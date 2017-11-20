Chairman Powell's Glasnost Undermines Financial Stability

It will be interesting to see if the switch, from academia to financial practitioner in the Fed Chair, leads to greater or lesser financial stability. Beneath the plain speaking and common sense approach to central banking of Jerome Powell there lies a risk. The financial practitioners are nudging the Fed to continue with its gradual balance sheet taper plus interest rate increase process. The academics see beyond the current practical tightening of monetary policy, to an inflection point in the not too distant future at which the economy slows down.

The academics fear that there will not be enough of a conventional monetary policy cushion, accrued during the normalization process, to address the next economic slowdown. They would therefore like incoming Fed Chairman Powell to work with them to put a contingency plan in place today, to create a combined conventional and unconventional response, that can be triggered at the first signs of the next slowdown. In theory guidance about this solution, if communicated properly in advance may then give such confidence to economic observers that the recovery continues and the easing monetary response is never actually needed.

So much for theory, let's deal with the reality. The reality is that the Fed is expected to raise interest rates in December, three times next year (possibly four if you believe Goldman) whilst it continues to shrink its balance sheet; and currently there is no apparent policy in place to deal with the impact of these expected moves. The inflection point out there on the forward curve, somewhere between 2019 and 2020, is becoming the discounting mechanism battle-ground of expectations and guidance.

The announcement from New York Fed President Bill Dudley that he will leave earlier than was scheduled, completes a swift round of change momentum in the real control positions within the Fed. In short order markets have witnessed the early retirement of the Vice Chair, the replacement of the Chair and now the early retirement of the most powerful Fed president. Even though President Trump cannot appoint the New York Fed President the undoubted conclusion is that, even if these events are unrelated, he has the opportunity to influence the genetic engineering of the Fed's new DNA via his Fed Chair appointment "Jay" Powell. It is unlikely that the new New York Fed President will not be someone who Powell has blessed. The New York Fed President also has a permanent FOMC vote, so his/her impact will be profound. Any change in Fed DNA is unlikely to radically alter plans for the normalization process at this stage; however should any of the assumptions that drive this gradual process get challenged strongly enough, by data and events to make them untenable, then a radical change in monetary policy is capable of occurring.

Incoming Chairman Powell faces the dilemma of having to first demonstrate a pair of safe hands, which translates into adhering to the current gradual approach to normalization, whilst being under pressure to show some tangible signs of change at the Fed to justify his replacing of Janet Yellen. One area where he is expected to leave an indelible mark of his own, is in relation to communication policy. As a believer in plain speaking he cannot curb the outbursts of his fellow colleagues. He must therefore deal with the public speeches of his colleagues. All he can do is prepare some kind of clearly understood and communicate process to deal with their often conflicting inputs. The Fed is going to have to demonstrate a more rational process, that deals with fluctuating opinion in a similar way that it is supposed to deal with the fluctuating economic data to create monetary policy, than currently exists under Yellen. Yellen herself had started to voice her misgivings about the utility and effectiveness of Fed forecasting and guidance. She noted that it may have undermined the Fed's credibility and inflation expectations. Powell must therefore swiftly move to close this gap, in order to demonstrate that he is a better Chairman than Yellen.

Powell's Chairmanship may be something akin to Glasnost. Whilst his colleagues are free to speak openly, it will fall to him to create consensus for policy action. In relation to FOMC policy communication, he can apply his steering hand as Chairman to drive the consensus. It is known that he is no fan of the amorphous unattributed Dot-Plots, so one can expect them to either be scrapped or changed. In relation to his colleagues' outbursts, it is also expected that he will expect them to speak less authoritatively; in line with their well demonstrated inability to accurately forecast things. When making predictions, they will be expected to provide more estimative probability of accuracy and inaccuracy. It is also expected that he will expect them to be less easily jerked around by incoming data, if it conflicts with an established trend. By introducing the element of doubt around their predictions, Powell will therefore have a weapon to attack their thesis and force them to adopt a consensus, based on the fact they must admit their own fallibility.

Fedspeak is thus going to become more humble, which some may take to be evidence of greater clarity rather than an admission of fallibility. The admission of fallibility, hopefully quantified or at least qualified by the speakers, should then reduce the tendency of markets to continue with the current practice of discounting years-worth of economic activity in the space of a trading session. There is also another significant positive externality for the Powell and the Fed in reforming its guidance. If he is successful in his strategy to make error prone Fed guidance more acceptable, Powell will have been able to reinforce the Fed's independence and also its flexibility to act in any way at any time.

