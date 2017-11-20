The Chemist's Quality CEF Report - October 2017

Author's note: The Chemist's "Quality" CEF Report is normally exclusive to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory, but is released to the public as part of my 5,000 followers celebration.



For the inaugural issue of The Chemist's Quality CEF Report (September 2017), describing the background and rationale of the Report, please click here.

The Chemist's Quality CEF Report is a monthly feature. Previous editions of the Report can be searched using the keyword "cefrep".

What does the "Quality" indicate? Simply put, it means that the distribution coverage is greater than 100%. However, please note these caveats: Firstly, coverage ratios are calculated using earnings data from CEFConnect. No efforts have been made to independently verify the coverage ratios from the individual fund annual/semi-annual reports themselves. Secondly, having a coverage ratio >100% does not guarantee that the fund's distribution is secure. Many funds reduce their distributions periodically in line with market conditions in order to maintain good coverage. Thirdly, a coverage cut-off ratio of 100% is, ultimately, an arbitrary number. A fund with 99.9% coverage will be excluded from the rankings, whereas funds with 100.1% coverage will be considered, even though only a sliver of coverage separates the two.

I hope that these rankings of quality CEFs will provide fertile grounds for further exploration.

1. Top 10 highest Quality discounts

The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest discounts and coverage >100%. Yields, z-scores and leverage are shown for comparison.

CEF Category Premium/ discount Yield z-score Leverage Baseline expense Coverage (BWG) Non-US/Other-Global Income -12.9% 8.13% 0.3 35.9% 1.57% 101% (VPV) Tax-Free Income-Pennsylvania -12.8% 5.09% -1.7 38.5% 0.93% 103% (NXJ) Tax-Free Income-New Jersey -12.5% 5.01% -0.6 37.9% 0.84% 101% (EVP) Tax-Free Income-Pennsylvania -11.6% 4.15% -0.1 36.8% 1.93% 107% (EMI) Tax-Free Income-Michigan -11.4% 3.54% -0.3 36.5% 2.00% 105% (MXE) Non-US/Other-Latin American Equity -10.9% 1.81% 1.6 0.0% 1.68% 169% (CEV) Tax-Free Income-California -10.9% 3.57% -0.9 35.9% 1.60% 116% (MIW) Tax-Free Income-Michigan -10.8% 4.14% -0.7 37.0% 1.58% 108% (EVO) Tax-Free Income-Ohio -10.7% 4.01% -1.5 35.6% 1.77% 103% (EMJ) Tax-Free Income-New Jersey -10.6% 4.53% -1.2 39.0% 1.40% 106%

(Source: CEFConnect, Stanford Chemist)

2. Top 20 highest Quality yields



Some readers are mostly interested in obtaining income from their CEFs, so the following data presents the top 20 highest yielding CEFs. I've also included the premium/discount and z-score data for reference. Before going out and buying all 10 funds from the list, some words of caution: [i] higher yields generally indicate higher risk, and [ii] some of these funds trade at a premium, meaning you will be buying them at a price higher than the intrinsic value of the assets (which is why I've included the premium/discount and z-score data for consideration). Only funds with coverage >100% are considered. To make the charts more manageable I've split the funds into two groups of 10.

CEF Category Yield Premium/ discount z-score Leverage Baseline expense Coverage (ACP) Taxable Income-Senior Loan 9.8% -2.4% 1.8 30.1% 2.63% 103% (IVH) Taxable Income-High Yield 9.0% -2.5% 1.3 31.4% 1.55% 102% (BGH) Taxable Income-High Yield 8.9% -2.8% 2.1 26.4% 1.52% 109% (KIO) Taxable Income-High Yield 8.3% -1.3% 1.9 25.4% 2.15% 110% (BWG) Non-US/Other-Global Income 8.1% -12.9% 0.3 35.9% 1.57% 101% (EAD) Taxable Income-High Yield 7.8% -7.5% 0.7 25.9% 0.91% 104% (BGB) Taxable Income-Senior Loan 7.8% -5.5% 0.9 36.2% 2.09% 106% (PHT) Taxable Income-High Yield 7.8% -7.6% -0.5 28.6% 0.99% 115% (ARDC) Taxable Income-Senior Loan 7.7% -8.4% 1.0 29.0% 2.37% 104% (AOD) Non-US/Other-Global Equity Dividend 7.6% -8.5% 1.4 8.8% 1.16% 105% (BGX) Taxable Income-Senior Loan 7.5% -4.7% 1.0 36.2% 1.96% 107% (FPF) Taxable Income-Preferreds 7.4% -1.2% 0.8 30.3% 1.33% 102% (JPC) Taxable Income-Preferreds 7.4% -1.9% 1.4 28.2% 1.21% 104% (HYT) Taxable Income-High Yield 7.4% -7.3% 1.9 27.2% 0.96% 101% (AIF) Taxable Income-High Yield 7.4% -7.0% 0.5 35.3% 2.36% 107% (PGZ) US Equity-Real Estate (US) 7.3% -7.8% 0.6 31.3% 2.00% 123% (JSD) Taxable Income-Senior Loan 7.3% -2.9% -0.2 37.3% 1.45% 108% (ISD) Taxable Income-High Yield 7.3% -8.7% -0.5 24.3% 1.00% 100% (GHY) Taxable Income-High Yield 7.2% -9.2% 0.6 27.2% 1.25% 101% (HYB) Taxable Income-High Yield 7.2% -4.0% 1.9 27.5% 1.26% 100%

(Source: CEFConnect, Stanford Chemist)

(Source: CEFConnect, Stanford Chemist)

3. Top 10 best combination of Quality yield and discount

For possible buy candidates, it is probably a good idea to consider both yield and discount. Buying a CEF with both a high yield and discount not only gives you the opportunity to capitalize from discount contraction, but you also get "free" alpha every time the distribution is paid out. This is because paying out a distribution is effectively the same as liquidating the fund at NAV and returning the capital to the unitholders. I considered several ways to rank CEFs by a composite metric of both yield and discount. The simplest would be yield + discount, however I disregarded this because yields and discounts may have different ranges of absolute values and a sum would be biased towards the larger set of values. I finally settled on the multiplicative product, yield x discount. This is because I consider a CEF with 7% yield and 7% discount to be more desirable than a fund with 2% yield and 12% discount, or 12% yield and 2% discount, even though each pair of quantities sum to 14%. Multiplying yield and discount together biases towards funds with both high yield and discount. Since discount is negative and yield is positive, the more negative the "D x Y" metric, the better. Only funds with >100% coverage are considered.

