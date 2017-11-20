MAG Silver - Do Not Overpay For Juanicipio

MAG Silver (MAG) is an exploration company developing the Juanicipio silver project in Mexico. The project is shared, in the form of a joint venture, with the world’s largest silver producer, Fresnillo plc (MAG holds a 44% stake in this joint venture).

Most recently the company released the results of an updated preliminary economic assessment for this project. In this article I am discussing these results, comparing them to the previously published economic study (June 2014) and, finally, I am trying to set the fair value of the project.

Investment thesis

MAG Silver describes the Juanicipio project as one of the world’s highest-grades silver deposits. And, basically, the company is right. However, the case of Fresnillo mine, which lies a few kilometers from Juanicipio, shows that these high grades may deteriorate rapidly. Apart from that, if my thesis that the Fresnillo and Juanicipio deposits are comparable is correct, there is a number of other issues that could have a negative impact on the project’s economics.

As a result, I believe that a conservative, long-term investor would be well advised to use apply a cautious outlook to the project's valuation as presented by MAG. I discuss this issue in detail in the sections below and, according to my valuation model, Juanicipio is worth no more than $857M, or $6.18 per share (versus current stock price of around $10.70 a share).

Project

Juanicipio is located in the Fresnillo District in the State of Zacatecas. This region has a long tradition of silver mining – the first mines were established by the Spanish conquistadors in the sixteenth century. The project lies in a close vicinity to two big silver mines run by Fresnillo plc (OTCPK:FNLPF): Fresnillo (or, in Spanish, Pro Aňo) and Saucito. The region defines the Juanicipio project – similarly to Fresnillo mines, it is a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz-carbonate vein system. Let me discuss the main features of Juanicipio.

High grades

Silver grades reported at Juanicipio are really impressive. For example, the Bonanza zone has ore grading 550 grams of silver per ton of ore (indicated resources):

Now, comparing current resources to those reported in 2014, I conclude that the company made a big progress:

Source: table by Simple Digressions, raw data from MAG Silver

First of all, the ore tonnage increased from 10.1 million to 12.83 million tons with the expansion of the Deep Zone being the biggest contributing factor behind this increase. I am pretty sure that this impressive rise was partially attributed to the lower cut-off grade applied to prepare the current estimate ($55/t now, compared to $70/t before). Of course, the exploration success was the second contributing factor.

Surprisingly, contrary to other metals, silver grades went down significantly (from 511 g/t previously to 427 g/t now). I think it is the biggest negative surprise disclosed in the updated estimate. To be honest, up to now I considered the Juanicipio project as the next Fresnillo-type mine, which, years ago, was showing bonanza silver grades and now it is just a decent silver deposit. Look at the graph below:

Source: Fresnillo plc, 2008 Annual Report

At the end of 2008 the Fresnillo mine was grading 585 grams of silver per ton of ore /t so, definitely, these grades were much higher than the grades reported at Juanicipio now.

Now, look at these two charts:

Source: image by Simple Digressions, raw data from Fresnillo plc

The chart on the left shows head grades and silver production reported by the Fresnillo mine. Note that I have plotted the head grades, which are lower than the grades of the ore mined (due to the dilution factor). The important thing to note is that since 2010 the Fresnillo mine’s performance has been steeply deteriorating. For example, head grades went down from 474 g/t in 2010 to 220 g/t in 2015 (a decrease of 53.6% in five years!). Silver production followed this pattern and dropped from its peak of 35.9 million ounces in 2010 to 15.6 million at the bottom established in 2015 (a decrease of 56.5%). Of course the Fresnillo mine is at a totally different stage now (it is a very, very old mine). What should be concerning to an investor in MAG is that the Fresnillo mine scenario seems very probable at Juanicipio because, and even consistent with MAG's estimates in its technical report (published in 2014), as grades are expected to decline:

Source: MAG Silver, technical report, page 161 (released on June 17, 2014)

Note that upon the tenth year of operations the silver grades are supposed to be deteriorating rapidly.

However, it is not the end of the story. To keep the Fresnillo mine going, Fresnillo plc had to significantly increase the capital spending (the chart on the right) – I discuss this issue below.

To sum-up what have been discussed above, bonanza grades attract investors but the real story may be less colorful. MAG expects grades to drop towards the latter half of the mine operation, which shares similarity with the Fresnillo mine. Investors interested in Juanicipio should keep in mind the lesson delivered by the neighboring, famous mine.

Recoveries

There are going to be three final products produced at Juanicipio: lead, zinc and pyrite concentrates. Of these concentrates, the lead concentrate is going to be the main product while the pyrite concentrate will have a minor impact on the project’s results.

Now, according to the previous PEA (page 18), MAG expected the following recoveries: silver - 94%, gold - 91%, lead - 94% and zinc - 95%.

According to the updated PEA, the estimated recoveries are different than before: silver - 95%, gold - 82%, lead - 93% and zinc - 90%. The company has definitely modified the extraction process and, apart from silver, recoveries are expected to decline (or, in the case of gold and zinc, even significantly down). Interestingly, MAG did not deliver any comment on this issue so I would leave this topic open until a feasibility study is released (early 2018).

CAPEX

Initial CAPEX

According to the updated PEA, to build the mine the joint venture will spend $360M. Compared to the previous estimate, this CAPEX is higher by $58M (or 19.2%), but the explanation is very easy – the joint venture plans to increase the mill capacity from the previous 2,600 tons per day (maximum) to 4,000 tons per day. This increase has changed the project’s economics significantly - although both studies assume the same life of the mine (19 years), higher capacity has a positive impact on the project’s value.

