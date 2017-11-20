Teranga Is Aiming To Become A Mid-Tier Gold Producer But The Market Isn't Buying It

Cornerstone investor David Mimran seems to agree. Teranga just announced he would potentially purchase another 5% of the outstanding shares over the next 12 months through the 'Tablo Corporation'.

Roughly, 220 million USD for a successful explorer and profitable gold producer with a fair shot at becoming a mid-tier gold miner. Sounds like an interesting value proposition.

The market, however, has been totally avoiding the company as it is progressing towards building the 'Banfora' mine in Burkina Faso which could boost production towards 350,000 ounces of gold.

Introduction:

Teranga Gold Corporation (OTCPK:TGCDF), is a Canadian-based junior gold mining company focused on West Africa. It currently owns and operates the Sabodala gold mine in Senegal and has numerous prospective land packages in the region, including the - well advanced - Banfora project in Burkina Faso, which seems to be well on its way towards construction.

Clearly, the market has been totally unimpressed with the gold company in general as reflected in its share price. Since September 2016, the company lost over 60% percent of its market value. On Friday, however, the share price bounced considerably gaining +10.97% and closing at 2.11 USD per share on a series of news events.

During 2017, there has been the issue of the GDXJ rebalancing that has led to the arbitrary liquidation of a lot of stock, but that argument does not tell the whole story as that trend has not reversed at all.

In this article, I'll try to shed some light on the divergence between management's confidence in becoming a mid-tier producer and Mr. Market's opinion about that. The charts, however, might signal that we are on the cusp of a change in Mr. Market's opinion and I believe you might profit from it.

The company's assets and the foreseeable future:

Summary:

On paper, Teranga seems to be strategically well positioned in West Africa to become a successful mid-tier gold producer. It is currently producing around 200,000 per year and the upcoming 'Banfora' mine could boost production towards the 300,000-350,000 ounces per year range while lowering overall AISC for the company.

In addition to that, they are having early discovery success at their 'Golden Hill' property in Burkina Faso, which management believes has the potential to become their 3rd mine and their first Tier 1 asset.

Together with large prospective land packages in Côte d'Ivoire and a healthy balance sheet with approximately $73 million USD in cash, the company seems to be severely undervalued at a market cap of around 200-220 million USD.

Then why are investors not jumping up and down with joy? Let's have a closer look at their assets.

Sabodala Mine:

The company has been operating the Sabodala mine for 8 years now. It's a multi-pit project with a centrally located mill. The AISC for Sabodala mine is reported to be at around 950 USD per ounce over the life of mine. However, you do have to add another $100 USD to that if you want to price in the Franco Nevada streaming deal 'royalty' on the Sabodala asset. Starting 2020, that royalty will drop to a comparable 4.8% NSR. With 2.7 million ounces in proven and probable reserves, Sabodala's current LOM extends to 2031.

On November 2nd, Teranga Gold Corp. published its 3rd quarter financial results. The mine produced 50,873 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of 1084 USD per ounce. While reporting to be on track to reach the upper end of its 2017 production forecast between 205,000 and 225,000 ounces of gold, it also admitted that the AISC per ounce for the year would also come in at the upper end of the reported guidance range between 900 USD and 975 USD per ounce.

The market clearly didn't like this, but looking at the bigger picture here, they will remain within their estimated guidance for the year. It's also worth mentioning that they signaled a strong 4th quarter in the press conference, which limits downward surprises in my mind and they will see some benefit from the gold that they hedged at 1336 USD per ounce.

Looking towards the future, the company expects that it will be able to produce +200,000 ounces at Sabodala for much longer than the currently projected 5 years at that rate. In order to reach that goal, the exploration program especially eyes the 'Niakafiri' deposit, which partly lies underneath the Sabodala village and is not yet completely accessible due to settlements.

So all in all, according to the company, Sabodala alone should generate 230 million USD in free cash flow over the next five years at a gold price of 1250 USD per ounce.

The mine is not the best asset in the market, but you should still wonder why Teranga is priced for less than the free cash flow it is probably going to generate over the next 5 years.

Banfora Project:

Located in Burkina Faso, the Banfora project was acquired with the acquisition of Gryphon Minerals in 2016 in an all-share transaction.

Since then, Teranga has been working on advancing the project and delivered a Feasibility Study for the project in September this year.

