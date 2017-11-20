Sticking With AMC Networks

But the stock is cheap enough, management is attuned to the risks, and I still think there's an M&A case here.

The risks here are real, with 'cord-cutting' hanging over the industry and an apparent peak in The Walking Dead providing a company-specific concern.

There is no shortage of risks surrounding AMC Networks (AMCX). Cord-cutting is pressuring subscribers, with losses from cable and satellite not fully offset by the inclusion of AMC and other owned networks in streaming packages. Ratings for flagship property The Walking Dead look like they've peaked.

In July 2015, with the stock at $85, I argued that AMCX was overvalued due precisely to those pending pressures. I don't bring that up (solely) to point out a good call, but rather to highlight three key points:

None of the current pressures should be a surprise to anyone paying attention to the stock, or the industry; I argued at the time that AMCX should be valued closer to $60-$65, though that later came down to the high $50s; AMC has performed better than I thought, with improved ad pricing and higher affiliate fees pushing earnings to a higher, later peak than I had predicted.

I actually turned bullish on the stock last year, with AMCX at a nearly four-year low near $50, arguing AMCX was simply too cheap. And for a while, anyway, the market agreed:

But even with the recent pullback, I still think AMCX is just too cheap. Q3 earnings were good enough, pricing still is helping, and there's basically no M&A premium baked into a stock that still should have options on that front. Management at the least is attuned to the pressures - and proceeding accordingly. Again, risks abound - but the situation here isn't nearly as bad as one might assume, and AMCX still has one more rebound left.

The Business Isn't Declining - Yet

Simply looking at the profit numbers in the Q3 report, AMCX looks like the cheapest stock in the market. The stock is trading at barely 7x 2017 EPS estimates, but adjusted EPS grew 41%, and has risen 28% YTD.

To be fair, a sharply lower share count (the Q3 diluted figure is down almost 11% Y/Y) and lower amortization have helped, and TWD timing boosted Q3 results. But what the company calls Adjusted Operating Income (essentially adjusted EBITDA) rose 19.2% in the quarter and is up 5% through the first nine months.

Even with ratings and subscriber pressures, AMC's business still is holding up. Revenue in Q3 rose 2.1%, with National Networks growing 3%. Ad revenue in the NN segment rose 4.5%, with the aforementioned lower ratings offset by pricing increases, and management said on the Q3 conference call that the 'scatter' market remains strong. A 'mid-single-digit' increase in affiliate fee rates more than offset what appears to be a subscriber decline at AMC (though BBC America, Sundance TV and IFC actually have gained subscribers over the past year, per the call).



Meanwhile, expense control boosted margins, leading to the big profit gains. The company now is on track to generate ~$7 in adjusted EPS this year, a much better figure than the ~$5.50-$6 I had projected (although, to be fair, much of that delta is coming from the lower share count).

But as far as the U.S. business is going, AMC is hanging in. That's not going to last forever - and in fact, it may not last any longer at all, given apparent ratings pressure on TWD so far this season and implied guidance for Q4 that suggests a Y/Y drop in advertising revenue. But most of the affiliate fees are locked in for several years (as with pretty much all aspects of the business, AMC gives little detail on that front). Ad pricing for TWD, in particular, which remains an event, is healthy. AMC's networks are in most MVPD offerings, including the new non-sports Philo rolled out this month. 2017 may be the peak for profits - that appears to be the Street's guess, anyway, with consensus implying a ~1% drop in EPS next year - but that's not the same as a collapse.

Management is Managing

Meanwhile, it's not as if AMC management is unaware of the trend. Rather, CEO Josh Sapan and fellow executives are acting appropriately. The company has ramped up share buybacks, reducing the float by 15% since the first buyback was authorized in March 2016. The company bought back another $100 million in Q3 and $48 million more in October, per the 10-Q. The current authorization would be enough to buy back another ~14% of shares outstanding, at the current price.

Expenses, meanwhile, have been held in check. Even backing out a drop in program rights amortization Y/Y, total expense rose about half a percent in Q3. SG&A is down 2% through the first nine months.

AMC, at the least, is acting like it needs to protect margins. One analyst asked on the Q3 call if those efforts might hurt development; content costs are rising amid "peak TV" and AMC likely is in need of another hit to follow up TWD and Fear the Walking Dead. Sapan argued, basically, that AMC simply was spending more efficiently, and benefiting from tax breaks in Georgia, where many of its shows are filmed.

Another big show would be a big help here - but it's not as AMC is without assets. The library of shows has value that will be realized for years. New exclusive content developed for Charter Communications (CHTR) and the AMC Premiere offering for Comcast (CMCSA) are intriguing ways to find new revenue streams. TWD still is the biggest drama on television, has the perfect margin profile (full ownership, huge negotiating leverage with actors whose characters can be killed off at any time), and, as Sapan pointed out, is a "franchise" with spin-offs, video game revenue streams, and virtual reality potential. The international business is contributing little in the way of earnings, and it's close to certain that the $1 billion-plus AMC paid for Chellomedia was an overpay. But as such, that international reach isn't priced into earnings-based multiples. Yet it still is a strategic asset in a combination - and I still think that's a likely scenario in this case.

Valuation

Sapan said on the Q3 call that the company's five-network portfolio made it "the right size", echoing past comments. But I'm not sure that's the case - and I'm not sure Sapan will believe that's the case for too much longer. The surge of interest in Fox's (FOX) (FOXA) broadcast assets widely is seen as an understanding that content providers need scale. And from the sense, AMC Networks looks less like it's the "right size" on its own, and more like the "right size" for a takeout.

Of course, acquisition rumors have swirled AMCX for years, with the market anticipating a tie-up with Starz for years. But - again - management strategy at the moment suggests that AMC is aware of the challenges in the industry, and that would seem to make the company more receptive to a buyout.

And a buyout can drive a big premium here. As I pointed out in August, both Starz (sold to Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) (LGF.B)) and Scripps Network Interactive (SNI), which was acquired by Discovery Communications (DISCA), went for 10.6x EBITDA. The same multiple for AMCX would value the stock at $96. Even a much more modest valuation drives big upside: 8x puts AMCX at $71, and 9x $85.

There's obviously a risk that management won't sell, but a 6.4x EV/EBITDA and a 7x+ P/E multiple both suggest downside should be managed in that scenario. Again, there is protection to revenue and earnings from affiliate fees and licensing revenue from the library. (My best estimates suggest those two revenue streams are about 40% of the total.) In the near term, the race for Fox's assets will leave losers - and that both could highlight demand for content and make AMCX an attractive consolation price.

I understand why investors might be skeptical toward AMCX - indeed, I've made that skeptical case myself. But valuation matters, and in this case AMCX still looks just too cheap. The downside isn't as bad as investors fear - and the upside is better than they realize.

