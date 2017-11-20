5 Midstream MLPs You Should Buy Now For Both Yield And Price Appreciation Potential

Recent Daily Tips Highlighted Midstream MLPs
Out last two tips, chapter 5 and chapter 6, involved two midstream MLPs - Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) and Western Gas Partners, L.P. (WES).
Since the midstream MLPs-segment has been beaten up severely over the past few months it make sense to touch upon it in a wider context.
Upstream vs. Midstream vs. Downstream
First of all, it's important to understand the differences between the various players within the energy sector:
Upstream players find and produce oil and natural gas. The upstream players are usually categorized under the exploration and production (E&P) segment. Upstream players identify energy fields, drill wells, and recover raw materials from underground.
Midstream players are the link between the far-away petroleum producing areas to the centers where the end clients reside. Midstream players process, store, market and transport oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs, e.g. ethane, propane and butane) and sulphur.
Downstream players are the entities that deal with the end-clients, the consumers: oil refineries, petrochemical plants, petroleum products distributors, retail outlets and natural gas distribution companies.
List of Midstream MLPs
This piece is focusing on the following midstream players:
|Symbol
|Name
|Commodity (Focus)
|Last Price
|52wk High
|52wk Low
|Market Cap
|EPS
|P/E
|Beta
|AM
|Antero Midstream Partners LP
|Natural Gas
|26.54
|35.74
|25.74
|4.95B
|1.43
|18.55
|AMID
|American Midstream Partners
|Oil & Gas
|12.85
|18.45
|11.10
|676.99M
|(1.55)
|1.05
|ANDX
|Andeavor Logistics
|Oil & Gas
|44.43
|60.14
|43.21
|9.60B
|2.38
|18.66
|1.12
|APLP
|Archrock Partners LP
|Natural Gas
|11.78
|18.55
|11.71
|826.79M
|(0.26)
|2.29
|ARCX
|Arc Logistics Partners
|Oil
|16.35
|17.40
|13.51
|319.58M
|0.41
|39.60
|0.80
|BKEP
|Blueknight Energy Partners LP
|Oil & Gas
|5.37
|7.55
|5.30
|205.37M
|(0.18)
|0.88
|BPL
|Buckeye Partners LP
|Oil & Gas
|47.30
|73.01
|46.94
|6.68B
|3.26
|14.49
|1.16
|BPMP
|BP Midstream Partners
|Oil & Gas
|18.13
|18.63
|16.85
|1.90B
|0.41
|44.62
|BWP
|Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP
|Oil & Gas
|14.60
|18.95
|13.40
|3.65B
|1.18
|12.39
|0.74
|CLMT
|Calumet Specialty Products
|Specialty Oil Products
|8.05
|9.95
|3.40
|617.67M
|(1.38)
|1.25
|CNNX
|CONE Midstream Partners LP
|Natural Gas
|17.01
|25.56
|15.25
|1.08B
|1.70
|9.98
|1.64
|CPLP
|Capital Products Partners LP
|Marine Transportation
|3.20
|4.00
|2.80
|432.25M
|0.28
|11.59
|1.64
|CQH
|Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC
|Natural Gas
|26.39
|27.45
|19.28
|6.11B
|0.08
|339.68
|0.97
|CQP
|Cheniere Energy Partners LP
|Natural Gas
|27.58
|33.47
|26.41
|13.35B
|0.58
|47.88
|0.99
|DCP
|DCP Midstream, LP
|Natural Gas
|33.69
|42.45
|29.70
|4.83B
|0.71
|47.34
|2.09
|DKL
|Delek Logistics Partners
|Oil
|28.40
|36.05
|24.60
|691.87M
|1.99
|14.27
|1.28
|DM
|Dominion Midstream Partners LP
|Natural Gas
|30.95
|34.85
|23.65
|3.08B
|1.34
|23.18
|1.68
|EEP
|Enbridge Energy Partners LP
|Oil
|13.93
|26.17
|13.63
|4.55B
|0.75
|18.65
|1.21
|EEQ
|Enbridge Energy Management
|Oil
|13.36
|24.18
|13.02
|1.17B
|(0.07)
|1.22
|ENBL
|Enable Midstream Partners
|Oil & Gas
|14.94
|17.36
|13.75
|6.46B
|0.83
|18.00
|1.94
|ENLK
|EnLink Midstream Partners LP
|Oil & Gas
|14.93
|19.59
|14.43
|5.21B
|(0.23)
|2.08
|EPD
|Enterprise Product Partners
|Natural Gas
|24.33
|30.25
|23.59
|52.28B
|1.11
|21.94
|0.92
|EQM
|EQT Midstream Partners LP
|Natural Gas
|67.98
|82.99
|66.87
|5.58B
|5.23
|13.01
|0.94
|ETP
|Energy Transfer Partners L.P.
