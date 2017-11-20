Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Geron's Fate, Celldex Commences Mid-Stage Study, Novartis's Tasigna

Summary

Geron remains rangebound because of lack of news flow.

Celldex has initiated a mid-stage study with CDX-3379.

European Commission approved expanded use of Novartis’ Tasigna.

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Geron

Today we will discuss an article on Geron (GERN) by MedTechBio, titled “Geron Short Interest Is Dropping Steadily.”

In a previous article, we had noted that Geron was not for the impatient investor. This despite the fact that the FDA lifted a clinical hold on imetelstat in 2015, the company signed a licensing agreement with Janssen (JNJ) in the same year and the potential of imetelstat in non-solid cancer therapeutics. However, GERN shares have been struggling and are currently well off the levels they were in 2015. Even the 2015 levels were unjustified, according to GERN bulls. We do agree with the bulls on this if imetelstat does reach the market. But at the moment, this looks far off. At the moment, the stock remains subdued and this is mainly due to the lack of any significant news flow at least until Q3’2018.

MedTechBio’s article mainly focuses on the short interest in Geron. The author notes that short interest in GERN peaked at 34.7 million shares at the end of May. Since then we have seen a significant decline in short interest. At the end of October, short interest in Geron stood at 27.8 million shares. The 20% drop is significant. However, short interest still remains significantly high, with almost 17% of shares shorted as of October 31.

Short interest in Geron would have likely dropped further due to the receipt of Fast Track Designation (FTD) for imetelstat in lower risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS). The FTD from the FDA does validate the potential of imetelstat, however, progress still remains low.

MedTechBio also notes some positive comments from Geron CEO John Scarlett at the Stifel 2017 Healthcare Conference. He also believes that the stock could break above $4 post the ASH conference in December. That means 100% upside in the near-term. We believe that there will be some positive movement in GERN post-ASH, however, a 100% upside is unlikely given that the fate of the two ongoing trials with imetlestat still remains in the balance. We expect short interest to drop further in GERN, but the stock is likely to remain rangebound until there is more clarity from Janssen with regards to continuation decisions for the two ongoing trials with imetelstat.

As we had noted in our article in September, the IMbark trial, which is evaluating imetelstat in myelofibrosis (MF) looks more likely to continue. If Janssen does decide to continue, we expect GERN to easily break through $5 levels by the end of 2018. But as we noted, the fate of both trials hang in the balance. Having said that, from current levels, we do not see much downside risk in Geron and would look at a small speculative position in the coming months. The way would look to play Geron is to sell majority of the position if the event in Q3’2018 plays out as we expect i.e. the continuation of the IMbark trial. We would then look to hold a smaller position for the long-term, given that a potential commercialization of imetelstat could lead to a huge upside.

Stocks in the news: Analysis of CLDX, LPCN, AZN, ZIOP, RHHBY

Celldex launches mid-stage study of CDX-3379 in head and neck cancer

Company: Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CLDX)

Co Name

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.

Ticker

CLDX

Focusarea

Oncology

Today's Price

$2.91

52-week high

$4.91

52-week low

$2.20

%diff--52w-low

32.27

Mktcap

395M

Volume

1,301,129.00

CashBalance

66M

Therapy: CDX-3379, in combination with Eli Lilly's (LLY) ERBITUX (cetuximab)

Disease: Advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC)

News: Celldex Therapeutics has initiated an open-label Phase 2 clinical trial assessing CDX-3379, in combination with Eli Lilly's (LLY) ERBITUX (cetuximab), in patients with advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) who do not respond to monotherapy ERBITUX.

Analysis: The trial is evaluating the anti-tumor efficacy of CDX-3379 in combination with cetuximab. The primary endpoint will be measured by the Objective Response Rate (ORR). Key secondary endpoints include safety, pharmacokinetics, immunogenicity and further assessment of anti-tumor activity across a range of endpoints.

FDA action date for Lipocine's Tlando NDA extended to May 8, 2018

Company: Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Co Name

Lipocine Inc

Ticker

LPCN

Focusarea

testosterone replacement therapy

Today's Price

$3.63

52-week high

$5.33

52-week low

$3.13

%diff--52w-low

15.97

Mktcap

76M

Volume

227,203.00

CashBalance

9M

Therapy: TLANDO (formerly LPCN 1021)

Disease: testosterone replacement therapy

News: Citing the need for more time to review recently submitted additional data analyses, the FDA extends its action date for its review of Lipocine's (NASDAQ:LPCN) New Drug Application (NDA) seeking approval for testosterone replacement therapy TLANDO (formerly LPCN 1021) 90 days to May 8, 2018. The previously scheduled advisory committee meeting on January 10 remains as is.

Analysis: The delay is yet another setback for Lipocine, which has been hoping for an approval for its oral testosterone replacement therapy. The delay also highlights the FDA’s reluctance in approving new testosterone replacement therapies given the potential of misuse.

FDA OKs new use for Roche's blood cancer med Gazyva

Company: Roche (OTCQX:OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Genentech

Co Name

Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)

Ticker

RHHBY

Focusarea

cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system

Today's Price

$29.10

52-week high

$36.82

52-week low

$25.25

%diff--52w-low

15.25

Mktcap

204B

Volume

1,782,773.00

CashBalance

3.4B

Therapy: Gazyva (obinutuzumab), in combination with chemo

Disease: follicular lymphoma (stage II bulky, III or IV).

News: The FDA approves Roche (OTCQX:OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Genentech's Gazyva (obinutuzumab), in combination with chemo, followed by Gazyva alone in responders, for treatment-naive patients with follicular lymphoma (stage II bulky, III or IV).

Analysis:The approval for Gazyva was based on results from the Phase 3 GALLIUM study. The study included 1,385 treatment naive patients, with majority having advanced follicular lymphoma. Median progression free survival (PFS) was not achieved in either the control arm or the comparator arm, however, an assessment by the independent review committee showed that the Gazyva arm lowered the risk of disease progression or death by 28%. A higher Overall Response Rate was also observed in the Gazyva regimen.

In other news

NanoViricides (NNVC) reported its first-quarter results, posting a loss of $0.03 per share for the quarter. At the end of the third quarter, the company had $13.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and prepaid expenses.

The European Commission approved the expanded use of Novartis’ (NVS) Tasigna for the treatment of pediatric patients with newly diagnosed Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia in the chronic phase (Ph+ CML-CP) and pediatric patients with Ph+ CML-CP with resistance or intolerance to prior therapy including GLEEVEC (imatinib mesylate).

ProQr (PRQR) reported its financial results for the third quarter, posting a loss of euro 0.42 per share. The company ended the quarter with euro 39.7 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet.

AstraZeneca (AZN) and its R&D arm MedImmune will present new late-stage data at ESMO Asia on cancer meds Tagrisso (osimertinib) and Imfinzi (durvalumab).

ZiOPHARM (ZIOP) will host a conference call on Monday, November 20 at 10:15 am ET to discuss updated clinical data on its interleukin-12 (IL-12) gene therapy candidate for brain cancer. The results will be presented at the 22nd Annual Meeting and Education Day of the Society for Neuro-Oncology in San Francisco.

Earnings

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) reported a net loss of €33.9 million, or €1.04 per share (basic and diluted) up from a net loss of €18.3 million, or €0.72 per share (basic and diluted) for the same period in 2016. As of September 30, 2017, the company had cash and cash equivalents of €206.3 million compared to €127.3 million as of June 30, 2017.

