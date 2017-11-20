Synchronoss: After The Drama, The Opportunity

Investment thesis

It hasn’t been a rosy year for Synchronoss (NASDAQ: SNCR) investors. The company lost 73% of its market cap during 2017 as a story of accounting problems, failing business opportunities and fleeing C-Suite unfolded before shareholders’ eyes. The price correction was due, and the company was a compelling short opportunity during the first part of the year. However, the bipolar market behavior has now brought Synchronoss into deep value territory and turned the story to the long side of the trade. I see an immediate 50% upside potential propelled by a short-term catalyst, and a riskier medium-term 100% reward for investors in the event the turnaround is successful.

Brief customer review

Synchronoss is a “leader in cloud, messaging and digital transformation to Telecommunications Media Technology companies.” The company derives most of its actual revenues from cloud solutions, mainly provided to large telecommunication customers, but other significant names from the technology and media spaces (TMT) are present as well.

Synchronoss Telco customers (Synchronoss website)

What I like the most of this graphic is the meaningful insight it provides with regards to the geography of SNCR customers. Of course, most American readers will immediately focus their eyes on AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ). But on the contrary, as a European, I quickly recognized most of the old continent largest operators. In the list appear Vodafone (NASDAQ: VOD) and British Telecom (NYSE: BT) (U.K.), Orange (NYSE: ORAN) and SFR (OTCPK:NUMCF) (France), Telecom Italia (NYSE: TI) (Italy), and Telefonica (NYSE: TEF) (Spain). Synchronoss is a respected presence not only in the US but the EMEA market as well. The implication is huge: SNCR products are appealing to a wide range of telecom players, and the company has well-established partnerships with the leading operators of a variety of countries.

But if the company has such exciting products and good customers, what happened to Synchronoss shares during the last year?

The drama unfolds

Author’s notes on Synchronoss YTD price movements. (Base chart: Google Finance)

Simply put, while revenues were tangible, the company’s bottom line wasn’t nearly as great. And while the fad for using non-GAAP gimmicks is still high in the corporate world, at the end of the day what matters are still earnings that companies can make and transfer to investors in the form of dividends or buybacks. With no distributions, an increasing share count, and spotty organic growth, Synchronoss decided to go hunting and bought Intralinks (IL) at the end of 2016. IL might have been a nice business per se, but synergies to SNCR were also non existent.

With the share price already in a downtrend, the Q1 profit warning with C-suite abandoning the ship was the final blow to the SNCR stock price. With the company starting to be delinquent in its filing obligations with the Nasdaq (non-compliance letter received on May 16th) Synchronoss has been trading on news over the last months. I have recapped the main events, timely covered by the Seeking Alpha team, to provide a review of how we got to today’s price:

New CEO gets on board

Last Friday Synchronoss announced that Glenn Lurie joined the company as new CEO and member of the board. Lurie has extensive experience in the telecom industry and following his long-standing tenure at AT&T, most recently as President and CEO of AT&T’s Mobility and Consumer Operations. He seems a good fit for the company.

As per agreements following the deal, Siris had a saying on Lurie’s choice, and they will get to choose two board members going ahead. Siris is keeping an activist role in SNCR regardless of the fact their investment will be more like costly debt at this stage (14.5% dividend on the preferred), and I see this as a positive influence. The deal was after all structured to get a higher price for IL, and it is essential to view the transaction in its entirety rather than a sum of parts. In fact, if the $18 initial offer had gone through, the market cap of SNCR+IL would have been $18 x 46M shares = $828M.

A short-term catalyst: SNCR will regain compliance

Although Synchronoss submitted a plan to Nasdaq on July 16 to regain compliance, it has yet to file its first 10-Q for 2017. In the meantime, the extension granted by Nasdaq to Synchronoss under such a plan expired on November 13. It is therefore likely a new extension has been requested (and I bet it will be allowed). When reached for comment by angry investors, of course, the company IR could not give out any non-public details, merely reaffirming the company is “working to complete the accounting review and intends to file its quarterly reports (…) as soon as practicable.”

It was however somehow predictable that Synchronoss would have failed to meet such a deadline. The company’s priority was indeed to strike a deal with Siris, and that was accomplished only days before the expiration date. While Synchronoss is delinquent on its 2017 accounting statements, in the meantime the company has kept timely filing of its recent corporate developments involving Siris and appointment of its new CEO. Although the delisting fear has been a successful argument used by bears to scare current and prospective shareholders, I believe the company is not going away anytime soon.

A pretty much alive filings page for a “dead” business (Sec.gov)

Once Synchronoss files the reports, investors will find a debt-free tech company with a good cash position to fund operations, a decent product offer and a new transformational leader. I believe this will immediately lead to a re-rating of SNCR and boost the share price significantly within the next 6 to 12 months. The company business has still to be improved and a new course set, but this is far from being the wrecked ship the market is getting everybody to believe today.