|Oil & Gas
|16.63
|27.45
|15.97
|19.22B
|0.60
|27.67
|1.01
|GEL
|Genesis Energy LP
|Oil & Gas
|21.31
|37.88
|20.59
|2.61B
|0.70
|30.52
|1.18
|GMLP
|Golar LNG Partners LP
|Marine Transportation
|20.94
|25.82
|18.77
|1.34B
|2.80
|7.48
|0.92
|HEP
|Holly Energy Partners LP
|Oil & Gas
|32.25
|38.09
|30.11
|2.07B
|1.54
|20.97
|0.89
|HESM
|Hess Midstream Partners LP
|Oil & Gas
|19.65
|26.78
|18.34
|1.07B
|KNOP
|KNOT Offshore Partners LP
|Marine Transportation
|20.25
|24.67
|19.85
|601.31M
|2.38
|8.49
|0.77
|MMLP
|Martin Midstream Partners LP
|Specialty Oil Products
|13.40
|20.90
|13.20
|515.18M
|0.46
|29.16
|1.57
|MMP
|Magellan Midstream Partners
|Oil & Gas
|65.15
|81.77
|63.83
|14.86B
|3.70
|17.60
|0.78
|MPLX
|MPLX LP
|Oil & Gas
|34.43
|39.43
|30.88
|14.30B
|0.91
|37.96
|1.37
|NAP
|Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP
|Marine Transportation
|7.65
|12.70
|6.55
|150.18M
|0.77
|9.89
|NBLX
|Noble Midstream Partners
|Oil & Gas
|51.75
|56.33
|29.80
|1.86B
|4.01
|12.91
|NMM
|Navios Maritime Partners LP
|Marine Transportation
|1.89
|2.94
|1.40
|284.34M
|(0.46)
|1.87
|NS
|NuStar Energy L.P.
|Oil & Gas
|29.22
|55.64
|27.92
|2.72B
|0.38
|76.69
|1.32
|OMP
|Oasis Midstream Partners
|Oil & Gas
|16.59
|18.24
|15.57
|456.42M
|3.21
|5.17
|PAA
|Plains All American Pipeline
|Oil & Gas
|19.95
|33.95
|18.76
|14.47B
|0.86
|23.10
|1.02
|PBFX
|PBF Logistics
|Oil
|19.50
|22.70
|17.45
|816.95M
|2.24
|8.71
|1.26
|PSXP
|Phillips 66 Partners LP
|Oil & Gas
|46.96
|58.00
|43.23
|5.29B
|2.36
|19.87
|1.52
|RMP
|Rice Midstream Partners
|Natural Gas
|20.20
|26.42
|16.87
|2.07B
|1.58
|12.75
|SEP
|Spectra Energy Partners LP
|Natural Gas
|41.46
|47.49
|39.78
|13.16B
|3.35
|12.38
|0.70
|SHLX
|Shell Midstream Partners LP
|Oil
|25.52
|34.17
|24.68
|4.79B
|1.26
|20.20
|1.12
|SMLP
|Summit Midstream Partners LP
|Natural Gas
|19.00
|26.50
|18.65
|1.39B
|1.46
|13.00
|1.69
|SNMP
|Sanchez Midstream Partners
|Oil & Gas
|11.80
|15.75
|9.35
|174.38M
|(2.78)
|(0.39)
|SRLP
|Sprague Resources LP
|Oil & Gas
|24.90
|30.75
|22.50
|561.33M
|1.79
|13.93
|1.40
|SXE
|Southcross Energy Partners LP
|Natural Gas
|1.88
|4.74
|1.18
|148.23M
|(1.63)
|4.12
|TCP
|TC Pipelines LP
|Natural Gas
|52.46 65.03 49.833.67B 3.02 17.39 0.99TEP
|TEP
|Tallgrass Energy Partners
|Oil & Gas
|44.11
|55.50
|42.86
|3.27B
|3.74
|11.80
|1.03
|TGP
|Teekay LNG Partners LP
|Marine Transportation
|17.25
|19.90
|13.30
|1.37B
|0.83
|20.85
|1.25
|TLP
|Transmontaigne Partners LP
|Oil & Gas
|39.73
|49.31
|38.97
|642.73M
|2.44
|16.25
|0.24
|TOO
|Teekay Offshore Partners LP
|Marine Transportation
|2.34
|6.30
|1.65
|959.51M
|0.59
|3.96
|2.83
|USAC
|USA Compression Partners LP
|Oil & Gas
|16.51
|19.78
|14.30
|1.25B
|0.15
|113.67
|1.20
|USDP
|USD Partners LP
|Oil
|10.20
|17.50
|9.00
|263.32M
|0.92
|11.03
|1.01
|VLP
|Valero Energy Partners LP
|Oil
|41.41
|51.00
|39.02
|2.93B
|2.83
|14.64
|0.72
|WES
|Western Gas Partners LP
|Oil & Gas
|45.22
|67.44
|43.62
|6.90B
|1.33
|34.04
|1.18
|WPZ
|Williams Partners LP
|Oil & Gas
|35.02
|42.32
|33.12
|34.10B
|1.40
|25.09
|1.46
In total, we have 57 midstream MLPs in this list.