Sustaining capital

However, I have big doubts about sustaining capital spending. As the table below depicts, between 2023 and 2038 the joint venture is expecting to spend $306M to keep the mine going (sustaining capital):

Source: MAG Silver, November 7, 2017 release

This means that the average annual capital spending is $19.1M. Unfortunately, the company has not published the detailed annual cash flow statement so it is not possible to assess the way the pattern that sustaining capital is going to be spent between 2023 and 2038 but, looking at Fresnillo plc and its rising capital spending on the Fresnillo mine, I have a feeling that the joint venture is underestimating this issue.

Costs of production

According to the updated PEA, Juanicipio is going to produce its silver at an all-in sustaining cost of production of $5.02 per ounce. However, to measure this cost the company is applying the by-product cost allocation method. In my opinion, this methodology is misguided because silver should account for 52% of total revenue and the by-product metals (zinc, gold and lead) will contribute the remaining 48%.

In such a case (when by-products account for more than 20% of total revenue or production) the co-product cost allocation method should be applied. I have recalculated the all-in sustaining cash cost of production applying the co-product cost allocation method and here is the result:

Source: calculations made by Simple Digressions, raw data from MAG Silver

Note: to calculate the all-in sustaining cost of production the following metal prices are applied: silver - $17.9 per ounce, gold - $1,250 per ounce, zinc – $1.0 per pound, lead - $0.95 per pound

Summarizing – although my calculation discloses higher cost of production ($7.9 per ounce vs. $5.0 disclosed in the PEA), the Juanicipio mine is still going to be a super low-cost operation.

Value of the Juanicipio project

According to the updated PEA, the project should deliver an after-tax net present value of $1,138M. Let me discuss the main assumptions:

Metal prices – the base case scenario uses the following metal prices: silver - $17.9 per ounce, gold - $1,250 per ounce, zinc – $1.0 per pound, lead - $0.95 per pound. Estimated prices for Precious metal prices are very close to the current market prices, but for base metals are significantly lower than current market prices (today zinc is trading at $1.44 per pound and lead at $1.10 per pound). Fortunately, the company delivered the sensitivity analysis:

Source: MAG Silver, November 7, 2017 release

The red rectangle depicts the most accurate net present value calculated applying the current market prices of silver and zinc (two main metals). Roughly, it stands at $1,388M (the average value). In that way it is higher than the net present value disclosed as a base case scenario ($1,138M). In the following discussion I am using this new value as a point of reference to find the final net present value of the project.

PEA vs. FS – the study released by MAG is called the preliminary economic study. Such studies are, as the name indicates, preliminary in their nature, which means that the figures may change when the feasibility study (FS) is released. Let me cite the company:

“As a Preliminary Economic Assessment, the 2017 PEA and its estimated costs are subject to an approximate margin of error of plus or minus 25%”

Keeping this figure in mind, the project’s expected net present value is between $1,041M ($1,388M reduced by 25%) and $1,735M ($1,338M increased by 25%).

Finally, the project is unlikely to go online prior to 2020 so, discounting this value (at a discount rate of 5% i.e. a factor of 17.7%) into the end of 2017, I have arrived at the value of between $857M and $1,428M.

Now, due to the fact that MAG has a 44% stake in the project, the MAG’s share in the Juanicipio project is worth between $377M and $628M.

Share value

The Juanicipio project is the main asset held by MAG Silver.

Note: the second project owned by MAG is called Cinco de Mayo; according to the company, this project has been fully impaired so I assume that its value is null

As I calculated above, the net present value of Juanicipio should stand in the range of $377M to $628M. Keeping these values in my mind I can calculate the equity value of MAG and then the value of one share of the company. Here is the appropriate formula:

Equity value = Juanicipio net present value + cash – debt

According to the 3Q 2017 report, at the end of September 2017 the company held cash of $122M and had no debt. It means that the equity value is between $499M ($377M + $122M) and $750M ($628M + $122M) or, taking the current share count of 80.8 million, one share of the company is worth between $6.18 and $9.28.

A conservatie investor should likely pay close consideration to the lower figure as his/her price target ($6.18 a share). Today these shares are trading at $10.70 a share so, looking at them from the point of view of a conservative investor, they appear significantly overvalued.

Note: the calculation presented above does not take into account the issues discussed in the following sections: "High grades", "Recoveries" and "CAPEX". In my opinion, the conclusions coming from the discussion presented in these sections may have additional negative impact on the project's economics. However, due to the fact that MAG Silver has published the basic figures only (the entire PEA should be released later), I am not able to adjust my valuation model appropriately. However, once the PEA is released I will update the model again.

Summary

Juanicipio is a very interesting silver / zinc project. When operating, it should be a large, high-grade, low-cost mine. Despite these doubtless positives, there is a number of issues that a prudent investor should take into account when considering investment in MAG Silver shares. In summary, the following issues, discussed in this article in detail, make me a bit skeptical about the project and its value:

silver grades going steeply down at some point in the future

sustaining capital spending could be under estimated by the company

the study published by the company is preliminary in its nature – it means that some measures can go up or down by 25%, changing in that way the project’s economics

Juanicipio should be put online not earlier than in the beginning of 2020 so the project’s nominal net present value should be discounted (and in that way reduced) into 2017

Last but not least – one of the key-persons in the company, Mr. Derek White, significantly reduced his stake in MAG Silver. According to the SEDAR registry, he cut his stake from 82.1 thousand shares in September 2016 to 12.1 thousand in June 2017 (the last sale was made in June 2017).

