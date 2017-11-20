5 Midstream MLPs You Should Buy Now For Both Yield And Price Appreciation Potential

Come and see what are the names that are making our new M-Team.

While there are reasons to be cautious on the segment as a whole, it would be a mistake to ignore some great opportunities within it.

There are names that have lost over 20% over the last few months in value in spite of growing their distributions.

Recent Daily Tips Highlighted Midstream MLPs

Out last two tips, chapter 5 and chapter 6, involved two midstream MLPs - Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) and Western Gas Partners, L.P. (WES).

Since the midstream MLPs-segment has been beaten up severely over the past few months it make sense to touch upon it in a wider context.

Upstream vs. Midstream vs. Downstream

First of all, it's important to understand the differences between the various players within the energy sector:

Upstream players find and produce oil and natural gas. The upstream players are usually categorized under the exploration and production (E&P) segment. Upstream players identify energy fields, drill wells, and recover raw materials from underground.

Midstream players are the link between the far-away petroleum producing areas to the centers where the end clients reside. Midstream players process, store, market and transport oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs, e.g. ethane, propane and butane) and sulphur.

Downstream players are the entities that deal with the end-clients, the consumers: oil refineries, petrochemical plants, petroleum products distributors, retail outlets and natural gas distribution companies.

List of Midstream MLPs

This piece is focusing on the following midstream players:

Symbol Name Commodity (Focus) Last Price 52wk High 52wk Low Market Cap EPS P/E Beta AM Antero Midstream Partners LP Natural Gas 26.54 35.74 25.74 4.95B 1.43 18.55 AMID American Midstream Partners Oil & Gas 12.85 18.45 11.10 676.99M (1.55) 1.05 ANDX Andeavor Logistics Oil & Gas 44.43 60.14 43.21 9.60B 2.38 18.66 1.12 APLP Archrock Partners LP Natural Gas 11.78 18.55 11.71 826.79M (0.26) 2.29 ARCX Arc Logistics Partners Oil 16.35 17.40 13.51 319.58M 0.41 39.60 0.80 BKEP Blueknight Energy Partners LP Oil & Gas 5.37 7.55 5.30 205.37M (0.18) 0.88 BPL Buckeye Partners LP Oil & Gas 47.30 73.01 46.94 6.68B 3.26 14.49 1.16 BPMP BP Midstream Partners Oil & Gas 18.13 18.63 16.85 1.90B 0.41 44.62 BWP Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP Oil & Gas 14.60 18.95 13.40 3.65B 1.18 12.39 0.74 CLMT Calumet Specialty Products Specialty Oil Products 8.05 9.95 3.40 617.67M (1.38) 1.25 CNNX CONE Midstream Partners LP Natural Gas 17.01 25.56 15.25 1.08B 1.70 9.98 1.64 CPLP Capital Products Partners LP Marine Transportation 3.20 4.00 2.80 432.25M 0.28 11.59 1.64 CQH Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Natural Gas 26.39 27.45 19.28 6.11B 0.08 339.68 0.97 CQP Cheniere Energy Partners LP Natural Gas 27.58 33.47 26.41 13.35B 0.58 47.88 0.99 DCP DCP Midstream, LP Natural Gas 33.69 42.45 29.70 4.83B 0.71 47.34 2.09 DKL Delek Logistics Partners Oil 28.40 36.05 24.60 691.87M 1.99 14.27 1.28 DM Dominion Midstream Partners LP Natural Gas 30.95 34.85 23.65 3.08B 1.34 23.18 1.68 EEP Enbridge Energy Partners LP Oil 13.93 26.17 13.63 4.55B 0.75 18.65 1.21 EEQ Enbridge Energy Management Oil 13.36 24.18 13.02 1.17B (0.07) 1.22 ENBL Enable Midstream Partners Oil & Gas 14.94 17.36 13.75 6.46B 0.83 18.00 1.94 ENLK EnLink Midstream Partners LP Oil & Gas 14.93 19.59 14.43 5.21B (0.23) 2.08 EPD Enterprise Product Partners Natural Gas 24.33 30.25 23.59 52.28B 1.11 21.94 0.92 EQM EQT Midstream Partners LP Natural Gas 67.98 82.99 66.87 5.58B 5.23 13.01 0.94 ETP Energy Transfer Partners L.P. Oil & Gas 16.63 27.45 15.97 19.22B 0.60 27.67 1.01 GEL Genesis Energy LP Oil & Gas 21.31 37.88 20.59 2.61B 0.70 30.52 1.18 GMLP Golar LNG Partners LP Marine Transportation 20.94 25.82 18.77 1.34B 2.80 7.48 0.92 HEP Holly Energy Partners LP Oil & Gas 32.25 38.09 30.11 2.07B 1.54 20.97 0.89 HESM Hess Midstream Partners LP Oil & Gas 19.65 26.78 18.34 1.07B KNOP KNOT Offshore Partners LP Marine Transportation 20.25 24.67 19.85 601.31M 2.38 8.49 0.77 MMLP Martin Midstream Partners LP Specialty Oil Products 13.40 20.90 13.20 515.18M 0.46 29.16 1.57 MMP Magellan Midstream Partners Oil & Gas 65.15 81.77 63.83 14.86B 3.70 17.60 0.78 MPLX MPLX LP Oil & Gas 34.43 39.43 30.88 14.30B 0.91 37.96 1.37 NAP Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP Marine Transportation 7.65 12.70 6.55 150.18M 0.77 9.89 NBLX Noble Midstream Partners Oil & Gas 51.75 56.33 29.80 1.86B 4.01 12.91 NMM Navios Maritime Partners LP Marine Transportation 1.89 2.94 1.40 284.34M (0.46) 1.87 NS NuStar Energy L.P. Oil & Gas 29.22 55.64 27.92 2.72B 0.38 76.69 1.32 OMP Oasis Midstream Partners Oil & Gas 16.59 18.24 15.57 456.42M 3.21 5.17 PAA Plains All American Pipeline Oil & Gas 19.95 33.95 18.76 14.47B 0.86 23.10 1.02 PBFX PBF Logistics Oil 19.50 22.70 17.45 816.95M 2.24 8.71 1.26 PSXP Phillips 66 Partners LP Oil & Gas 46.96 58.00 43.23 5.29B 2.36 19.87 1.52 RMP Rice Midstream Partners Natural Gas 20.20 26.42 16.87 2.07B 1.58 12.75 SEP Spectra Energy Partners LP Natural Gas 41.46 47.49 39.78 13.16B 3.35 12.38 0.70 SHLX Shell Midstream Partners LP Oil 25.52 34.17 24.68 4.79B 1.26 20.20 1.12 SMLP Summit Midstream Partners LP Natural Gas 19.00 26.50 18.65 1.39B 1.46 13.00 1.69 SNMP Sanchez Midstream Partners Oil & Gas 11.80 15.75 9.35 174.38M (2.78) (0.39) SRLP Sprague Resources LP Oil & Gas 24.90 30.75 22.50 561.33M 1.79 13.93 1.40 SXE Southcross Energy Partners LP Natural Gas 1.88 4.74 1.18 148.23M (1.63) 4.12 TCP TC Pipelines LP Natural Gas 52.46 65.03 49.833.67B 3.02 17.39 0.99TEP TEP Tallgrass Energy Partners Oil & Gas 44.11 55.50 42.86 3.27B 3.74 11.80 1.03 TGP Teekay LNG Partners LP Marine Transportation 17.25 19.90 13.30 1.37B 0.83 20.85 1.25 TLP Transmontaigne Partners LP Oil & Gas 39.73 49.31 38.97 642.73M 2.44 16.25 0.24 TOO Teekay Offshore Partners LP Marine Transportation 2.34 6.30 1.65 959.51M 0.59 3.96 2.83 USAC USA Compression Partners LP Oil & Gas 16.51 19.78 14.30 1.25B 0.15 113.67 1.20 USDP USD Partners LP Oil 10.20 17.50 9.00 263.32M 0.92 11.03 1.01 VLP Valero Energy Partners LP Oil 41.41 51.00 39.02 2.93B 2.83 14.64 0.72 WES Western Gas Partners LP Oil & Gas 45.22 67.44 43.62 6.90B 1.33 34.04 1.18 WPZ Williams Partners LP Oil & Gas 35.02 42.32 33.12 34.10B 1.40 25.09 1.46

In total, we have 57 midstream MLPs in this list.