Ever the team player, outgoing Chairman Yellen set incoming Powell up with a verbal assist for his Dot-Plot shot with a speech, in which she told the ECB's central banking communication conference audience in Frankfurt that: "All guidance should be conditional and related to the outlook for the economy." It is even rumored that she may stay on as a Governor; and endure further humiliation by participating in the restructuring of the guidance process that she came to doubt so much in her final days. The floor is now Powell's.

What will also be interesting to watch is how the new Fed DNA changes regulation and governance of the banking sector; and thus indirectly on the real economy by the private creation of credit process. The President has a business and bank friendly agenda, so this should lead to a greater appetite for risk and leverage in the capital markets and real economy. This is a de facto ease in fiscal policy, so that if the FOMC does not tighten through the normalization process the animal spirits will create the kind of bubble that is unsustainable. In his first outing, the new Fed Governor for bank supervision Randal Quarles gave a strong hint of a more laissez faire stance in favor of rolling back regulations to favor of the banks, with the loaded opinion that: "Everything is up for a fresh look." The Fed is therefore overlaying a pro-cyclical regulatory stimulus on top of a presidential fiscal stimulus. Monetary policy should be expected to compensate these two stimuli.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick T. Harker has been noted in a previous report as a straight shooter when it comes to guidance; and also potentially a key figure in seeing the Fed embrace the Community Reinvestment Act as a reinvigorated policy tool. He has yet to send further signals of these intentions and capabilities. Speaking recently, he opined his stock guidance that December looks like a done deal for another rate hike but that further inflation data is needed to continue the process into 2018.

Harker's most recent speech was an opportunity to see any early stages in the new guidance era under Chairman Powell; and to look for signals on the Fed's new initiative on the Community Reinvestment Act. In relation to the next rate hike, Harker was refreshingly candid in saying that he anticipates December as the next time to move. In reflection of the humility in guidance, anticipated under Powell, Harker was also clear that he is less certain than he was before about the December move based on the lack of confirmation in the inflation data so far. Powell's new era of humility and flexibility resonated in Harker's latest guidance.

Harker also provided an extra level of clarity, when he opined that Janet Yellen may yet still remain at the Fed in some capacity; and also that he does not envisage much change to the normalization process under Chairman Powell.

On the subject matter of relaxing bank regulations further Harker was also explicit that, whilst he sees this as appropriate for community and regional banks, he does not believe that the systemically important bulge-bracket banks should get a regulatory break. Harker has therefore given a qualified support for the Fed's tactical switch to easing regulations for community banks, without specifically addressing how this will be done and/or if it will involve the Community Reinvestment Act.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The last report suggested that the change in DNA of the Fed Chair, from academia to banking sector insider, may halt the progress of the recent debate about and initiatives on the more radical thinking about stimulating inflation.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Apparently, the main protagonists will have none of this and intend for Jerome Powell to get dragged into the mysteries of economic theory. Notably, it is the would-be Doves who are in this militant category. The Doves fully intend to have a new debate on the appropriate monetary policy strategy to deal with a new phase in Fed Chairmanship that coincides with a period of growth sans inflation. This period may end with a bang, when the continued raising of interest rates and shrinking of the balance sheet overcome the drivers of economic growth and inflation. The Doves want their contingency plan and they want it now.

Powell is not going to get off lightly by adhering to Yellen's gradualism and waving his safe pair of hands. A fully fledged debate minuted by the FOMC secretary and then embellished by plain speaking of Fed officials is set to play out, across all media channels and the forward curve, under the general heading of Inflation Targeting.

As a new Fed President himself, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic succinctly described the Glasnost zeitgeist when he opined that: "It's a good time given the shift in leadership. The new guy comes in and they are able to really think about, how should this work, how do I think this should work, and is it compatible with where we've been and where we are trying to get to?"

St Louis Fed President James Bullard continued to warn against raising interest rates again in November. His warning is based on his observation that the Fed has already raised rates twice and inflation has remained elusive, whilst inflation expectations have continued to fall. The inflection point for which there is currently no immediate policy solution may be unfolding in Bullard's frame of perception.

Minnesota Fed President Neel Kashkari was one of the first out of the blocks, post FOMC and October employment report, to note that there was no sign of inflation from the jobs market and therefore that the FOMC should not hike rates in December. He has therefore arrived at the inflexion point perceived by Bullard.

