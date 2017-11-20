Retail Stocks Ride To The Rescue

Stocks continue to trundle sideways in the narrow trading range established last month. There are also still a few signs of internal weakness which is holding back the major averages from rallying in what is normally a bullish time for equities from a seasonal standpoint. A shining ray of hope has emerged from the retail sector, however, and this could prove to be the catalyst the market needs to shake off its lethargy in the final weeks of 2017. In this commentary, we’ll examine the prospects for a retail-led broad market rally as we enter what looks to be a healthy holiday shopping season.

Among the market’s biggest performers lately have been the retail sector stocks, thanks to an overwhelmingly positive series of quarterly earnings reports. Foot Locker (FL), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) and Shoe Carnival (SCVL) were the top performers, adding between 24% and 30%, after all three companies reported better-than-expected profits for the third quarter. Ross Stores (ROST) and Gap (NYSE:GPS) added 10 % and 7%, respectively, following upbeat results. Meanwhile, Dow 30 component Nike (NKE) rose 3.42% for the day after announcing an 11 percent increase in its quarterly dividend.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

The strong performance in the consumer discretionary stocks lifted the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT), my favorite benchmark for the retail sector, by almost 3% Friday. As I discussed in a recent commentary, the retail sector still has life left despite many pundits pronouncing its doom. As we enter the critical holiday season for retailers, the preliminary evidence looks quite promising that consumers will spend more this season and provide a much-needed boost for the retail sector. A rally in the retail sector stocks would also, by extension, provide a needed extra boost to a broad market in need of a directional catalyst in the short term. Incidentally, the XRT has confirmed an immediate-term (1-4 week) bottom and buy signal per the rules of my technical trading discipline by closing at least two days higher above its 15-day moving average after a recent correction.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Speaking of directional catalyst, as of Nov. 18, three of the six major indices are above the 15-day moving average on a weekly closing basis. The other three are below the 15-day MA, which means our immediate-term (1-4 week) trend indicator is flashing a neutral signal in keeping with the sideways trend in most major indices. This is an improvement from last week’s negative signal, when a majority of the six major indices were below the 15-day moving average. It also corroborates the neutral reading in the 6-week and 12-week HILMO indicators as discussed in my Nov. 15 market commentary.

The corrective action in the broad market in the last few weeks has been mainly internal. That is, weakness has been confined to a relatively few industries and individual stocks instead of the entire market. For instance, most components of the Dow 30 have posted decent performances in recent weeks while a few notable laggards have taken the brunt of the selling pressure. The big laggards include General Electric (NYSE:GE), IBM (NYSE:IBM), Merck (NYSE:MRK), and Verizon (NYSE:VZ). This has allowed the major averages, including the SPX, to remain buoyant and near their highs for the year while the market works off internal imbalances. It’s beginning to look like the market has dodged yet another bullet and will simply move (mostly) sideways until the internal weaknesses have been resolved. Thus, the market could be gearing up for the December rally which is fairly typical for well-established bull markets.

The cumulative 52-week new highs-new lows line for the NYSE also made a token new high on Friday after a pullback in the last few days. This particular indicator has been arguably the single best source for confirming the overall strength or weakness of the broad market in the last couple of years. As long as this indicator is making higher highs, the odds are technically in favor of the major averages eventually following suit.

Chart created by Clif Droke

The only thing holding back the market from launching a sustained rally in the immediate term is the directional component of the NYSE Hi-Lo Momentum (HILMO) index. This indicator is based on the new 52-week highs-lows and features the rate of change of the highs-lows across several different time frames. The 4-week rate of change is what I consider to be the short-term directional indicator since it tends to reflect short-term internal strength or weakness. Ideally, this indicator should be rising in confirmation of a rising trend in the S&P 500 Index. As can be seen here, this indicator is still declining while the S&P 500 remains under its 15-day moving average. However, if the SPX closes two days above its 15-day MA next week while the 4-week HILMO indicator reverses its decline, it will confirm that a new rally phase is likely underway. For now, though, some caution is still in order.

Chart created by Clif Droke

I would also point out that our Composite Gauge indicator is very close to signaling a “sold out” condition for the stock market. As a refresher, the Composite Gauge combines several elements of “smart money” sentiment, including the OEX put/call ratio, insider buying/selling ratios, and short-term price oscillators for the major indices. Whenever the Gauge falls under the zero level and into negative territory, a “buy” signal is confirmed. The latest improvement in the Composite Gauge is courtesy of a big drop in the 20-day price oscillator for the S&P 500 Index as well as a decline in the daily average reading for the OEX put/call ratio (bullish).

Chart created by Clif Droke

As can be seen in the above graph, for the first time since Sept. 6, the Composite Gauge is very nearly in negative territory. Incidentally, the indicator’s reading for Friday was 4.25. If it enters negative territory in the next few days, we’ll have a very strong indication that the internal correction that began in late October has run its course. The market would then be in an excellent position to launch another rally into year-end.

In contrast to the “smart money” professional investor, the individual investor is becoming more bearish and less bullish. The latest AAII investor sentiment poll released on Thursday showed a notable drop in bullish sentiment, from 45% to 29%. The bearish percentage meanwhile rose from 23% to 35%. This was the first negative bull-bear poll for AAII since Sept. 6, which as mentioned above was a critical turning point for the broad market. Remember that when small individual investors become bearish, it often marks a bottom for the stock market due to the historical tendency for the non-professionals to be wrong at critical turning points. Thus, even "dumb money" investor sentiment is also showing improvement (from a contrarian’s perspective) along with “smart money” sentiment.

Chart created by Clif Droke

With retail stocks showing major improvement, and with the historically bullish consumer spending season about to get underway in full swing, the stock market already has at least one potential catalyst for a year-end rally. The other potential catalyst is the major improvement in investor sentiment, as previously discussed. The final ingredient necessary for a breakout from the month-long trading range is an improvement in NYSE internal momentum. This will happen when the number of stocks making 52-week new lows on the NYSE falls below 40 for a few days. This in turn will cause the short-term directional component of the HILMO index shown above to reverse its decline, in turn paving the way for a market rally. On Nov. 17, there were only 27 new 52-week lows, so perhaps the internal improvement has already begun.

For now, I continue to recommend that investors trim laggards from their equity portfolios and limit new purchases until the above mentioned internal improvement takes place. Any new purchases right now should be mainly confined to retail sector stocks showing relative strength vs. the S&P 500.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XRT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.