CEF Category Premium /discount Yield z-score D x Y Leverage Baseline expense Coverage (BWG) Non-US/Other-Global Income -12.9% 8.1% 0.3 -1.05 35.9% 1.57% 101% (GHY) Taxable Income-High Yield -9.2% 7.2% 0.6 -0.67 27.2% 1.25% 101% (NHS) Taxable Income-High Yield -9.2% 7.2% 2.0 -0.66 32.2% 1.24% 104% (VPV) Tax-Free Income-Pennsylvania -12.8% 5.1% -1.7 -0.65 38.5% 0.93% 103% (ARDC) Taxable Income-Senior Loan -8.4% 7.7% 1.0 -0.65 29.0% 2.37% 104% (AOD) Non-US/Other-Global Equity Dividend -8.5% 7.6% 1.4 -0.64 8.8% 1.16% 105% (ISD) Taxable Income-High Yield -8.7% 7.3% -0.5 -0.64 24.3% 1.00% 100% (HIO) Taxable Income-High Yield -9.3% 6.8% 0.2 -0.63 0.0% 0.89% 102% (NXJ) Tax-Free Income-New Jersey -12.5% 5.0% -0.6 -0.63 37.9% 0.84% 101% (JRI) US Equity-Real Estate (Global) -8.7% 7.1% 0.5 -0.62 29.3% 1.65% 103%

(Source: CEFConnect, Stanford Chemist)

4. Top 10 best combination of Quality yield, discount and z-score



This is my favorite metric because it takes into account all three factors that I always consider when buying or selling CEFs: yield, discount and z-score. The composite metric simply multiplies the three quantities together. A screen is applied to only include CEFs with a negative 1-year z-score. As both discount and z-score are negative while yield is positive, the more positive the "D x Y x Z" metric, the better. Only funds with >100% coverage are considered.

CEF Category Premium /discount Yield z-score D x Y x Z Leverage Baseline expense Coverage (VPV) Tax-Free Income-Pennsylvania -12.8% 5.1% -1.7 1.11 38.5% 0.93% 103% (EVO) Tax-Free Income-Ohio -10.7% 4.0% -1.5 0.65 35.6% 1.77% 103% (EFT) Taxable Income-Senior Loan -6.0% 5.7% -1.7 0.58 34.4% 1.31% 105% (EMJ) Tax-Free Income-New Jersey -10.6% 4.5% -1.2 0.58 39.0% 1.40% 106% (IIM) Tax-Free Income-National -8.7% 5.0% -1.2 0.52 36.0% 0.89% 105% (MMV) Tax-Free Income-Massachusetts -10.5% 3.9% -1.2 0.49 33.5% 1.71% 106% (PPR) Taxable Income-Senior Loan -8.0% 5.2% -1.1 0.45 27.9% 1.63% 113% (NUO) Tax-Free Income-Ohio -10.0% 4.4% -1.0 0.45 36.6% 1.04% 101% (MPA) Tax-Free Income-Pennsylvania -8.3% 5.2% -1.0 0.43 39.7% 0.88% 102% (NPV) Tax-Free Income-Virginia -8.9% 4.2% -1.1 0.41 36.2% 1.35% 107%

(Source: CEFConnect, Stanford Chemist)

Top picks?

I try to emphasize that the Cambridge Income Laboratory is not primarily about "picks". Yet if you were to ask me to choose the Quality CEFs that I find most attractive right now, they would simply be most of the top funds in the "D x Y x Z" category. Note that I will not be keeping track of top pick performance in the quality CEF edition, unlike in the main report.

This month, the top funds in the "D x Y x Z" category are dominated by either senior loan funds (EFT) (PPR), or muni funds. This is a slightly interesting situation because senior loans and munis might have been expected to behave differently to changes in interest rate - although it should be noted that they are sensitive to different parts of the yield curve. Senior loans, which typically have a floating rate consisting of a fixed spread over a variable base rate (e.g. LIBOR), should be expected to perform better when short-term rates rise. On the other hand, muni funds tend to have very long durations, and will fall in value as yields on long bonds rise.

For the second month in a row, the Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) (5.2% yield, -8.0% discount, -1.1 z-score, 27.9% leverage, 1.63% baseline expense, 113% coverage), and the Eaton Vance Floating-Rate (EFT) (5.7% yield, -6.0% discount, -1.7 z-score, 34.4% leverage, 1.31% baseline expense, 105% coverage) still look attractive, although discounts have moved up slightly and z-scores declined (become less negative). For munis, I try to stay away from state funds so I would take a look at the national Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) (5.0% yield, -8.7% discount, -1.2 z-score, 36.0% leverage, 0.89% baseline expense, 105% coverage). Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund (ISD) (7.3% yield, -8.7% discount, -0.5 z-score, 24.3% leverage, 1.00% baseline expense, 100% coverage) has fallen to 17th in the "D x Y x Z" category but I still like its international diversification and short duration.

