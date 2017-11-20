Mazda Improves Gasoline Engine Efficiency By 25%, Challenging The Case For Electric Cars

This delays the case for the battery-electric powertrain by almost half a decade, in terms of its competitiveness vs the ICE.

I drove two mules of this Mazda “miracle engine” and found that it was not only more efficient, but also supremely quiet and smooth, almost “electric."

Mazda now brings to market a new type of ICE which combines the best of gasoline and diesel technology (runs on regular gasoline), improving 25% in one jump!

Seen that way, the battery-electric car “catches up” to the ICE solution in a few years, finally making battery-electric cars finally a economic choice.

It is often assumed that the internal combustion engine sees zero improvement, whereas battery-electric cars improve by 6% per year on average.

In August 2017, Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY) introduced to the world its radical engine innovation that it expects to bring to market in 2019. Mazda also introduced a new cooperative - including investment - agreement with Toyota (TM), so you can likely figure out where this new engine will go next.

Toyota does not often surrender its full sovereignty to technology partnerships like that, including cross investments. It must have seen something extraordinary from Mazda.

On the other side of the powertrain equation, we keep hearing about improvements in batteries for electric cars. For over a decade now, we have witnessed annual improvements of 5%-7%. This range continues to be debated, with some claiming only 3% per year, and some with numbers over 7%.

SA's own battery expert John Petersen makes the case as to why improvements to date have been on the lower side of this range: here.

However, even at the higher 5%-7% consensus figure, it looks like the case for the electric car may be looking bleak when compared to the internal combustion engine. That's if Mazda's new miracle gasoline engine makes it to market in 2019 as promised.

You see, Mazda's new gasoline combustion technology promises a 20%-30% jump over any previous gasoline technology, in terms of its efficiency. Broken down into annual improvements, and all other things equal, that gives the internal combustion engine nearly a half-decade additional breathing room over battery-electric car improvements.

It's not enough to say that battery-electric cars are getting more efficient to the tune of approximately 6% a year. If gasoline engines are getting 6% more efficient per year, then electric vehicles (EVs) never catch up - things just stay the same. EVs would need ongoing massive subsidies in order to capture even 1% market share.

Case in point, Tesla (TSLA): With approximately 100,000 cars sold in 2017, in a world market of approximately 100 million cars sold on an annualized basis right now, Tesla barely hits the 0.1% unit market share mark. And that's despite massive subsidies, preferences, incentives and mandates in a long list of geographies ranging from California to Norway.

All government subsidies and bans aside, if you have two products - electric cars and gasoline - and they have to compete against each other in the free market, it's a big deal if one of the two sees a 25% step-function jump in efficiency. If the alternative is at a steady 6% or so progression, the solution enjoying the 25% jump gets a few years until it needs to improve further in order to stay ahead on the cost/efficiency curve.

Of course, none of that means much if - in this case, the gasoline engine improvement - it comes with a downside in drive quality. A 25% jump in efficiency is not a fair comparison if the car suddenly becomes worse to drive.

With this in mind, I got a chance to drive two Mazda development mules for this new miracle gasoline engine, scheduled for 2019 production. This is the engine which runs on gasoline, has spark plugs, but has a new type of fuel injection, spark management and a compressor, in order to cause the fuel to combust a little more like a diesel engine.

Yes, I know - the technology is complicated, but that's the best way I can describe it in a sentence. For the longer technical explanation, there is no point of me duplicating the work that Frank Markus already published: here. The miracle engine technology is meant to be transparent to the driver, who is supposed to largely fail a blind test.

But a blind test compared to what? A gasoline engine? A diesel engine? An electric car?

I first got behind the wheel of a 2019 Mazda 3 development mule with a manual transmission. I drove the car for about an hour on city, country and freeway roads at varying speeds.

Mazda's manual transmissions are known to be some of the industry's best, and this one was the best manual transmission I had experienced in memory. This "miracle engine" has so much torque that you did not have to utilize all that many gearshifts anyway. In any case, it was superb.

The engine itself was almost impossibly silent. It might as well have been a Rolls Royce - or an electric car. There was only a slight "muted-knack" sound coming from the combustion, which I could sometimes hear but not feel in the form of feeling a vibration. It's supposed to be fixed by the time the car enters production in 2019. The whole driveline felt almost as smooth as it does in every electric car.

When outside city traffic, I pushed the car to almost as fast as I could take it on the freeway. The performance was very linear and very electric-like. I made a note to myself that read "the closest thing an internal combustion engine can get to an electric car."

Next up, I drove another similar Mazda 3 development mule with an automatic transmission. As it turns out, this was not as interesting. The automatic shifted sooner than I would have liked to test the engine's capabilities. Clearly, this automatic transmission was not optimized for this engine. It did not utilize the engine's smoothness and torque, subtracting from the engine test itself.

I don't know whether the final version of this engine will yield a 25% apples-to-apples fuel consumption improvement compared to an equivalent gasoline engine or not. In order to prove this, we would need final production versions and back-to-back tests with the current generation gasoline engine. This is almost two years away, or at least one year.

However, what I can say for sure is this: Mazda's miracle engine was a supreme pleasure to drive. It was quiet, smooth, linear and reminded me of something that combined the best aspects of a diesel, gasoline and electric powertrains.

Mazda suggested that the cost of making this engine was slightly closer to that of a gasoline engine than a diesel. Something warranting a $500 price premium over the current gasoline engine, perhaps.

Would you be willing to trade $500 for an engine that is quieter, smoother, delivers more linear power, and saves up 25% on fuel? To me, that's not even a question.

If you're Toyota, these characteristics sound much like a hybrid, but at a fraction of the hybrid's cost. And if you're in the business of making pure electric cars, it sounds like your cost curve just shifted to the right by about half a decade.

We have not seen all that many radical and fundamental improvements to the internal combustion engine since Karl Benz and Rudolf Diesel over a century ago. Interestingly enough, this Mazda miracle engine may not be the only drastically new internal combustion piston engine to hit the market right now.

In just a few short months from now, Nissan's (OTCPK:NSANY) luxury division Infiniti will be launching a variable-compression gasoline engine in a production car, the QX50: here. It is not clear how much this technology will cost.

Infiniti claims a 27% fuel economy improvement over the car it replaces, but it's unclear to what extent that's an apples-to-apples comparison. If it really is apples-to-apples, it would seem equally as impressive as Mazda's miracle engine. Perhaps these technologies could be combined for a 50% total efficiency improvement!

This makes the case for electric cars half a decade tougher.

We can draw six major conclusions from this:

Mazda's miracle engine supposedly yields an approximate 25% fuel economy benefit. It does so while improving the quality of the powertrain's performance. The extra cost is only a few hundred dollars at the most. Infiniti also claims a similar fuel efficiency improvement. I have not yet driven the Infiniti invention. We don't yet know what the Infiniti solution will cost.

But the broader conclusion is this: Whatever the timeline was, for the battery-electric car to catch up with the gasoline internal-combustion engine's cost-efficiency, it's hereby being set back by close to half a decade - courtesy of Mazda, and perhaps also Infiniti.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers. Mazda hosted a product-technology event.