2017 Performance & Divergence
Before we look at the current best opportunities within the midstream space, let's take a quick look at the main midstream MLPs ETFs/ETNs (with minimum $500M AuM) performance over the nine months:
|
Symbol
|
ETF Name
|
AuM
|AMLP
|Alerian MLP ETF
|9,288,461.72
|AMJ
|JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN
|3,132,080.00
|EMLP
|First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund
|1,953,635.46
|MLPI
|UBS E-TRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure ETN
|1,934,408.93
|MLPA
|Global X MLP ETF
|628,581.07
|AMZA
|InfraCap MLP ETF
|502,278.26
As you can see below, the MLPs-space has been beaten hard. Very hard...
When one recalls that during that period (nine months, since 2/17/2017) the S&P500 (SPY) went up ~10% the MLPs significant under-performance is even more shocking.
Of course, one should also takes into consideration the distributions made by MLPs to investors periodically (usually on a quarterly basis). Nonetheless, even if we count those - the divergence remains extremely high.
There are various reasons for this collective poor performance, among those:
- Big distribution cuts by few largest names (see details below) have spooked investors across the board.
- Concerns regarding what seems like a downtrend in the Distributable Cash Flow ("DCF") per share.
- Lower actual/expected production than previously estimated
- Results weren't as good as the market expected
- Investor sentiment moved from mania (from mid-February 2016 to mid-February 2017) to depression (since mid-February 2017).
- Natural disasters, e.g. hurricanes, raised concerns regarding the operations (and production levels) keep running smoothly.
- OPEC policies and compliance (with these policies) are unclear/doubted
- MLPs are usually considered high risk/yield, leveraged, entities; an unloved combination recently, especially during an environment of rising rates.
- Realization that although MLPs are considered "toll road operators", i.e. charging a fee for allowing transportation from one point to another without being affected by the value of what is being transported, the correlation between MLPs to energy prices is high; higher than many may have thought/presumed:
The funny - and surprising - thing is that the MLPs declining prices this year is combined with increasing oil prices (USO, OIL):
To some extent, this unusual divergence is part of the opportunity here. Part but not the main part. The main part/reason to consider midstream MLPs at this juncture is very simple: Low valuations, high (distribution) yields and most of all - consistency, coverage and safety of the distributions.
Midstream MLPs - Data
In order to identify the best opportunities within the space right now we first gathered relevant-comprehensive data regarding midstream MLPs (see below).
Then we searched for those names that meet our criteria:
- Positive Y/Y distribution growth. Those MLPs that even during a tough year have increased their distributions.
- P/DCF < 8.5. The lower this ratio - the cheaper the stock. The 8.5 level is the middle point between the average (8.74) and the median (8.26).
- Distribution yield > 8%. Although the mid-point (between the average and the median) is 8.64% we thought that it would make more sense to lower the threshold here for two reasons:
1. 8% is high enough
2. Higher yield isn't a guarantee for happiness. Quality names may hide in the near-by (to 8.54%-8.74%) area. In addition, even if would have lowered the minimum yield to 7%, only one name (TLP) would have made it to the final, i.e. meeting the full set per the criteria.
