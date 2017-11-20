Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Geron's Fate, Celldex Commences Mid-Stage Study, Novartis's Tasigna

This abridged “Daily Scoop” is published by Avisol Capital Partners, which runs the physician-managed Total Pharma Tracker healthcare investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace.

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Geron

Today we will discuss an article on Geron (GERN) by MedTechBio, titled “Geron Short Interest Is Dropping Steadily.”

In a previous article, we had noted that Geron was not for the impatient investor. This despite the fact that the FDA lifted a clinical hold on imetelstat in 2015, the company signed a licensing agreement with Janssen (JNJ) in the same year and the potential of imetelstat in non-solid cancer therapeutics. However, GERN shares have been struggling and are currently well off the levels they were in 2015. Even the 2015 levels were unjustified, according to GERN bulls. We do agree with the bulls on this if imetelstat does reach the market. But at the moment, this looks far off. At the moment, the stock remains subdued and this is mainly due to the lack of any significant news flow at least until Q3’2018.

MedTechBio’s article mainly focuses on the short interest in Geron. The author notes that short interest in GERN peaked at 34.7 million shares at the end of May. Since then we have seen a significant decline in short interest. At the end of October, short interest in Geron stood at 27.8 million shares. The 20% drop is significant. However, short interest still remains significantly high, with almost 17% of shares shorted as of October 31.

Short interest in Geron would have likely dropped further due to the receipt of Fast Track Designation (FTD) for imetelstat in lower risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS). The FTD from the FDA does validate the potential of imetelstat, however, progress still remains low.

MedTechBio also notes some positive comments from Geron CEO John Scarlett at the Stifel 2017 Healthcare Conference. He also believes that the stock could break above $4 post the ASH conference in December. That means 100% upside in the near-term. We believe that there will be some positive movement in GERN post-ASH, however, a 100% upside is unlikely given that the fate of the two ongoing trials with imetlestat still remains in the balance. We expect short interest to drop further in GERN, but the stock is likely to remain rangebound until there is more clarity from Janssen with regards to continuation decisions for the two ongoing trials with imetelstat.

As we had noted in our article in September, the IMbark trial, which is evaluating imetelstat in myelofibrosis (MF) looks more likely to continue. If Janssen does decide to continue, we expect GERN to easily break through $5 levels by the end of 2018. But as we noted, the fate of both trials hang in the balance. Having said that, from current levels, we do not see much downside risk in Geron and would look at a small speculative position in the coming months. The way would look to play Geron is to sell majority of the position if the event in Q3’2018 plays out as we expect i.e. the continuation of the IMbark trial. We would then look to hold a smaller position for the long-term, given that a potential commercialization of imetelstat could lead to a huge upside.

Stocks in the news: Analysis of CLDX, LPCN, AZN, ZIOP, RHHBY

Celldex launches mid-stage study of CDX-3379 in head and neck cancer

Company: Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CLDX)

Co Name Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. Ticker CLDX Focusarea Oncology Today's Price $2.91 52-week high $4.91 52-week low $2.20 %diff--52w-low 32.27 Mktcap 395M Volume 1,301,129.00 CashBalance 66M

Therapy: CDX-3379, in combination with Eli Lilly's (LLY) ERBITUX (cetuximab)

Disease: Advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC)

News: Celldex Therapeutics has initiated an open-label Phase 2 clinical trial assessing CDX-3379, in combination with Eli Lilly's (LLY) ERBITUX (cetuximab), in patients with advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) who do not respond to monotherapy ERBITUX.

Analysis: The trial is evaluating the anti-tumor efficacy of CDX-3379 in combination with cetuximab. The primary endpoint will be measured by the Objective Response Rate (ORR). Key secondary endpoints include safety, pharmacokinetics, immunogenicity and further assessment of anti-tumor activity across a range of endpoints.

FDA action date for Lipocine's Tlando NDA extended to May 8, 2018

Company: Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Co Name Lipocine Inc Ticker LPCN Focusarea testosterone replacement therapy Today's Price $3.63 52-week high $5.33 52-week low $3.13 %diff--52w-low 15.97 Mktcap 76M Volume 227,203.00 CashBalance 9M

Therapy: TLANDO (formerly LPCN 1021)

Disease: testosterone replacement therapy

News: Citing the need for more time to review recently submitted additional data analyses, the FDA extends its action date for its review of Lipocine's (NASDAQ:LPCN) New Drug Application (NDA) seeking approval for testosterone replacement therapy TLANDO (formerly LPCN 1021) 90 days to May 8, 2018. The previously scheduled advisory committee meeting on January 10 remains as is.

