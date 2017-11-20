Energy Transfer Partners: A Turnaround Play For Risk Takers

The MLP will likely continue going this way on the back of the start-up of new projects and ramp up of existing ones.

Slowly but surely, Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) is turning around. The master limited partnership will likely continue growing its earnings and distributable cash flows as it brings new projects online. The MLP’s leverage metric will likely improve in the coming quarters while growth in cash flows will put its coverage ratio on a sustainable footing. I believe this high-yielding MLP can be a great pick for investors who can tolerate some risk.

Energy Transfer Partners was hit hard during the oil market downturn. The pipeline operator has struggled with shrinking earnings, declining distributable cash flows, a weak coverage ratio of less than 1x and an over-levered balance sheet. The company continues to operate under a massive pile of debt, which is the reason why, in my opinion, this is a high-beta play.

At the end of September, Energy Transfer Partners carried a long-term debt of $33.63 billion, which increased from $31.74 billion at the end of last year. Its adjusted EBITDA, on a trailing twelve months basis, clocked in at $6.19 billion. This translates into a debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA ratio, which is commonly used to measure leverage among MLPs, of 5.4x. That’s considerably higher than a number of its peers, such as Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), whose leverage ratios are below 5x.

Although Energy Transfer Partners’ debt remains elevated, it has done a commendable job of improving virtually all other key financial metrics. I was impressed with the MLP’s second-quarter results in which it posted double-digit growth in adjusted EBITDA and DCF. In the third quarter, Energy Transfer Partners managed to grow its adjusted EBITDA by 25.5% and DCF by 27.5% to $1.74 billion and $1.05 billion respectively. This shows that the MLP’s performance in the second-quarter wasn’t just a one-off event. It is fully capable of consistently growing its earnings and DCF at a strong rate.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA 3Q2016 3Q2017 Intrastate transportation and storage $133Mn $163Mn Interstate transportation and storage $278Mn $273Mn Midstream $314Mn $356Mn NGL & refined prod. transportation & services $383Mn $423Mn Crude oil transportation and services $169Mn $396Mn

The earnings growth was driven by a strong performance in all segments, except interstate transportation and storage business where it posted a small (1.8%) drop in earnings. More importantly, Energy Transfer Partners benefited from an increase in natural gas transportation volumes in both the intrastate and interstate transportation and storage segments. In the midstream business, the MLP reported an increase in gathering and NGL production volumes, which was partially offset by a drop in equity NGL volumes. At the NGL and refined products segment, Energy Transfer Partners posted higher levels of transportation and fractionation volumes, which was partially offset by a divestiture-led decline in terminal volumes. In the crude oil segment, the MLP posted an increase in both transportation and terminal volumes.

I think Energy Transfer Partners has now offered a glimpse of its positive future outlook. It is important to remember that most of the above-mentioned growth was driven by the ramp-up of existing projects and start-up of new ones. For instance, the addition of new pipes and the startup of the first phase of the Rover pipeline in late-August fueled the increase in natural gas volumes. Similarly, the surge in crude oil pipeline earnings came mainly after Energy Transfer Partners placed the Bakken Pipeline in service in the second quarter of this year. The MLP will bring more projects online, which should fuel its earnings and DCF growth in the coming quarters, just as we’ve seen in the last two quarters.

Energy Transfer Partners’ crude oil segment will continue to benefit from the ramp-up of Bakken Pipeline system, the start-up of Permian Express 3 pipeline in the coming weeks and the Lake Charles to St. James segment of Bayou Bridge pipeline in the second half of 2018. Meanwhile, the company will bring the second phase of the Rover pipeline to service by the end of the first quarter of 2018, which will mark the completion of this major project that is ~33% owned by Energy Transfer Partners. The company’s Mariner East 2 NGL project has faced delays, but during the third quarter conference call, the management said that this NGL pipeline will be in service by the second quarter of 2018. This will be followed by the start-up of the Revolution System, which, together with Rover and Mariner East 2, will significantly expand Energy Transfer Partners’ footprint in the Appalachian region and can potentially drive the company’s growth over the long-term.

Energy Transfer Partners could continue reporting strong growth in adjusted EBITDA and DCF, thanks largely to the above-mentioned projects which will significantly lift the MLP’s natural gas, NGL and crude oil volumes. By growing earnings, Energy Transfer Partners will also significantly improve its leverage ratio. We’ve already seen this happen in 2017. At the start of this year, the MLP’s adjusted EBITDA (ttm basis) was $5.6 billion which translated into a long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.7x. Since then, Energy Transfer Partners has improved its earnings by 10.4% which led to a drop in leverage ratio to 5.4x.

It's easy to see how Energy Transfer Partners might continue improving its financial health. By this time next year, if the company grows its adjusted EBITDA by 10% to $6.81 billion while holding the debt constant, then that would bring the leverage down to 4.9x. Another 10% growth in adjusted EBITDA to $7.49 billion in the subsequent 12 months (by 3Q-2019) will bring the leverage to Energy Transfer Partners’ long-term target of 4.5x.

While the increase in adjusted EBITDA will improve Energy Transfer Partners’ leverage, the uptake in DCF will help the MLP in putting its distribution coverage on a sustainable footing. Remember that although Energy Transfer Partners has successfully improved its coverage ratio to more than 1x from just 0.87x in 2016, this growth wasn’t driven by an increase in DCF. Rather, that gain came as its parent – Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) – decided to temporarily relinquish its incentive distribution rights. If Energy Transfer Equity hadn’t done that, then Energy Transfer Partners’ coverage would still be less than 1x.

This was evident from the latest quarterly results in which Energy Transfer Partners reported a coverage ratio of 1.13x (DCF/Dist.) as DCF of $1.05 billion covered distributions of $925 million. But if we exclude the impact of IDR relinquishments of $163 million, then the distributions climbs to $1.09 billion which exceeds DCF, leading to a coverage ratio of 0.96x.

However, the good thing is that Kelcy Warren, the co-founder and the head of the Energy Transfer family, has reiterated during the recent conference call that Energy Transfer Equity will continue to support Energy Transfer Partners through 2019. By then, I believe Energy Transfer Partners’ DCF would have grown substantially as it places the above-mentioned projects in service. It wouldn’t need any additional support from its parent. Consequently, Energy Transfer Partners’ coverage ratio will likely remain above 1x as the IDR waiver rolls off.

Conclusion

Energy Transfer Partners is a high-beta play, considering that it comes with a lofty debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA ratio and it still needs support from its parent in order to keep its coverage above 1x. But the risk is partly mitigated by the fact that it comes with a dividend yield of 13.5%, which is significantly larger than the peer average of 7.85%, as measured by the Alerian MLP Index. More importantly, Energy Transfer Partners’ earning and DCF have grown at strong double-digit rates, and I believe that they could continue going this way as it brings additional projects online in the near future. This will fuel the company’s turnaround as it will have a positive impact on the MLP’s leverage and coverage ratios.