All the numbers/cells that fall inside our criteria have been highlighted in green.
Source: Author, MLPs data
WTD = Week To Date, MTD = Month To Date, YTD = Year To Date, TTM = Trailing Twelve Months, IDR = Escelating payments made to the general partner when distributions are increased as per the GP operating agreement
In addition, we highlighted in yellow the following numbers/cells that are essentially performance-related:
i) Over 20% below their respective 52-week high
ii) Less than 10% above their respective 52-week low
iii) Negative YTD performance
iv) Negative TTM performance
The Finalists... and Those Who Were Close To Be...
Here are the MLPs that meet our criteria (Their symbols are highlighted in green): ANDX, DKL, ETP, PBFX, SNMP, TEP, USDP, WES.
In addition to this list of 8-names there are names that almost made it to the final, i.e. names that only slightly missed out on one of the parameters (while making it on the other two parameters).
- No Y/Y distribution growth (but no decline either): APLP, ARCX, BKEP, DCP, NAP, NS, SMLP, USAC
- Price/DCF > 8.5 (but below 10): BPL, HEP
- Yield < 8% (but higher than 7%): TLP
These names, perhaps, deserve a second-deeper look and, perhaps, also another chance...
It's no wonder that seven out of the eight names that made it to the final have at least one yellow-marked number/cell. Only PBFX doesn't as it "only" fell ~14% from its 52-week high (while the "requirement" is -20% minimum) and is up 11.75% from its 52-week low, not much above the maximum 10% threshold that we set.
Dividend Consistency
A quick look at our finalists distribution history is allowing another two names to be let go, possibly more than two.
ANDX Dividend Per Share (Quarterly) data by YCharts
SNMP has cut its distribution during the subprime crisis massively. We don't like cuts but we could live with that, especially since most MLPs weren't operating during that time period so it's unfair to punish one student while the other students are not present in the classroom.
Nonetheless, what does take SNMP out of the final is the fact that for 6 years there was no distribution at all and only two years ago the company resumes it distribution. This means that SNMP is not reliable enough, not to mention that its market-cap is pretty small (only $174M).
Another company that disappoint on the consistency front is ETP. The fluctuations in its distributions - mostly to the downside - are worrisome.
Out of the six names that we're left with there are few observations one can make easily and quickly:
1. WES is not only the most consistent but it's the only one that went through the subprime crisis without a cut. We like that very much! this is exactly why it appeared in our yesterday's tip of the day.
2. ANDX (6 years) and DKL (5 years) are the only other two names with minimum 5-year of consistent-growing distributions.
3. TEP (4 years), PBFX (3 years) and USDP (2+ years) have less than five years of consistent distributions to rely on. USDP line (while growing) is the flattest of the three so we would be cautious with jumping on that one. It also has the second-lowest market cap (only $263M) out of the 8-names list.
Q3/2017 Resutls
Here is data regarding the most recent quarterly result of the Fab-5:
|Symbol
|Revenues
|EPS
|Actual
|Beat (Miss)
|Y/Y Growth
|Actual
|Beat (Miss)
|ANDX
|$444M
|$29.95M
|+44.2%
|$0.90
|$0.21
|DKL
|$130.6M
|$3.8M
|+25.5%
|$0.50
|($0.13)
|PBFX
|$65.5M
|$0.65M
|+35.2%
|$0.63
|$0.04
|TEP
|$160.9M
|$2.84M
|+6.0%
|$0.72
|($0.04)
|WES
|$596.2M
|$38.78M
|+18.8%
|$0.38
|($0.10)
|Average
|+25.94%
On one hand, the EPS miss - for both these companies as well as for the segment as a whole - is one of the main reasons that the market is worried and has taken valuations to extreme lows.
On the other hand, the main message/trend here - for these specific companies - is that they continue to grow and, more importantly, remain committed to distribution growth (see more details below).
The 26% growth in revenues Y/Y is an encouraging number that allow for increasing cash flow and, consequently, higher distributions.
Attractive Based on 2018 Prospects and/or Long-Term Technical Support
ANDX
The forward P/E ratio hasn't been lower, i.e. more attractive, over the past two years.
DKL
Both the forward P/E ratio as well as the EPS estimate for the next fiscal year haven't been more attractive, over the past two years, than they are now.
PBFX
Just like DKL, both the forward P/E ratio and especially the EPS estimate for the next fiscal year haven't been more attractive, over the past two years, than they are right now.