Analysis: The delay is yet another setback for Lipocine, which has been hoping for an approval for its oral testosterone replacement therapy. The delay also highlights the FDA’s reluctance in approving new testosterone replacement therapies given the potential of misuse.



FDA OKs new use for Roche's blood cancer med Gazyva

Company: Roche (OTCQX:OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Genentech

Co Name Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR) Ticker RHHBY Focusarea cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system Today's Price $29.10 52-week high $36.82 52-week low $25.25 %diff--52w-low 15.25 Mktcap 204B Volume 1,782,773.00 CashBalance 3.4B

Therapy: Gazyva (obinutuzumab), in combination with chemo

Disease: follicular lymphoma (stage II bulky, III or IV).

News: The FDA approves Roche (OTCQX:OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Genentech's Gazyva (obinutuzumab), in combination with chemo, followed by Gazyva alone in responders, for treatment-naive patients with follicular lymphoma (stage II bulky, III or IV).

Analysis:The approval for Gazyva was based on results from the Phase 3 GALLIUM study. The study included 1,385 treatment naive patients, with majority having advanced follicular lymphoma. Median progression free survival (PFS) was not achieved in either the control arm or the comparator arm, however, an assessment by the independent review committee showed that the Gazyva arm lowered the risk of disease progression or death by 28%. A higher Overall Response Rate was also observed in the Gazyva regimen.

In other news

NanoViricides (NNVC) reported its first-quarter results, posting a loss of $0.03 per share for the quarter. At the end of the third quarter, the company had $13.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and prepaid expenses.

The European Commission approved the expanded use of Novartis’ (NVS) Tasigna for the treatment of pediatric patients with newly diagnosed Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia in the chronic phase (Ph+ CML-CP) and pediatric patients with Ph+ CML-CP with resistance or intolerance to prior therapy including GLEEVEC (imatinib mesylate).

ProQr (PRQR) reported its financial results for the third quarter, posting a loss of euro 0.42 per share. The company ended the quarter with euro 39.7 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet.

AstraZeneca (AZN) and its R&D arm MedImmune will present new late-stage data at ESMO Asia on cancer meds Tagrisso (osimertinib) and Imfinzi (durvalumab).

ZiOPHARM (ZIOP) will host a conference call on Monday, November 20 at 10:15 am ET to discuss updated clinical data on its interleukin-12 (IL-12) gene therapy candidate for brain cancer. The results will be presented at the 22nd Annual Meeting and Education Day of the Society for Neuro-Oncology in San Francisco.

Much of our research is available here on Seeking Alpha for free. Simply click on the “Follow” button next to the article title to get these articles as soon as they are published. However, some of our research is more strategy-oriented; that research is aimed at investors and traders in the healthcare sector who want more directional guidance. It also includes a watchlist and multiple model portfolios, a whatsapp group, a discussion board and other tools to help you invest in healthcare better. All this is available at a discounted price for initial subscribers. If you are really interested in our work, consider becoming a Total Pharma Tracker member today!