San Francisco Fed President John Williams followed Kashkari, with a re-broadcast of this theory on the efficacy of price level targeting in the absence of the Fed's ability to accurately predict when, how and why inflation will make its return. Like Kashkari and Bullard, he is a glass half-empty guy; and would like the Fed to create a plan to top up the glass before its emptying becomes more widely perceived.

The putative Doves in the Fed remain determined to get price level targeting, proposed by John Williams, on the agenda for discussion early in Chairman Powell's tenure. This item was given a further nudge recently by Chicago Fed President Charles Evans. Evans tried to re-frame perceptions of his failed attempt to get this item on the agenda back in 2010, by saying that the crisis focus prevented it from getting a fair hearing. Allegedly this time round, now that the recovery is entrenched, there is more time and space to debate its efficacy fully; in order for it to go into the toolbox for the day when the next crisis comes.

Evans then combined this nudge with a more concerted push that embraces Governor Powell's alleged Glasnost. Addressing an audience of global central bankers at the ECB's guidance conference in Frankfurt, Evans called for a meaningful pursuit in words and actions to convince observers that the 2% inflation target is in fact a symmetrical one and not a ceiling. In his opinion, it is still viewed as a ceiling, therefore the closer it gets the more likely it is that it never arrives because inflation expectations begin to decay away as it approaches.

The setting of a symmetrical inflation target would clearly show a tendency to allow target overshoot, which breaks the straight-jacket of falling inflation expectations; and also signals that the normalization process could potentially be either stopped or scaled back in order to allow an overshoot.

Evans also believes that the Fed's talking up of its financial stability policy is contributing to an overall perception of stability that breeds declining inflation expectations. President Trump will love this thesis and may wonder why he didn't pick Evans for Chairman, since it implies that the Fed is going to take a laissez faire approach to financial stability and let regulatory standards and governance slide in order to achieve its growth priority.

The straight-talking guidance theme was also evident in Robert Kaplan's latest speech following on from Harker. Kaplan signaled that he is now closer to pulling the trigger in December on the next rate hike to avoid having to "play catch up" later when inflation rebounds from the earlier stimulus of a tight labor market.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester held to her baseline, of earlier yet gradual interest rate increases, to avert the risk of suddenly falling behind the curve if and when inflation comes back. Neither will she change her own economic forecasts, based upon the current vicissitudes surrounding the Trump tax plan, until it is legislated into existence and she advises her colleagues to follow her example.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, whilst still "open minded", tilted slightly further towards a rate hike in December; based on his premise that inflation is just around the corner as the economy strengthens with labor markets already in a tight position.

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren has fully embraced the Glasnost spirit, through the promotion of what he calls a "balanced approach". This arbitrary mean reverting process looks back at the Fed's dual mandate misses; and then rebalances the vote portfolio going forward so as to even out the decisions towards a 50:50 weighting. It therefore takes the art out of economic forecasting and monetary policy making; and replaces them with some kind of statistical discipline to guide a mechanistic process. Currently the decision portfolio is skewed towards overweight the unemployment mandate and underweight the inflation mandate. Thus far historically, the mandate misses on inflation and growth are roughly equal; so Rosengren then moves to a tie-breaker which involves some forecasting (never a Fed strong-point and something Powell wishes to address) in order to re-balance in favor of the inflation mandate. Since the modal view is that the inflation miss will be temporary, whilst the unemployment miss will be permanent, Rosengren wishes to overweight the decision to raise interest rates in his re-balanced portfolio. Rosengren's own view is that the natural rate of unemployment is 4.7%, so the current of 4.1% is a massive overshoot of its employment mandate; thus prompting his re-balancing towards the inflation mandate through tighter monetary policy.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Back in April, it was suggested that America's emergence as an oil major had specific implications for the US dollar's potential to become a petrocurrency.

(Source: IEA)

In its latest report, the IEA seems to be coming to the same conclusion indirectly; by noting that America is becoming a net petroleum exporter and also the world's largest oil producer. Energy security, combined with global exporter status, underline superpower status and give President Trump the luxury of being able to enforce his bilateral trade agenda without fear. Governor Powell and his colleagues will now have to increase the weight of this new factor in their models for deriving the optimum monetary policy position. It is logical to assume that America's Shale reserves will exert a cap on the global oil price, until their decline curves significantly undermine the supply side dynamics. America is therefore contributing to the global disinflation story by nature of its Shale reserves.

