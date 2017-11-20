Winners And Losers In Retail: Who To Bet On

With earnings season in the retail sector nearly over, I decided to turn around and assess what lessons I have learned covering the space over the past couple of weeks. The end-product: I have created a graphical representation of how retailers stack up in terms of business prospects and the stocks' valuation to help readers decide which might be the potential winners worth investing in.

Before diving into the debate on the specific companies, one overarching theme became clearer to me this month. The Street seems to be drawing a divide between what it perceives to be safer vs. more speculative bets in the space. And despite the overall strength in the economy, which tends to point toward risk-seeking behavior, it looks like "playing safe" has been the name of the game in retail. Case in point, strong results posted by more speculative bets have often failed to produce much of a positive reaction, with Target's (TGT) recent earnings release being my favorite but not only example that illustrates my point.

Introducing the DM Martins Retail Spectrum

Without further ado, please find below what I have named the "DM Martins Retail Spectrum". The vertical axis represents the stocks' valuations, and ranges from cheap ("yard sale") to very expensive ("I can't breathe..."). The horizontal axis represents the retailers' business prospects, and ranges from "so 2000 and late" to "Amazon" (AMZN) (because, of course, a state of dominance in retail deserves to be named after the Seattle-based company). In the graph, a cluster of puffy clouds separates the e-commerce giant from all other competitors.

First, I would point out that, in my view, it is hard to find clear winners that have not had their competitive advantages already priced into the stocks -- after all, we interact in what is believed to be a fairly efficient market. So I believe that investing in the retail space today entails balancing business prospects with stock valuations in a way that is consistent with each investor's own comfort level.

But I believe I can generically classify some of the largest retailers in the sector as follows:

The safe bets : within this category, I would include Wal-Mart (WMT) and Home Depot (HD). Both have delivered solid third quarter results that resulted in their stocks having snatched forward earnings multiples above 20x -- a rarity in the space. These companies have put a stake in the ground, all but proving that, regardless of the many sector-wide headwinds, they are positioned to thrive in the long run. Within the safety zone, I have a slight preference for the Atlanta-based home improvement giant due to its more robust comps in the mid-to-high single digits and apparent immunity from e-commerce threat (I guess not many people are having lawnmowers and paint buckets delivered to their mailboxes).

: within this category, I would include Wal-Mart (WMT) and Home Depot (HD). Both have delivered solid third quarter results that resulted in their stocks having snatched forward earnings multiples above 20x -- a rarity in the space. These companies have put a stake in the ground, all but proving that, regardless of the many sector-wide headwinds, they are positioned to thrive in the long run. Within the safety zone, I have a slight preference for the Atlanta-based home improvement giant due to its more robust comps in the mid-to-high single digits and apparent immunity from e-commerce threat (I guess not many people are having lawnmowers and paint buckets delivered to their mailboxes). The balanced alternatives : here, we are looking at companies that strike a balance of attractive stock price and a healthy business. Lowe's (LOW) in fact could very well move into the "safe bet" bucket above if it can prove, maybe starting later this week, that it can more consistently deliver impressive results like its key peer Home Depot has in the recent past. I own the stock because I believe it to be the most affordable yet safe way to play the home improvement card today. In this group, I also include Best Buy (BBY), the well-managed electronics giant whose stock has recently gone on sale after what I perceive to be an overreaction to decent 3Q17 results. Lastly, and on the cusp of being considered a speculative play, TGT is one of my favorite turnaround stories. As I have argued a few times in the past, I believe the big-box, all-things-to-all-consumers sub-segment is large enough to easily accommodate a third player like Target that, I believe, will eventually survive and provide its equity investors with attractive double-digit returns over the next three years.

: here, we are looking at companies that strike a balance of attractive stock price and a healthy business. Lowe's (LOW) in fact could very well move into the "safe bet" bucket above if it can prove, maybe starting later this week, that it can more consistently deliver impressive results like its key peer Home Depot has in the recent past. I own the stock because I believe it to be the most affordable yet safe way to play the home improvement card today. In this group, I also include Best Buy (BBY), the well-managed electronics giant whose stock has recently gone on sale after what I perceive to be an overreaction to decent 3Q17 results. Lastly, and on the cusp of being considered a speculative play, TGT is one of my favorite turnaround stories. As I have argued a few times in the past, I believe the big-box, all-things-to-all-consumers sub-segment is large enough to easily accommodate a third player like Target that, I believe, will eventually survive and provide its equity investors with attractive double-digit returns over the next three years. The speculative plays: approach with care. These names are likely to produce either lavish gains or gut-wrenching losses, with the potential for bankruptcy not being out of question. I am referring to names like Macy's (M), J.C. Penney's (JCP) and Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS). I remain largely bearish on the first two stocks, and believe that the Street will continue to discount the shares until much more convincing results show up on the financial statements -- at which point the rebound in the stock price can be sizable. I am much less pessimistic on DKS, but have recently argued that the stock could continue to trade on sentiment regardless of the company's fundamentals. If I had to bet on one of the speculative plays, I would probably favor the latter -- but in reality, may choose to avoid them altogether.

Last few words

The above analysis is based on my own views of the retail landscape, and it is in no way a definitive statement on which stocks will outperform in the future. I continue to find the safe bets a better way to play the sector in the short-term. But I also believe that there could be more meaningful gains to be made in the longer term from playing one of the balanced alternatives -- which is why I currently hold TGT and LOW.

How about you? What retail stocks do you feel most comfortable buying amid the current challenging environment?