Insider Sales

Company Ticker Insider Title Insider Name Shares Traded Value Traded Ownership % Aduro Biotech, Inc. ADRO EVP, GC Templeman Blaine -243 -$2,151 0% Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPH EVP, QA, Regulatory Affairs Gerst Diane G. -523 -$9,292 -2% Biodelivery Sciences International Inc BDSI Dir Sears Samuel P Jr -12000 -$27,000 -13% Blueprint Medicines Corp BPMC Dir Lynch Daniel -5000 -$316,898 -2% Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc COLL COB, Pres, CEO Heffernan Michael Thomas -50000 -$776,500 -8% Corium International, Inc. CORI 10% Broadfin Healthcare Master Fund Ltd -500000 -$5,479,771 -12% Cardiovascular Systems Inc CSII GC, Corp. Secy Rosenstein Alexander -569 -$13,318 -1% Endo International Plc ENDP Dir Kimmel Roger H -9134 -$63,025 -3% Fibrogen Inc FGEN CEO Neff Thomas B -38636 -$1,801,638 -1% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc LGND Dir Kozarich John W -5000 -$708,550 -12% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc LGND VP, Finance, CFO Korenberg Matthew E -6559 -$935,510 -45% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc LGND CEO Higgins John L -5269 -$750,991 -4% Lantheus Holdings, Inc. LNTH SVP, Commercial Healey Timothy G -11314 -$243,400 -15% Medtronic Plc MDT EVP, Pres, MITG Hanson Bryan C -16000 -$1,264,320 -13% Mentor Capital, Inc. MNTR CEO, 10% Billingsley Chester -208000 -$147,680 -5% Regenxbio Inc. RGNX CFO Vasista Vittal -5000 -$126,500 -5% Seattle Genetics Inc /wa SGEN Dir Lippman Marc E -3000 -$174,224 -2% Terra Tech Corp. TRTC CFO James Michael C -576865 -$109,587 -5% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc / Ma VRTX EVP, Global Research, CSO Altshuler David -306 -$45,630 0% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc / Ma VRTX SVP, Corp Controller Silva Paul M -23 -$3,388 0% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc / Ma VRTX EVP, COO Smith Ian F -7 -$1,031 0% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc / Ma VRTX EVP, CRO Sachdev Amit -83 -$12,225 0% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc / Ma VRTX EVP\Chief Commercial Officer Arbuckle Stuart A -221 -$32,551 -1%

Insider Purchases

Company Ticker Insider Title Insider Name Shares Traded Value Traded Ownership % Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. CRBP Dir Panayiotopoulos Paris 14285 +$100,392 New Delmar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. DMPI Dir Bell John K 20000 +$16,200 +27% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. LXRX Dir, 10% Invus Public Equities, L.P. 180727 +$1,826,896 0%

Earnings

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) reported a net loss of €33.9 million, or €1.04 per share (basic and diluted) up from a net loss of €18.3 million, or €0.72 per share (basic and diluted) for the same period in 2016. As of September 30, 2017, the company had cash and cash equivalents of €206.3 million compared to €127.3 million as of June 30, 2017.

Analyst Ratings

Company Ticker Analyst Action Rating Target Avisol Watchlist/Portfolio Avisol Analysis Acorda Therapeutics ACOR Cowen and Company Reiterates Buy $30.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals AGIO Oppenheimer Holdings Set Price Target Buy $83.00 Biodel ALBO Cowen and Company Reiterates Buy Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Buy $182.00 Yes Ascendis Pharma A/S ASND Bank of America Corporation Lowers Target Buy $46.00 -> $43.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AUPH Canaccord Genuity Set Price Target Buy $11.00 Azurrx Biopharm AZRX HC Wainwright Set Price Target Buy $8.00 bluebird bio BLUE Maxim Group Set Price Target Buy $170.00 Yes Celgene Corporation CELG BMO Capital Markets Raises Target Outperform $148.00 -> $155.00 Yes Yes CONMED Corporation CNMD Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy $58.00 Collegium Pharmaceutical COLL HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy $21.00 Corium International CORI HC Wainwright Set Price Target Buy $15.00 Kadmon Holdings KDMN HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy $25.00 Kindred Biosciences KIN HC Wainwright Initiates Buy -> Buy $9.50 Intec Pharma NTEC Maxim Group Set Price Target Buy $8.00 Aratana Therapeutics PETX HC Wainwright Initiates Buy -> Buy $10.00 Yes Sage Therapeutics SAGE BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform $85.67 -> $112.00 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals SNOA Maxim Group Set Price Target Buy $11.00 Stryker Corporation SYK SunTrust Banks Reiterates Buy $161.00 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA Mizuho Reiterates Neutral -> Neutral $15.00 -> $12.00 Yes ViewRay VRAY Northland Securities Reiterates Buy $10.00 Zoetis ZTS Cowen and Company Set Price Target Buy $70.00 -> $80.00

Secondary Offerings

Company Name Ticker Price Stock Offered ADMA Biologics Inc. ADMA $2.15/Share $36.5 Million Vical Inc. VICL $1.75/Share $12.34 Million

Earnings Calendar

Company Date of Earnings Enanta Pharmaceuticals (INTA) November 20 Amedica Corporation (AMDA) November 21 BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) November 21 Medtronic Plc (MDT) November 21

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.