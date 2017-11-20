Freeport - Icahn Is Selling, Should You?

I'm looking for a breakout around $15.20 and a push towards $17 on the mid-term.

Even though it seems that copper is on the verge of breaking out, Carl Icahn is selling a part of his Freeport McMoRan (FCX) position. Is the copper bull case dead and should you follow?

Source: Freeport McMoRan

Carl Icahn Is Selling

The most recent SEC filings showed that Carl Icahn acquired shares of Icahn Enterprises (IEP), Herc Holdings (HRI) while selling some AIG (AIG) and Freeport McMoRan shares.

Icahn sold 15.8% of his position which means that he is still holding more than 77 million shares of this Phoenix based mining giant.

There are almost no details as to why the position was cut. So far, it seems to be nothing more than some profit taking or tactical management decision.

Speaking of management, the graph below shows that insiders are very busy buying Freeport shares. Over the last 12 months, there have been 35 insider trades. 25 of those were on the long side. This latest three months showed roughly the same ratio with 4 buys versus only 2 sells.

Source: NASDAQ

Sellers Are Missing Out 1.0

So, what could be the reasons that people buy this stock instead of selling it? I've often highlighted the accelerating growth rate in the US, Europe and China. Below, you find the leading manufacturing PMIs of the USA and China. Leading means that these indicators are predicting the trends of coincident indicators like industrial production, new orders and employment for example.

Both the US and China are back on track with one big distinction: what looks like meager growth in China is actually a much needed upswing which is massively benefiting commodities given the commodity use of China.

And just to show you that I'm not lying I present you the graph below. Copper perfectly follows macro trends set by (in this case) the leading ISM manufacturing index.

Source: Tradingview

The only thing that could kill this rally is if growth acceleration would turn into serious growth slowing. That the ISM index is not going to keep growing forever is sure. However, this does not mean that growth slowing is imminent. We could still see multiple months of above average growth and even that would not mean that the cycle is going to end anytime soon. And just to be clear, I am not saying it won't, I am just pointing out that it is rather unlikely at this point.

Sellers Are Missing Out 2.0

In addition to cyclical growth trends, we are seeing explosive secular growth in both China and India. China is nothing new at this point, but India seems to be in the early stages of extreme growth.

Goehring & Rozencwajg wrote an interesting piece back in the second quarter which perfectly explains why emerging markets like the two I just mentioned will boost global copper demand.

If China wants to grow out of the "middle-income" trap that has stranded many an emerging economy, then the amount of copper invested in its economy will have to almost double from its present levels. It now seems that many analysts are recognizing this fact, and as a result are raising their long-term Chinese copper growth assumptions. - Goehring & Rozencwajg

The same goes for India which is in its early stages of a middle class boom.

The copper needed for the build-out of India's electricity generating infrastructure will be huge. India has an incredibly low level of copper installed in its economic infrastructure at present. Our models calculate that today India has only 15 pounds of copper per person invested in its economic infrastructure versus China which has approximately 175 pounds per person invested in its infrastructure. Given this low level of copper in the economy combined with India's 1.3 billion person population, our models tells us that Indian demand alone will add nearly 400,000 tonnes of incremental world copper demand in the next several years. This would add an additional 50% to annual copper consumption growth. - Goehring & Rozencwajg

Overall, it is likely that the global copper demand is going to hit 40 million tonnes in the early 2030s. This would be an increase of almost 100% compared to the post recession levels of 2009/2010.

Source: Madras Consultancy Group

Takeaway

I think that it has a reason that insiders are buying Freeport again. The stock has suffered a bit thanks to problems in Indonesia while the overall fundamental outlook for copper has increased tremendously. Not only are we in a cyclical upswing, we are also seeing increasing demand from countries such as India.

Source: Tradingview

It makes sense to use the current copper correction to buy some Freeport McMoRan. The stock is building a higher bottom and preparing for a breakout around $15.20 which should push the stock up to $17 on the mid-term.

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.