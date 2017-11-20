Spark Therapeutics: Buy The Dip

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story should purchase a pilot position or add to their stakes taking advantage of recent weakness.

On November 7th the company announced an amendment to their license agreement for SPK-9001 in treating hemophilia B and an update is expected in their oral presentation at ASH.

Shares of Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) have risen by close to 40% since my initial "buy the dip" piece and fallen 7% since my last update, in which I noted that data for SPK-8011 in hemophilia A was certainly intriguing but the short term jump seemed exaggerated.

I was somewhat skeptical of BMO Capital's very bullish note after initial results came from the phase 1/2 dose escalation study, noting that data for competitor BioMarin's (BMRN) BMN-270 revealed an interesting point of reference. Again, I believed that results were intriguing, but considering the low number of patients, low factor VIII levels achieved and the need to see data at higher dose levels I suggested waiting before getting overly optimistic.

Figure 2: Early SPK‐8011 phase 1/2 data in hemophilia A (source: corporate presentation)

However, key points from the original bullish thesis were still intact, including a possible runup into potential FDA approval for the firm's lead drug candidate voretigene neparvovec for the treatment of patients with vision loss due to confirmed biallelic RPE65-mediated inherited retinal disease. The PDUFA date was set for January 12th and results published in the Lancet were quite promising, with high statistical significance achieved in the primary endpoint (p=0.0013) and two secondary measures (p=0.0004, p=0.0059). The stock was trading at 5x peak sales of their lead asset if a conservative $500 million figure was used, not taking the pipeline into account.

Now that the stock has pulled back significantly into the low $70s, I figured it was worth a revisit.

In mid-October, the company confirmed that the FDA's Cellular, Tissue and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee unanimously recommended approval (16-0) of Luxturna. Principal Investigator Dr. Albert Maguire had the following to state about the importance of this step and to put it into context:

There currently are no pharmacologic treatment options for people living with RPE65-mediated IRD, who in most cases progress to complete blindness. As a practicing physician who often speaks with patients and families living with IRDs, these conversations have been, up to now, frustrating in that there has been nothing to offer. Today's advisory committee vote is an important step closer to the day that discussion can include potentially treating the blindness caused by their IRD.

If Luxturna is approved, it will be interesting to see if management decides to sell the priority review voucher and at what price. I remind readers that the voucher could be sold to another party for around $150 million- in the past we've seen them be exchanged for anywhere from $67.5 million (Biomarin to Regeneron) up to $350 million (United Therapeutics to AbbVie). A recent exchange was from Sarepta Therapeutics to Gilead for $125 million. Prices appear to be continually falling as these vouchers become more readily available.

Also in November the company announced three year follow up data for Luxturna from the phase 3 study, which showed no statistically significant change in the primary endpoint at the three-year time point (for the original intervention group) and at the two-year time point (for the original control group after crossover). Over the coming years it will be very interesting to receive further updates on durability of benefit.

On November 7th the company announced an amendment to their license agreement for SPK-9001 in treating hemophilia B. 5 additional patients would be enrolled in the early-stage study to receive the drug candidate manufactured by an improved process to compare it to that which was used with the first 10 patients on the study. As a result the smaller company received $10 million initially and up to $15 million more in additional milestone payments. It should be pointed out that one patient already was treated with the newly manufactured SPK-9001 and this participant's number of prophylactic intravenous factor IX infusions was reduced to zero (followed for 32 weeks). An update is expected at ASH in an oral presentation, and it should be noted that the program is in the process of transitioning to larger partner Pfizer.

Figure 3: Preliminary SPK‐9001 phase 1/2 data in hemophilia B (source: corporate presentation)

For the third quarter the company reported cash and equivalents of $574.9 million, while net loss came in at $65.0 million. Research and development expense improved significantly to $39.3 million. While the approval process with the FDA appears to be progressing without hitches so far, it should also be noted that with the EMA it is also going well as their Marketing Authorization Application was validated. The company also entered a licensing agreement with Genethon to develop an AAV gene therapy targeting the liver to address a rare disease indication. The appointment of Dr. Federico Mingozzi as chief scientific officer was a significant positive as well, with his prior experience of developing liver-targeted gene therapies for inherited diseases like Crigler-Najjar syndrome at the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research ((INSERM)) and Genethon to prove useful going forward.

Spark Therapeutics is a Buy

Spark Therapeutics is a Buy

Risks to thesis include disappointing data with earlier stage programs, the possibility of an FDA rejection for voretigene neparvovec (unlikely), clinical setbacks with earlier programs, competition from other gene therapy enterprises, and dilution in the near to medium term. Even in the event of approval, concerns on pricing ($1 million price tag the subject of much speculation although likely will be lower) and payer pushback are also valid. I'm expecting the drug to avoid the fate of Glybera, considering their comprehensive pre-launch preparation and strong clinical rationale and value proposition. It's rather hard to read patient stories and come away unconvinced of the drug's utility. 4 year data has now added more evidence to a longer durability of effect It's also possible that the addressable market is in fact much lower than current peak sales estimates project.

A close eye should be kept on specific competitors and their programs, such as the progression of BioMarin's BMN 270 for hemophilia A into pivotal studies. Just recently the FDA approved Roche's Hemlibra for hemophilia A as well. As the market opportunity in the indication is very large, it will be interesting to see how various competing drugs fit into the treatment landscape in what doesn't appear to be a zero-sum game. Keep in mind that other earlier-stage competitors such as Shire and Sangamo are also ushering their programs forward as well. On the other hand, if further data for SPK-8011 confirms a best-in-class profile with significant points of differentiation such as safety, we could see considerable upside ahead.