2017 Performance & Divergence

Before we look at the current best opportunities within the midstream space, let's take a quick look at the main midstream MLPs ETFs/ETNs (with minimum $500M AuM) performance over the nine months:

Symbol ETF Name AuM AMLP Alerian MLP ETF 9,288,461.72 AMJ JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN 3,132,080.00 EMLP First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund 1,953,635.46 MLPI UBS E-TRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure ETN 1,934,408.93 MLPA Global X MLP ETF 628,581.07 AMZA InfraCap MLP ETF 502,278.26

As you can see below, the MLPs-space has been beaten hard. Very hard...

AMLP data by YCharts

When one recalls that during that period (nine months, since 2/17/2017) the S&P500 (SPY) went up ~10% the MLPs significant under-performance is even more shocking.

Of course, one should also takes into consideration the distributions made by MLPs to investors periodically (usually on a quarterly basis). Nonetheless, even if we count those - the divergence remains extremely high.

There are various reasons for this collective poor performance, among those:

Big distribution cuts by few largest names (see details below) have spooked investors across the board.

Concerns regarding what seems like a downtrend in the Distributable Cash Flow ("DCF") per share.

Lower actual/expected production than previously estimated

Results weren't as good as the market expected

Investor sentiment moved from mania (from mid-February 2016 to mid-February 2017) to depression (since mid-February 2017).

Natural disasters, e.g. hurricanes, raised concerns regarding the operations (and production levels) keep running smoothly.

OPEC policies and compliance (with these policies) are unclear/doubted

MLPs are usually considered high risk/yield, leveraged, entities; an unloved combination recently, especially during an environment of rising rates.

Realization that although MLPs are considered "toll road operators", i.e. charging a fee for allowing transportation from one point to another without being affected by the value of what is being transported, the correlation between MLPs to energy prices is high; higher than many may have thought/presumed:

AMLP data by YCharts

The funny - and surprising - thing is that the MLPs declining prices this year is combined with increasing oil prices (USO, OIL):

AMLP data by YCharts

To some extent, this unusual divergence is part of the opportunity here. Part but not the main part. The main part/reason to consider midstream MLPs at this juncture is very simple: Low valuations, high (distribution) yields and most of all - consistency, coverage and safety of the distributions.

Midstream MLPs - Data

In order to identify the best opportunities within the space right now we first gathered relevant-comprehensive data regarding midstream MLPs (see below).

Then we searched for those names that meet our criteria:

Positive Y/Y distribution growth . Those MLPs that even during a tough year have increased their distributions.

. Those MLPs that even during a tough year have increased their distributions. P/DCF < 8.5 . The lower this ratio - the cheaper the stock. The 8.5 level is the middle point between the average (8.74) and the median (8.26).

. The lower this ratio - the cheaper the stock. The 8.5 level is the middle point between the average (8.74) and the median (8.26). Distribution yield > 8%. Although the mid-point (between the average and the median) is 8.64% we thought that it would make more sense to lower the threshold here for two reasons:

1. 8% is high enough

2. Higher yield isn't a guarantee for happiness. Quality names may hide in the near-by (to 8.54%-8.74%) area. In addition, even if would have lowered the minimum yield to 7%, only one name (TLP) would have made it to the final, i.e. meeting the full set per the criteria.

All the numbers/cells that fall inside our criteria have been highlighted in green.

Source: Author, MLPs data

WTD = Week To Date, MTD = Month To Date, YTD = Year To Date, TTM = Trailing Twelve Months, IDR = Escelating payments made to the general partner when distributions are increased as per the GP operating agreement

In addition, we highlighted in yellow the following numbers/cells that are essentially performance-related:

i) Over 20% below their respective 52-week high

ii) Less than 10% above their respective 52-week low

iii) Negative YTD performance

iv) Negative TTM performance

The Finalists... and Those Who Were Close To Be...

