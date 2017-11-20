Blabbing Heads Offer You A 5.6% Dividend Yielding REIT

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) is currently trading at a massive discount.

The stock hasn’t been this low since 2010. Over the last year the price of SKT has fallen significantly. I believe SKT is a buy a little under $28. This puts the company well into my buy range. The price of SKT right now is under $25. How many times have you heard blabbing heads on the TV say malls are dying? There isn’t much room left to fall after every retail investor believes the talking heads.

The market is pricing SKT as if the following four statements are true (they are not true):

Stores inside the malls are going bankrupt and the company is stuck with dead space Malls are unable to replace tenants The best stores are vanishing Revenue from sales are declining rapidly inside malls because they are becoming obsolete.

My stance on SKT

I’m primarily a fundamental investor. I will glance at technical factors and might reduce my purchases or harvest a little profit. However, I will primarily be buying based on fundamentals. The cheaper the share price goes the better the fundamental valuation. If I could buy shares of SKT for $20, how great would that valuation be? How terrible would the technical factors be? If I could buy the entire company for $10 I'd hardly be risking anything. The lower the price gets, the less fundamental risk that remains. At current prices, SKT doesn't need fantastic fundamental performance. They need to be better than terrible.

I believe it is fair to say the fundamentals will probably be better than terrible.

Further, If SKT's total AFFO (not per share) never grew another penny, they could still be a great investment. Simply freezing the value for the last 12 months (or for 2016) would be enough. If they can do that while only reinvesting a small percent of AFFO to maintain the portfolio (say 10%), their AFFO yield, somewhere around 9.9%, would imply a total annual return of 9.9% minus 10% of that amount. That would be around 8.9% per year. Since we are assuming only 10% is needed to sustain, the other 90% would be a mixture of dividends and buybacks. Since we are assuming total AFFO remains at the same level every year, the buybacks would create growth in AFFO per share roughly equal to the % of shares retired. Maintaining the same payout ratio and the same share price in this scenario means the investor would be getting about a 5.6% yield and 3.3% in annual growth simply from the buybacks.

My appreciation

I'm appreciating the traders who are trying to short the stock currently. I got more on a great sale price and if the company spends more on buybacks (not much cap-ex on their upcoming calendar), it means faster growth in AFFO per share. For the investor using dividend reinvestment (I tend to turn it off and manually buy new positions) their share count grows faster because each dividend lets them buy more shares.

Just for a quick comparison, Target (TGT) (I am long TGT) broke through several of those technical levels. Investors who are buying in today are missing out an incredible ride up from $50.

One of the problems that I believe drives inefficient markets is analysts not wanting to tie their name to a falling stock. Consequently, they are more likely to avoid writing positive articles when they see a continued decline. It's ironic because it is akin to telling the investors who are shorting the stock "If you drive the price down enough, I'll swallow my conviction, ignore the fundamentals, and stop telling people about what a great value I've found".

During the last several of weeks, my position in SKT temporarily moved to an unrealized loss. Buying another significant chunk around $22.80 dropped my average price dramatically. The recent rally put me at a significant unrealized gain. I have bought SKT 4 times now and sold shares once. It rallied outside of my strong-buy range around a month or so ago and I harvested a gain on a chunk of my position. I figured SKT was still a solid investment, but they were thoroughly outperforming several of their peers so I wanted to free up the capital so I could buy more if we saw an event like November 3, 2017:

Keep in mind, I don’t believe SKT is a buy over $28 in the current environment. My first buy rating on a mall REIT was this spring. My most expensive shares for SKT were a little over $25. I shopped at a mall location owned by SKT right about the same time as I made my first purchase of the stock. I wanted to see the assets with my own eyes. I posted a few photos in an earlier article on SKT.

Conclusion

The market is punishing SKT for Amazon doing well and some retail companies going bankrupt. The market is shifting, but several mall REITs are still showing strong performance. Mall REITs can continue to replace tenants. While there are many REITs that are a good investment, I believe SKT is one of the strong buys currently. The market is stricken with fear while SKT trades at an attractive price. There have been some rallies among class-A mall REITs. SKT only caught a portion of that rally (SKT is outlet centers rather than class-A malls). SKT will face headwinds, but one of those headwinds isn’t death.

Buy SKT.

