Q1 buzz all about?

Cisco narrowly beat revenue and earnings expectations in Q1, with revenue of $12.14 billion edging out over Wall Street consensus of $12.11 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.61 beating consensus by just a penny. But that's not what the buzz is about: the newfound enthusiasm for Cisco was sparked by its guidance, where the company forecast a return to total revenue growth in Q2 (granted, it's only 1-3%, but when a company has been contracting for two years, I suppose it's nice to see the light at the end of the tunnel).

The growth - if it were to materialize - would be driven by acquisitions. Cisco bought Broadsoft in Q1 for $1.9 billion, and its contact-center software solutions would add roughly $400 million to Cisco's revenue. But would this even be enough?

Here's a look at Cisco's revenue components by product in Q1:

Source: Cisco Q1 earnings deck

Yes, software applications are up 6% y/y, and most of that is driven by the AppDynamics acquisition. But 6% growth in a $1.2 billion portfolio is not nearly enough to stem a 4% decline ($270 million drop) in its $7 billion infrastructure platforms business, which consists of its classic router and switching products.

It's the continued losses in the core networking business that's the concern. Cisco might be diversifying its revenue base - a recent CNBC interview showed the CEO emphasizing its 32% recurring revenue mix, up 3 points y/y. The growth is good to see, but it's still far from ideal. Software companies have nearly all recurring revenue. Cisco is clearly still a hardware company, light-years away from achieving a full software-like recurring revenue base. Instead of focusing on something that's not its forte, perhaps it might be wiser to start regaining mojo in its core business.

It's also worth pointing out that Cisco gave up several points of gross margin in the quarter, due to competitive pricing pressures. Product gross margins stood at 60.1% in Q1, versus 63.4% in the prior year's Q1. Cisco's lack of pricing power is yet another indicator that its networking business is under fire from all angles, and just to retain its customers and manage the decline in its revenue base, it's had to give up several points of gross margin to remain competitive.

Lack of focus within software

Within Cisco's portfolio of software applications, there's just not a clear definition for the brand and its value proposition to customers. Perhaps the most well-known of Cisco's applications is its WebEx platform for videoconferencing, but outside of this, it's not clear exactly what the unified theme in the Cisco brand is. In this sense, Cisco is more like Oracle - operating a massive, ungainly collection of apps for seemingly unrelated use cases. It needs to be more like Microsoft, unifying its products under two distinct and powerful brands: Office and Dynamics.

Of course, confusion is what happens when the majority of the portfolio came from acquisitions - unlike Microsoft and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), whose top hits are all internally developed. Broadsoft, the latest addition to the portfolio as previously mentioned, is a developer of software for customer contact centers. AppDynamics, which was acquired in early 2017 for $3.7 billion right before it was going to go public, contributes $250-$300 million in revenue in the application and infrastructure monitoring space, a critical functionality for enterprise data center (we note this is an extremely high ~10x purchase multiple). Then there's the network security and firewall products - which makes sense when packaged together with hardware, but customers can also easily choose from established leaders like Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW).

That's the thing about software: the IT landscape has changed such that customers no longer feel pressure to buy "bundles," which made Oracle and Cisco (even Microsoft is included here) plenty of profits in the past. With the advent of the cloud era and the rising popularity of more agile, versatile infrastructures, however, IT leaders are breaking away from bundled products and moving toward the "best-of-breed" applications in each space: like Salesforce for CRM, Workday (NYSE: WDAY) for HCM and Tableau (NYSE: DATA) for BI. Bundles still work from a pricing perspective, as companies like Oracle and Cisco discount massively just to get products through the door, but as seen in Cisco's Q1, margins suffer as a result.

While Cisco's acquired SaaS applications like AppDynamics can be considered "best-of-breed," they're not without their share of competition. New Relic (NASDAQ: NEWR) is another major player in the space, as is the hot startup Datadog that's raised ~$150 million from investors.

Versus WebEx, Cisco is up directly against Microsoft's Skype, as well as Zoom, GoToMeeting, and Atlasssian's (NASDAQ: TEAM) new Stride product. And its security offerings are, obviously, beset with competition from the thousands of cybersecurity companies that claim to have differentiated offerings, as well as fellow networking companies like Juniper who also bundle security features into their datacenter products.

None of Cisco's assets in software are undisputed market leaders, making its continued growth in applications impossible to defend unless it keeps purchasing more and more inorganic growth. Cisco still has $71.6 billion of cash on its balance sheet as of Q1 (along with $35.9 billion of debt), but with the sky-high multiples it's paying for companies like AppDynamics, it needs to be careful in how it pursues M&A opportunities.

Final thoughts

Cisco is, in every sense of the term, a legacy technology company that's struggling to reinvent itself. A lot of investors, after seeing the growth forecast for Q2 and encouraged by the slight three-point shift to a better recurring revenue mix, are giving Cisco the benefit of the doubt. I, however, would not.

Cisco's secret sauce is in the networking business. Its offerings in software should be enhancing its core strength in servers and router equipment, not distracting away from it. With customer favorites like Arista stealing the spotlight and winning over longtime Cisco clients with superior product vision, Cisco is losing its edge.

Cisco will always be a big company. Its products are, for better or for worse, deeply locked into customer infrastructures, and customers can likely only remove small layers at a time to implement competing solutions without being completely disruptive to business as usual. It's just that Cisco probably can't get any bigger. Without any major shakeups and innovations in the product lineup beyond the oddball software acquisition, Cisco doesn't have the "it-factor" to take its business to the next level, and that's why the stock price can really only trade flat from here.

At a share price of $36, Cisco trades at roughly 14.6x P/E to consensus FY18 EPS of $2.46, as reported by Yahoo Finance. But with revenue in decline, margins contracting and EPS slipping, Cisco's comeback scenario is more unlikely than investors think right now. This company is a value trap.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORCL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.