The main takeaways are:

The project has an initial after-tax NPV(5%) of 90 million USD and an IRR of 15% at 1250 USD gold.

It will cost 232 million USD to build the project.

Only 4 deposits are included in the mine plan.

Banfora adds 131,000 ounces of gold production to Teranga's production starting 2019 boosting the company's production profile towards approximately 350,000 ounces per year.

The all-in sustaining costs for the Banfora project are expected to come in at 843 USD over a life of mine of 9 years.

Now, in my opinion, this is where most of the pain comes from. Investors don't want to give any credit to management's view that Banfora numbers will improve significantly as they find more resources and therefore, seem to be terrified at how capital is being allocated. After a severe bear market in the gold sector, investors have had enough of low rates of return.

Through that lens, Teranga has spent 63 million USD on the acquisition, needs 232 million USD to build the mine, which excludes 12 million USD in production readiness activities, which are currently underway. The company also speaks of 19 million USD in Banfora pre-production operating costs. All together, and considering the other risks involved, I suppose investors are asking the question if 300+ million USD in risk capital will have a decent return on investment.

On the flip side, the company projects that it will only need to loan 150 million USD to deliver the project and all further cash will come from its current cash position and expected generated free cash flow from Sabodala. No shareholder dilution expected.

Exploration upside:

The company has been ramping up its exploration budget significantly this year due to the success of its programs. The budget is now 20-25 million USD for the year.

While it is not within the scope of this article to go into too much detail on the exploration side, it is reasonable to highlight the most significant successes:

The company reported 400,000 ounces of new reserves for Sabodala, bringing total proven and probable reserves to 2.7 million ounces of gold.

7.5 million USD of exploration dollars went into 're-classification infill drilling' for the Banfora development project which already helped prove up the initial 1.2 million ounces of proven and probable reserves as used in the FS. Management has indicated however that it also expects that this program will additionally convert at least 25% of the 700,000 of inferred resources. News expected in the first half of next year.

The most exciting exploration success this year came from the Golden Hill property in Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt in a very good neighborhood. They have made 4 discoveries in total and expect to potentially be in a position to announce a maiden resource estimate in 2018. Only last week, the company released another set of great results both at the 'Jack Hammer Hill' and 'Ma' prospect.

Final Thoughts and disclosure:

All in all, I think the company is very undervalued. I'm invested in Teranga and will roll the dice into believing they can unlock a lot more value than the market is currently pricing in.

Management clearly wants investors to look beyond the initial IRR numbers of Banfora and see the long-term potential of their assets. Personally, I'm ready to do that.

By the time Banfora is built, they should only have around 150 million USD in debt, but their production profile will be robust at around 300-350 thousand ounces of gold per year, netting them close to 100 million USD in free cash flow per year at 1250 USD gold. I understand they'll still need some part of that cash to develop the company further, but it does provide a strong financial platform for the future.

Furthermore, it is not unreasonable to think the life of mine of both projects could exceed 15 years as there are still many exciting exploration targets at Sabodala and Banfora. In addition, further success at 'Golden Hill' could potentially seal the deal and create a true 'Mid-Tier' producer from Teranga and allow it to become a billion-dollar company.

Technically, we can see on the weekly chart that we have been close to the 'oversold' territory. So, I was expecting a bounce somewhere between now and 2 USD a share. That bounce has occurred in my opinion while I was finishing up this article last Friday, November 17th. The market reaction was fueled by a series of good drill results from 'Golden Hill' and the announcement that the Tablo Corporation is expected to purchase another 5% of the company's shares in the open market over the next twelve months.

Now as always, the due diligence is up to you, but I can see an interesting risk-reward situation here based on the inherent value of the company and opportunity on a technical level. In the short term, I would expect the shares to try target that 50-day moving average as the bounce came with some fundamental news that should help and support the move.



When investing in small-cap stocks, you should always consider the higher risks involved and the higher volatility of the stock price and the potential total loss of your investment. Your portfolio and investment decisions should be based on your own investment profile and risk appetite.

Remember that this article on Teranga Gold Corp. is subject to various factors beyond this author's control (management and execution risks, governmental interference, silver and gold price, environmental issues, etc.). Furthermore, this article is not to be interpreted as investment advice - rather, as an idea to further investigate and do your own due diligence.