Here are the MLPs that meet our criteria (Their symbols are highlighted in green): ANDX, DKL, ETP, PBFX, SNMP, TEP, USDP, WES.

In addition to this list of 8-names there are names that almost made it to the final, i.e. names that only slightly missed out on one of the parameters (while making it on the other two parameters).

No Y/Y distribution growth (but no decline either): APLP, ARCX, BKEP, DCP, NAP, NS, SMLP, USAC

Price/DCF > 8.5 (but below 10): BPL, HEP

Yield < 8% (but higher than 7%): TLP

These names, perhaps, deserve a second-deeper look and, perhaps, also another chance...

It's no wonder that seven out of the eight names that made it to the final have at least one yellow-marked number/cell. Only PBFX doesn't as it "only" fell ~14% from its 52-week high (while the "requirement" is -20% minimum) and is up 11.75% from its 52-week low, not much above the maximum 10% threshold that we set.

Dividend Consistency

A quick look at our finalists distribution history is allowing another two names to be let go, possibly more than two.

ANDX Dividend Per Share (Quarterly) data by YCharts

SNMP has cut its distribution during the subprime crisis massively. We don't like cuts but we could live with that, especially since most MLPs weren't operating during that time period so it's unfair to punish one student while the other students are not present in the classroom.

Nonetheless, what does take SNMP out of the final is the fact that for 6 years there was no distribution at all and only two years ago the company resumes it distribution. This means that SNMP is not reliable enough, not to mention that its market-cap is pretty small (only $174M).

Another company that disappoint on the consistency front is ETP. The fluctuations in its distributions - mostly to the downside - are worrisome.

Out of the six names that we're left with there are few observations one can make easily and quickly:

1. WES is not only the most consistent but it's the only one that went through the subprime crisis without a cut. We like that very much! this is exactly why it appeared in our yesterday's tip of the day.

2. ANDX (6 years) and DKL (5 years) are the only other two names with minimum 5-year of consistent-growing distributions.

3. TEP (4 years), PBFX (3 years) and USDP (2+ years) have less than five years of consistent distributions to rely on. USDP line (while growing) is the flattest of the three so we would be cautious with jumping on that one. It also has the second-lowest market cap (only $263M) out of the 8-names list.

Q3/2017 Resutls

Here is data regarding the most recent quarterly result of the Fab-5:

Symbol Revenues EPS Actual Beat (Miss) Y/Y Growth Actual Beat (Miss) ANDX $444M $29.95M +44.2% $0.90 $0.21 DKL $130.6M $3.8M +25.5% $0.50 ($0.13) PBFX $65.5M $0.65M +35.2% $0.63 $0.04 TEP $160.9M $2.84M +6.0% $0.72 ($0.04) WES $596.2M $38.78M +18.8% $0.38 ($0.10) Average +25.94%

On one hand, the EPS miss - for both these companies as well as for the segment as a whole - is one of the main reasons that the market is worried and has taken valuations to extreme lows.

On the other hand, the main message/trend here - for these specific companies - is that they continue to grow and, more importantly, remain committed to distribution growth (see more details below).

The 26% growth in revenues Y/Y is an encouraging number that allow for increasing cash flow and, consequently, higher distributions.

Attractive Based on 2018 Prospects and/or Long-Term Technical Support

ANDX

The forward P/E ratio hasn't been lower, i.e. more attractive, over the past two years.

DKL

Both the forward P/E ratio as well as the EPS estimate for the next fiscal year haven't been more attractive, over the past two years, than they are now.

PBFX

Just like DKL, both the forward P/E ratio and especially the EPS estimate for the next fiscal year haven't been more attractive, over the past two years, than they are right now.

TEP

Once again, both the forward P/E ratio as well as the EPS estimate for the next fiscal year haven't been more attractive, over the past two years, than they are now.

WES

WES data by YCharts

Although in this case, it seems like WES has more room to go down - we are close to the support levels for the forward P/E (low-mid 25s) and the EPS estimate for the next fiscal year (about 2.3-2.5 EPS).

