Cisco: Looking Way Out

Cisco Systems (CSCO) continues to look attractive after a nice run higher this week. The company's share price is in a strong structural bull market higher, beginning in early 2013. Additionally, the company continues to revolutionize its business, giving it room to grow revenue over coming years. Its dividend is also attractive, and should continue to increase as company operations develop further. Overall Cisco looks like an interesting buy at current levels.

Price Action

The chart below shows Cisco's price action over the last two decades. Although its price action moved largely sideways after bottoming from its tech crash lows, Cisco didn't see a sustained uptrend in its stock price until 2013.

Investor sentiment surrounding the company is now picking up considering Cisco is innovating its operations, and re-branding itself as something more than an old-1990s tech company.

Moreover, the company issues a healthy dividend, which continues to attract investors amid a low interest rate environment. With Cisco's uptrend looking strong, and management continuing to deliver strong results, its share price looks to stay the course higher.

Source: Tradingview.com

Fundamental Narrative

Investor sentiment around Cisco is rising as the company is seeing strong traction with its new networking solutions, delivering accelerated innovation across its portfolio. In its most recent call, management highlighted how its offerings of a broader range of new consumption options to its customers are resulting in strong increases in its software and subscription revenue.

In the most recent quarter, Cisco saw its software applications jump by 8% from the prior-year period. This was largely driven by its applications business enabling new capabilities based on advanced AI and machine learning across Cisco's portfolio, according to management.

An example of this is its acquisition of Perspica, providing deep machine learning driven analytics to further extend AppDynamics' leading capabilities in application intelligence. Moreover, Cisco announced its latest innovation on the Cisco Spark platform, Spark Assistant, which is the world's first enterprise-ready, AI-powered voice assistant to further enhance its customers' meeting experience. All of which is additive to revenue growth as the tech company brings its user experience into the new age.

Cisco also upgraded its products for routing and switching, introduced in June, called “Network Intuitive.” In just over three months, Intuitive has added more than 1,100 customers, signaling its increasing traction.

The company's vision for Intuitive is to deliver highly secure technology across its portfolio that is designed to constantly learn, adapt and protect to drive business outcomes with greater speed and agility. This technology extends to the network, next generation data center architectures, advanced IoT applications, and end-to-end analytics, according to the call.

Most of Cisco's customers are currently operating in complex, multicloud environments, with Cisco being well positioned for such a change. Its positioning provides it customers with networking capabilities and enterprise class security, supporting cloud scale, agility and economics.

This is best shown through Cisco's recent partnerships with different cloud computing vendors, such as Alphabet ’s (GOOGL) Google’s “GCP” cloud operation, and with Alibaba (BABA).

Management specifically highlighted the inner-workings of its Google partnership on the call:

Over the last few months its engineering teams have been working closely together to jointly develop a new hybrid cloud solution that is designed to enable applications and services to be deployed, managed and secured across on-premise environments, as well as Google Cloud Platform, bringing the best of cloud to the enterprise.

Cisco's ability to effectively work with large web-scale providers, while also continuing to invest in and acquire new technologies to extend its Multicloud Portfolio should lead to stronger revenue growth in the coming years.

Moreover, management is also transforming Cisco's revenue stream into a more subscription based, recurring revenue model, which has been seen as a positive by shareholders.

In Q1, Cisco generated 32% of its total revenue from recurring offers, an increase of over 3 points from a year ago. Revenue from software subscriptions was 52% of its software revenue. Additionally, the total amount of deferred revenue for products on the balance sheet that came from sources that are of a recurring and/or subscription element was around $5.2 billion at quarter’s end, increasing by 37% from the prior-year period.

The company's ability to both innovate its product offerings, as well as generate recurring revenue off of such assets should continue to grow its revenue in the years ahead.

Capital Allocation

As the company's operations continue to improve and grow, its dividend should similarly remain at an above market yield. Over the last 5 years, both Cisco's dividend payout, as well as its dividend yield have steadily increased.

Management has made returning capital to shareholders a priority as cash flow remains in a strong position. Q1 operating cash flow had strong growth of 13% at $3.1 billion and free cash flow was also strong with growth of 19% to $2.9 billion, according to management.

From a capital allocation perspective, Cisco returned $3.1 billion to shareholders during the quarter, including $1.6 billion of share repurchases and $1.4 billion for our quarterly dividend. Expect the company's total return to benefit from Cisco's capital allocation priorities going forward.

Conclusion

Cisco looks like an attractive buy at current levels, even after its share price jumped following its recent earnings call. On a technical level, Cisco's share price is in a long-term uptrend with few signs of letting up. Moreover, the company is innovating its products offerings and targeting more recurring revenue streams. Finally, management has made returning cash flow to shareholders a priority, signaling a strong total return potential for the company going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.