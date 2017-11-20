Chemical & Mining Co. Of Chile: The Big Boy Lithium Player, Take A Look

Profile

This is article 4 in a series on Lithium producers and features Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM), a major producer and distributor of Lithium and derivatives, other chemical products including: specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine, and potassium.

Location

SQM is the Mining and Chemical Company of Chile.

Vital Stats

As a major mining and chemical player, SQM is very different than early junior Lithium players previously covered in this series. It is readily apparent in the profile and viewing the vital statistics below.

With a market capitalization of more than $15 billion and a daily trading volume of more than a million and a half shares as well as a broad diversification of products for sale, it qualifies as one of the big boy players. In addition it pays out a dividend yield of 1.29 percent.

Share Value Up-Trend

Share value has been on a sharp uptrend this year beginning in July. After a dip in mid September, it increased and began a consolidating from mid October until the present. The Stochastic shows an oversold condition through November which may be turning up with the very recent share price increase and expectations of earnings growth.

SQM is a large mover on November 17 increasing 4.44% or 2.54 and closing at 59.80. Volume increased by 32.52% as 1.63 M shares were traded. The stock has risen by 69.8% year to year through November 18.

Earnings Growth Expectations

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile is expected to release its earnings on November 22. It's expected to report an EPS (earnings per share) of $0.41, which would mean earnings growth of 3% year-over-year.

This is a key upcoming event that will surely impact share price next Wednesday. As you can see above, previous actual earnings missed expectations and the share value dipped.

Analysts' Expectations

Analysts' Ratings

As of November 10, the consensus mean rating of 12 analysts for the Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile stood at 2.7 with an overall recommendation of a "hold." The rating changed from 2.2 in our rating series in October. Out of the 12 analysts, two maintained a "strong buy" recommendation on the stock, while one analyst had a "buy" recommendation on the stock for the next 12-month period. Most of the analysts had a "hold" recommendation for the company-similar to Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG), PotashCorp (POT), and Monsanto (MON).

Greater Lithium Prospects

Lately, the company's prospects for its lithium division might have driven investors' enthusiasm.

The growing global demand for Electric cars is well documented in the previous articles in the series that included Lithium producers: NRG Metals (OTCQB:NRGMF)), Lithium Americas (OTCQX:LACDD) and OROCOBRE (OTCPK:OROCF).

A ramp up in Lithium-ion battery production due to rapidly grown global demand has driven lithium prices to an all time high. Leaders in the lithium mining markets are aiming to capitalize on this momentum via expansion of mining operations to advance extraction efforts. According to FreedoniaReserch Group, World Lithium growth will be driven by rapid expansion in the lithium-ion battery industry as world demand for hybrid and electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and high-drain portable electronics continues to grow.

Good News For SQM

July 5: Reuters reported that Chinese private equity firm GSR Capital is exploring buying a substantial stake in SQM. Aug. 23: SQM reported second-quarter earnings that were essentially in-line with Wall Street analysts' estimates. The company said that it expects the average price of lithium to be higher in the second half of the year than the first half -- which was likely the catalyst for the stock's 7.5% pop over the two trading days following the release. Sept. 11: News came out that China had started exploring a ban on the production of cars fueled by petroleum, meaning gasoline and diesel. Such a ban would be great news for electric vehicles (EVs) and, hence, lithium producers like SQM, since lithium is an essential material in the lithium-ion batteries that power EVs. SQM stock jumped 7% on this day alone.

Future Growth Expectations

Simply Wall St

There is ample expectation of earnings growth relative to comparisons with Chemicals and the Market. Revenue growth exceeds both. The 20% yearly earnings growth and 10% revenue growth is not considered to be high. Future earnings growth is projected to increase with a greater diverging range of estimates until 2020.

Zacks reports positive earnings estimates.

Positive earnings estimate revisions suggest that analysts are becoming more optimistic on SQM's earnings for the coming quarter and year. In fact, consensus estimates have moved sharply higher for both of these time frames over the past four weeks, suggesting that Sociedad Química could be a solid choice for investors. The stock has also started to move higher lately, adding 18.8% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are starting to take note of this impressive story. So, investors may want to consider this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock to profit from in the near future.

Past Performance

Simply Wall St

Past earnings show 5 years of negative growth with an explosive 64.7% increase this year. Revenue and earnings peaked in 2013 and are beginning to rise again in 2017.

Financial Health

Cash and short term assets meet one year and long-term commitments.

Total debt compared to net worth is high (greater than 40%), but has been reduced during the last 5 years from 70.3% to 53.4%.

Annual cash flow covers total debt.

Interest on debt is well covered at (EBIT15.1x)

Dividends

Dividend history is volatile dropping 20% during last ten year period. A increase is projected beyond 2017. The current dividend payment is covered by net profits (2.2x) with expectations for the next three years (1.5x).

Take Away

SQM represents an entry to the Lithium sector within a mature established company relative to many of the other junior players rising in this currently explosive mineral sector. A key positive indicator are more analysts expectations for surging earnings.

It is off the yearly high of 63.80 and I would watch and see if it climbs back up through some resistance levels and breaks out above that high.

It has demonstrated stability maintaining financial health while providing an opportunity to get in on the Lithium boom within a broad based mineral/chemical company. Finally, the dividend return is a sweetener.