AMLP - Reflection of the MLPs Conundrum

A closer look at AMLP - the largest ETF among the MLPs segment- reveals the main problem that MLPs are facing: Lack of trust as a result of distributions getting cut over the past two years

AMLP investors has seen seen the quarterly distribution being cut by ~30% over the past seven quarters. As a result, AMLP wasn't a compelling investment over the past three years:

AMLP data by YCharts

In-spite of an attractive high distribution yield, currently over 10%, the price depreciation was severe, leaving AMLP investors with a net loss of ~30%.

Accidentally or not, the net loss and the dividend cut are almost identical.

Here are AMLP's top-10 holdings as of 9/30/2017:

As you can see, two names (WPZ and PAA) have cut their distributions significantly over the past year.

In-spite of all other eight holdings increasing their Y/Y distributions, the average decline of these MLPs from the 52-week high is substantial.

The above table tells you that the names who were beaten the most without justification are ETP, BPL and WES.

On the other hand, it seems like WPZ hasn't been punished anywhere close to what it "deserved". While PAA lost almost 1% in price per each 1% of distribution cut, WPZ lost less than 0.6% based on that ratio.

When this is the landscape and in such an environment, it's paramount to identify MLPs that not only haven't cut distributions over the past few years but are expected to increase the distributions going forward.

Commitment to Future Distribution

From ANDX earnings call:

Building on this momentum and integrating WNRL, we are confident in our ability to achieve our target of $625 million to $725 million of annual net earnings and $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion of annual EBITDA for 2018, annual distribution growth of 6% or greater, distribution coverage ratio of approximately 1.1 times and debt-to-EBITDA at or below 4 times.

From DKL earnings call:

We are working on a project that will increase capacity going forward from 35,000 barrels per day to 42,000 barrels per day in the first quarter of 2018 to improve upon capacity. An incremental capacity increase of 7,000 barrels per day and $0.50 increase in tariff would equate to an increase of $8 million EBITDA on an annualized basis. We continue to focus on creating long-term value for unit holders and believe that the combination of increased dropdown inventory at our sponsor, contribution from our joint venture pipeline project and growth initiative should continue to support our annual distribution growth per limited partner unit of at least 10% through 2019.

From PBFX earnings call:

We are seeing and expect to see increased throughput in the fourth quarter and in the fiscal year 2018. We’re pleased to announce our 12 consecutive distribution increase to $0.48 per unit per quarter. This represents 60% increase through our minimum quarterly distribution and a compound annual growth rate of approximately 15% since our IPO.

From TEP earnings call:

TEP's 17th consecutive quarterly distribution increase. TEP increased its quarterly distribution to $0.945per unit or $3.87 annualized which is the increase of 18.9% over the third quarter 2016 distribution. TEP's substantial cash flows are very conservative flexible balance sheet with lower leverage, very healthy distribution coverage and very promising growth prospects.

From WES earnings call:

As discussed on the third quarter earnings call, WES currently expects to grow distributions by $0.015 quarterly through 2018, which results in WES annual distribution growth of 7%. We still expect that 2018 will have full year distribution coverage in line with our longer-term goals as volumes ramp following the startup of critical West Texas infrastructure in the first half of the year.

The Fab-5 remain minded and committed to their future distributions.

Bottom Line

Midstream MLPs have been beaten-up hard. Too hard.

This is especially true when it comes to MLPs that continue to increase their distributions even during rough times.

Based on a simple-quick analysis we identify at least five names - WES, ANDX, DKL, TEP and PBFX - that deserve your money.

Sure thing, one may wish to turn this "midstream analysis" into a "deep(er" stream analysis". There are certainly more to explore than what we've digged through and highlighted through this analysis.

Nonetheless, it's safe to say that these five names offer both attractive yields as well as price appreciation potential. We are already owners of two (out of the five) and eventually we may be owners of all five.

Call it a new A-Team (for MLPs) if you want or, even better, M(id)-Team = the stream you may wish to swim with!

Disclosure: I am/we are long DKL, WES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.