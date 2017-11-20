Sometimes Mediocre Investment Performance Is What You Want: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Investors tend to be an ambitious lot. So much of the discussion surrounding investing deals with “optimizing,” with not leaving any “money on the table.” This is nothing other than human nature in action. We all want things – and usually the most we can get of it. Seeking efficiency and not wasting are good things, but taken to their natural extreme, one arrives at the character trait of greed, which is generally understood (except, supposedly, on Wall Street) as a negative attribute.

In contrast to our nature, which prompts us to want more, life experience teaches us to impose limits on our wants, for our own good. Too much cake, and you get a stomach ache.

This sort of self-regulation, which is easier said than done – not least in the investment arena – is what really seems to be at issue in Ron Surz’s recent articles, including today’s on what he calls “the price of prudence” in target-date funds. As Ron puts it:

I define prudence in target date funds ((TDFs)) as low-cost, tight-risk controls and broad diversification. These characteristics might not produce the best performance, but they are the best for beneficiaries. Case in point, the TDF ‘price of prudence’ in the past decade has been 1% per year…”

In other words, investors in the higher-risk, equity-heavy target-date funds have beat the low-risk, “prudent” TDFs by 1% over the past decade. Frankly, it is surprising the gap is so small given that the standard funds are 55% invested in equities at the target date whereas the prudent funds Surz advocates are less than 10% invested in equities. The big 2007-2009 swoon is doubtless the reason, but Surz’s point is that the underperformance of conservatively invested funds is a price worth paying for capital preservation.

This has long been something of a personal and professional mission for Ron, who is a veteran pension consultant. Indeed, this week he will be launching his Age Sage “robo analyst for adults,” and we all wish him much success.

For my part, I feel it is worthwhile to return to the safety vs. greed discussion with which we began, because getting this principle right is a cornerstone of all successful investing. We all want to optimize. The question is: How do we do that? What makes this tricky is that the answer varies according to an investor’s personality. There are folks who can invest 100% of their wealth and wait out the market’s ups and downs over decades. Besides steely discipline, such people also usually enjoy high current come that enables them to ignore what’s happening in the market.

But for investors for whom a long market downturn would be hard to bear, which I suspect is true of most investors, the way Ron poses the alternatives is helpful: You can choose a theoretically higher returning investment or a more conservative choice. The payment you make for the latter is the price you pay for some degree of certainty that you walk away with the prize.

The problem with the theoretically higher returning investment is that most of the time it offers a higher return, but some of the time it leaves you broke. When juggling the eggs in your nest egg, as investing requires, we want to make sure to avoid letting one of them drop. But by all means, other aspects of optimization – such as paying the lowest possible fee (where product quality is the same) – are worth pursuing.

Please share your thoughts on this in our comments section. Meanwhile, below please find links to other advisor-related content on today’s Seeking Alpha.