The opportunity: Synchronoss today is worth much more than $10

The easiest way to evaluate Synchronoss today is to use the price assigned by Siris as a proxy of the company’s fair value. The initial buyout consideration was for $18 cash per share. Synchronoss would have fetched this price going private, and Siris had already access to private information regarding the status of its financials for the current year when making such an offer. The deal blew up, and both parties claimed to be the ones walking out of the deal, but we know they eventually married each other. When entering the final agreement, Synchronoss and Siris agreed the issue of convertible preferred shares were SNCR is still valued $18:

Each share of Series A Preferred Stock will be convertible, at the option of the holder, into the number of shares of Common Stock equal to the “Conversion Price” (as that term is defined in the Series A Certificate) multiplied by the then applicable “Conversion Rate” (as that term is defined in the Series A Certificate). Each share of Series A Preferred Stock will initially be convertible into 55.5556 shares of Common Stock, representing an initial “conversion price” of approximately $18.00 per share of Common Stock. (8-K SEC filing Oct 19, page 5)

So, Synchronoss did not get a better price from Siris at the end of the day (as they claimed they could get from other parties) but the company entered a final agreement that can potentially unlock more value for shareholders on the condition that its turnaround will be successful. Conversely, Siris got a better deal by taking home immediately what they were most interested about (Intralinks) and placing a bet with limited downside on the new Synchronoss.

When scraped off a 10% premium, the fair value of Syncronoss today remains approximately $16.4, representing a 50% upside from current prices. The amount is roughly equivalent to what the market evaluated SNCR as well after the first Siris offer and only slightly above what Siris was paying on the open market ($15.9) in its initial attempt to take Synchronoss private.

Insiders trades at SNCR (Gurufocus.com)

The separate sale of Intralinks does not materially affect this valuation as computed under the assumption that the unit sold for its fair price.

Can Synchronoss turn itself around?

Investors beware that Synchronoss remains a speculative investment at this stage. The company is not exempt from problems, and a quick look at its financials is enough to uncover some of the good reasons that made SNCR an excellent short candidate at the beginning of this year.

By looking at its income statement, it is easy to understand Synchronoss business peaked in 2014 before and then things started going down the wrong path. The revenues growth was negative in 2015, but the company still earned a decent profit. The cracks were, however, thicker at the end of 2016, regardless of the pending restatement that could make things even worse. The publicly available data already show that Synchronoss core business lost money in 2016, and the company made up profits divesting its assets on a 70% spin-off of its lucrative activation business to Sequential Technology International (here for the complete story).

The company last year stated revenues from its cloud solutions to be higher than $520M in 2017 (+20% Y-on-Y). A miss is possible, but the segment has been growing, although erratically, for several years, and the trend is unlikely to reverse just as fast. The cloud business alone without Intralinks provides anchor revenues to Synchronoss of around half a billion, although a big question mark remains about its margins.

Synchronoss income statement (data retrieved on Seeking Alpha)

After the Siris deal, Synchronoss will have a debt-free balance sheet and a strong cash position. We already learned from the ongoing audit review that Synchronoss held roughly $215 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at the end of September 2017. As the company held $194 million at the end of Q4 2016, on a positive note the business seems to be cash flow positive or, in the case of a working capital reduction, at least not burning significant amounts of cash. Lurie, therefore, seems to have all the necessary time to tighten up the ship.

The Siris deal will erase bank debt. At the end of 2016, Synchronoss held around $1.05 billion of debt because of its Intralinks acquisition ($820 million) and outstanding convertible notes ($230 million). It will now receive $1 billion proceeds from the sale of Intralinks and $100 million from the preferred (the rest of the $185 million tied to the withdrawal of the common shares held by Siris), for a positive net change of approximately $50 million. The strengthened financial position might be used to fund new, small accretive acquisitions within the traditional business perimeter of Synchronoss, even in the case the company cannot continue to convert opportunities from its current pipeline into signed deals.

In the meantime, the new Synchronoss is trading at a ridiculously low EV/revenues multiple of 0.9x:

EV 2018: $493M market cap + $185M preferred shares +0 debt – $200M excess cash = $478M

Revenues 2018: (assuming for FY2018 the guidance stated in 2017 for cloud business) = $520M

EBITDA was roughly 22% before 2016. Under the assumption the company can recover a level of profitability of about 20% EBITDA on its 2018 sales, the result still equates to $104M and a 4.6x EV/EBITDA multiple for SNCR. At a fair value multiple of 10x, Synchronoss would be worth more than $22 per share.

To confirm this guesstimate, I worked on a DCF appraisal adapting one of legendary prof. Damodaran valuation spreadsheets to Synchronoss. The result of $19.76 came a little short of my expectation to see at least $20 per share, but the model still confirmed the quality of the idea even when accounting for usually overlooked items such as equity options. (The preferred stake of Siris is accounted in the form of 20% additional common shares).

Author’s DCF appraisal of Synchronoss. The template is of Prof. A. Damodaran (link to his blog here)

Risks and conclusion

Investors are cautioned not to forget the linear relationship between risk and returns: the market has its reasons for valuing Synchronoss at $10.5 per share. The company is a speculative high risk-high return proposition and investing in the company should be considered only within a broader portfolio strategy.

Part of the current market fears may be unjustified and could subdue within a short term as the company regains Nasdaq compliance and restates its financials. When this happens, Synchronoss may quickly return to trade at a valuation close to the one assigned in the first buyout period of over $16 per share (50% upside). However, significant uncertainties remain over the business ability to generate profits and survive in the long term. Only if the turnaround plays out, a fair value of $20-$22 (100% upside at the midpoint of the range) seems likely.

All things considered, Synchronoss represents a real value opportunity at the current price. The ample margin of safety, the strong cash position and Siris active involvement all play in favor of new shareholders willing to bet on the company turnaround.