TEP
Once again, both the forward P/E ratio as well as the EPS estimate for the next fiscal year haven't been more attractive, over the past two years, than they are now.
WES
Although in this case, it seems like WES has more room to go down - we are close to the support levels for the forward P/E (low-mid 25s) and the EPS estimate for the next fiscal year (about 2.3-2.5 EPS).
AMLP - Reflection of the MLPs Conundrum
A closer look at AMLP - the largest ETF among the MLPs segment- reveals the main problem that MLPs are facing: Lack of trust as a result of distributions getting cut over the past two years
AMLP investors has seen seen the quarterly distribution being cut by ~30% over the past seven quarters. As a result, AMLP wasn't a compelling investment over the past three years:
In-spite of an attractive high distribution yield, currently over 10%, the price depreciation was severe, leaving AMLP investors with a net loss of ~30%.
Accidentally or not, the net loss and the dividend cut are almost identical.
Here are AMLP's top-10 holdings as of 9/30/2017:
As you can see, two names (WPZ and PAA) have cut their distributions significantly over the past year.
In-spite of all other eight holdings increasing their Y/Y distributions, the average decline of these MLPs from the 52-week high is substantial.
The above table tells you that the names who were beaten the most without justification are ETP, BPL and WES.
On the other hand, it seems like WPZ hasn't been punished anywhere close to what it "deserved". While PAA lost almost 1% in price per each 1% of distribution cut, WPZ lost less than 0.6% based on that ratio.
When this is the landscape and in such an environment, it's paramount to identify MLPs that not only haven't cut distributions over the past few years but are expected to increase the distributions going forward.
Commitment to Future Distribution
From ANDX earnings call:
Building on this momentum and integrating WNRL, we are confident in our ability to achieve our target of $625 million to $725 million of annual net earnings and $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion of annual EBITDA for 2018, annual distribution growth of 6% or greater, distribution coverage ratio of approximately 1.1 times and debt-to-EBITDA at or below 4 times.
From DKL earnings call:
We are working on a project that will increase capacity going forward from 35,000 barrels per day to 42,000 barrels per day in the first quarter of 2018 to improve upon capacity. An incremental capacity increase of 7,000 barrels per day and $0.50 increase in tariff would equate to an increase of $8 million EBITDA on an annualized basis.
We continue to focus on creating long-term value for unit holders and believe that the combination of increased dropdown inventory at our sponsor, contribution from our joint venture pipeline project and growth initiative should continue to support our annual distribution growth per limited partner unit of at least 10% through 2019.
From PBFX earnings call:
We are seeing and expect to see increased throughput in the fourth quarter and in the fiscal year 2018.
We’re pleased to announce our 12 consecutive distribution increase to $0.48 per unit per quarter. This represents 60% increase through our minimum quarterly distribution and a compound annual growth rate of approximately 15% since our IPO.
From TEP earnings call:
TEP's 17th consecutive quarterly distribution increase.
TEP increased its quarterly distribution to $0.945per unit or $3.87 annualized which is the increase of 18.9% over the third quarter 2016 distribution.
TEP's substantial cash flows are very conservative flexible balance sheet with lower leverage, very healthy distribution coverage and very promising growth prospects.
From WES earnings call:
As discussed on the third quarter earnings call, WES currently expects to grow distributions by $0.015 quarterly through 2018, which results in WES annual distribution growth of 7%.
We still expect that 2018 will have full year distribution coverage in line with our longer-term goals as volumes ramp following the startup of critical West Texas infrastructure in the first half of the year.
The Fab-5 remain minded and committed to their future distributions.
Bottom Line
Midstream MLPs have been beaten-up hard. Too hard.
This is especially true when it comes to MLPs that continue to increase their distributions even during rough times.
Based on a simple-quick analysis we identify at least five names - WES, ANDX, DKL, TEP and PBFX - that deserve your money.
Sure thing, one may wish to turn this "midstream analysis" into a "deep(er" stream analysis". There are certainly more to explore than what we've digged through and highlighted through this analysis.
Nonetheless, it's safe to say that these five names offer both attractive yields as well as price appreciation potential. We are already owners of two (out of the five) and eventually we may be owners of all five.
Call it a new A-Team (for MLPs) if you want or, even better, M(id)-Team = the stream you may wish to swim with!
Disclosure: I am/we are long DKL, WES.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.