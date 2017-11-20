Mr. Market Is Wrong About Magna International's Q3

Mr. Market failed to properly appraise Magna International's (MGA) 3Q results, leaving shares at a discount for opportunistic investors to take advantage of.

Most importantly, Magna continued its strong revenue and growth run, setting 3Q records for sales (+7.3% y/y) and EPS (+5.4% y/y) despite the cyclical slowing in its core North American auto market.

Additionally, despite the capital intense nature of its manufacturing business and technology investments, MGA continued to generate high levels of free cash flow, enabling it to achieve a ~2.5% shareholder capital return yield during the third quarter alone. Year-to-date, management has created significant shareholder value by reducing float by nearly 6.5% at a price ($47.41) ~11.5% below today's price, which also enables the company to more easily support and grow its dividend at an already low 18.8% payout ratio.

Management and the board are committed to continuing this buyback focused strategy, announcing a newly authorized buyback plan through next November that would reduce float by up to 10%.

These proposed buybacks are the primary reason why I believe that the market acted irrationally by dropping in the wake of the quarterly earnings report and conference call. The market was likely reacting to the declining sales and margins in the key North American market (due to its size and superior relative margins) - numbers that would have been even worse if it hadn't been for support from a strengthening Canadian dollar, which combined with falling margins in Europe to led to reduced average overall margins.

However, Magna reported important progress on several fronts, including robust growth in Europe (+14% y/y), Asia (+54% y/y unconsolidated sales and rising margins), and elsewhere (+31% y/y and rising margins). Magna has positioned itself well to transition from relying on its traditional core markets to riding the wave of growth in the far East, particularly in China. By building its position in the country for over two decades beginning in 1996, Magna was able to get a foot in the door well ahead of the competition (it wasn't until the financial crisis hit that major competitors started looking to China to fuel growth, as recognized by consultant Booz & Co.'s observation that year "the global center of gravity of automotive strength has shifted East"). Now Magna has over 11,000 (~10%) employees in Asia in 28 manufacturing and 9 product development, engineering, and sales centers in China. With this kind of unmatched capacity in Asia, Magna is primed to become a dominant player in the region in the years to come. Much of this capacity has gone unnoticed by the market as the focus remains on shrinking margins and declining sales numbers in developed North American and European markets. However, Magna plans to double its sales in China by 2019 and has plenty of capacity to do so.

Additionally, the company continued to win awards (swept the SPE Innovation Awards and J.D. Power Seat Awards) for its top notch quality products while moving forward in its light-weighting, electrification, and autonomous driving programs by announcing key investments in Innoviz and Max4 technologies and key partnerships with Intel, Mobileye and BMW (self driving platform) and Hasco (JV electrified powertrain offering expansion in China).

By keeping Magna's products technologically relevant to top manufacturers and competitive in fast growing developing markets, these initiatives will combine to more than offset revenue declines in a slowing North American market in the quarters and years to come. Meanwhile, the company's aggressive buybacks will continue to drive EPS growth even as overall margins likely decrease due to continuing North American and European margin pressures and lower margin developing markets taking on a larger portion of the sales

Investor Takeaway

Despite a strong top and bottom line report, sustained guidance for future growth, and the announcement of a massive buyback program for next year, Mr. Market was unimpressed and sent shares slightly lower following the earnings report. However, the company is priced like its revenues and earnings are bound to stagnate and decline (9.54 P/E TTM, 8.11 P/E FWD, 5.46 P/CF, 1.76 P/B, and 0.54 P/S). Meanwhile, analysts are projecting greater than 10% growth next year and 11% average annual growth over the next five years. Magna's valuation leaves it plenty of margin of safety, should it fail to reach those lofty expectations. If net income is simply flat year over year, MGA's buyback would be enough to push Magna to that level of EPS growth next year, which should leave GARP and Value investors salivating. With a healthy dividend yielding over 2% supported by a payout ratio under 20% and a great P/CF ratio of under 5.5, DGI investors have something to be excited about as well. MGA remains a strong buy.

